DJ Rakesh Joshi is Accomplishing New Successes as a DJ and Music Producer.

Rakesh Joshi, an artist based in India, is making rapid progress in the music industry, especially the DJ and music producer category. The talent that showcases through his songs, will get him to be an inspiration to the budding musicians soon, as according to him, music is an excellent means of communication to spread ideologies across the globe. Although many young artists have shown their presence in the industry, Rakesh is shining and growing at an incredible speed.
His unique sense of music, knowledge, and rhythms that he’s been working on constantly, has helped him create the outstanding craft as a music producer. Rakesh wishes for aspiring musicians to know that learning everyday and working on one's skill are the most important factors for growth. The hard working hours that are put into making unique music not just wins people’s heart but garners attention from the industry greats too, and this love that he receives motivates him to work harder. Rakesh believes, to be a great artist, one has to be consistent, dedicated, and hard working, along with producing content that appeals to the masses.
In all honesty, DJ Rakesh is a rising star, and he leaves no stone unturned to create music that’s both influential yet worthy of making a place in the audience's playlists. Reach out to him @djrakeshjoshi on Instagram to learn about his latest releases and music, and of course for some dose of inspiration.