DJ Groovedev: Scaling tremendous peaks in the music domain as an aspiring DJ and Music Producer

DJ Groovedev started his career at a very young age, and since then his career has been uphill despite the hurdles and obstacles he had to overcome. One of the top DJs of 2022 in India rewarded all those years of struggle and hard work that shaped a young star into a flourishing prodigy.
February 9: Mumbai-based Punjabi-born Music Producer and DJ, Mohit Sood who also goes by his stage name Groovedev has taken the music world by storm with his work. His contagious energy combined with his original soundscape gets partygoers dancing all night. Though his relationship with music goes way back, his creative vision has gone beyond it to earn him multiple collaborations with luxury brands.
Groovedev is known for his unmatched crowd interaction, his energetic music and his performance style. As a music producer, he likes to experiment a lot with the sounds he chooses. After winning many DJ competitions he became prominent among the audiences.
Achievement is contagious, it not only persuades oneself to keep doing better and accomplish more but also attunes the ones around us with the vibe of success. Becoming one of the top and most well-known DJs, Groovedev sets the floor and the souls of the fans on fire with passion and charm.
While sharing the most difficult phase of his life, Groovedev says, "My journey has been a roller coaster ride. I belong to the small city of Amritsar, so tackling stereotype mentalities was a big challenge in the year 2006. While pursuing my post graduation I started deejaying and it has been 16 golden years now since I have been following my passion. This journey has been tremendously rewarding so far."
He further added, "It has not been so long since I started producing music, and the tracks I created started getting popular among the DJ community as well as the masses. So I decided to keep working on new tracks and currently, I am focusing on collaboration with other producers as well."
Performing all over the world, he is one of the kinds of his generation enthusiasts who plans to bring new trends to the Bollywood music industry with his dedication, taking his music to a global scale. He produces music with his great knowledge of different genres of music, he makes every opportunity meaningful by spreading his tunes across the globe.
Driven by an unimaginable passion for Bollywood music, DJ Groovedev has never been afraid to experiment with different sounds. His emotive musical selections are his therapy. Though he loves playing in nightclubs, patios and special events, his love for music goes way beyond the spectrum of mixing tunes. As a producer and influencer, he has found plenty of ways to express himself musically.
For DJ Groovedev, music is all about setting the right mood, a feel-good atmosphere and a deep hypnotic groove - playing those tracks that get your feet tapping and nodding your head without you realising it.
When asked what's the reason behind his successful career he says, "Success wasn't an accident which came suddenly, it came with a lot of hard work and persistence."
To know more, follow him on Instagram: