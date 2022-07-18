DJ Turned Singer DJ Sue Project says collaboration is the new way to make music

DJ turned singer DJ Sue Project who in the past has created hit songs like Aag Lagaye and Swing Swing is all set to release his new music in collaboration with various artists and musicians like Kutle Khan, Kunaaal Wason, and Vaani Behl.
The sounds are fresh and will attract millennials and the elderly as we bring back some folk sounds with an electronic twist to them.
"The wedding season is approaching soon and we are glad to produce songs which are meant to be played and performed in weddings as from a very long time no good music is out for such occasions and ceremonies," Said Rajat Singhal, Founder Benialla Records.
DJ Sue who is currently on an India tour is exploring new sounds and musicians from all across the country to collaborate and bring in fresh sounds. " I have always been open to new ideas and sounds, with collaboration your perspective changes towards a project and you always learn something new in the process " quotes DJ Sue Project.
Platforms like Spotify and Youtube Music have helped musicians to scale up their audience as all young musicians these days get explored by the playlists and also help bring up the independent music scene which is drastically growing in India. Post Pandemic many young musicians have been releasing their music and content online which has helped them explore a new career and audiences.
"Collaboration is the new way to make music and we always ensure to get the best talents to collaborate with our artists like DJ Sue Project, In the past, this has worked for us and we wish to continue to do so in the future as well as this also helps other artists to grow," Says Mr. Sahil Jindal from Benialla Records.