Do Mass Gainers Work? SHOULD SKINNY GUYS USE MASS GAINERS?

Mass gainers, also referred to as weight gainers, can be a popular supplement used by people to increase their weight, build muscle and build muscle. They're especially popular among so-called "hardgainers"--skinny guys who are having trouble eating enough calories to gain weight. I'm naturally slim myself, and in the course of my journey to gain 65 pounds, it was always my biggest concern. So I've played with my plenty of mass gainer shakes.
Are mass gainers effective? work? Are they safe? Are they causing weight gain? Also, if you're an overweight person who's trying to shed pounds, should you use these supplements?
If you'd prefer to watch rather instead of read, I've made five minutes of video that covered of the same topics in the article:
I'm slowly creating videos of our bulking articles but I'm also creating videos exclusive for our channel on YouTube. I hope you enjoy these!
What is MASS GAINERS?
Mass gainers, often known as the weight gainers shakes that are high in calories. They contain moderate amounts of protein and contain at minimum 27 grams or protein for each portion and in some cases, up to 50 grams. However, the majority of calories must come from easily digestible starchy carbohydrates, such as maltodextrin. Consuming more of these carbohydrates with a starchy texture will allow us to get through our bulking meals without stomach problems. A typical portion, then could contain 50 grams of protein as well as 250 grams carbohydrates which would give you 1200 calories total... that's quite a bit!
Image alt="Illustration of a mass-gainer or weight-gainer supplement."
There is a variety of mass gainers that contain diverse ingredients. Certain mix egg and casein with whey protein. Other mixes use ground oats instead of maltodextrin to push the content of fibre to higher. Certain fats are added to the mix. The majority of them follow the same format but with enough protein plus plenty of starchy carbohydrates. This is usually beneficial.
Do MASS GAINERS Work?
Yes, mass-gainers are effective. They are packed with easily digested calories. And those calories come from sources that are the best to build muscles: protein as well as carbs that are starchy. They also keep the amount of fat at a minimum, minimizing the potential for these specific calories to turn into excess body fat. (Although when you're experiencing an excessively large surplus of calories the other calories you consume will be transformed into fat.)
For instance, in the study the participants who supplemented with maltodextrin and Whey protein were able increase 7.5 kg of muscles in just 8 weeks , while also losing just a little bit of fat. This is among the most impressive results found in studies on hypertrophy. the majority of this is likely directly from the training program that the researchers employed however it proves that a mass builder can be an effective component of a plan to bulk.
A protein intake of 27 to 50 grams is sufficient to boost the synthesis of muscle protein, based of the origin. If your mass-gainer has Whey protein, then even 27,5 grams is sufficient. Mass gainers typically contain greater amounts of protein than this, and it is the most commonly used source. Most often, it's the whey proteins concentrate and that's suitable. The only reason to have to mix different protein sources is the case that you're getting lots the calories you need from dairy, and you'd prefer to make sure you don't consume so much of it that experience diarrhoea (which is a sure indication that you're putting too much with the protein whey).
The carbohydrate source is often maltodextrin, and that's fantastic--maltodextrin is brilliant for building muscle. It's fast digested and easily absorbs, and is the ideal type of carb to boost glycogen levels in muscles and speeding up the growth of muscles. If you're not sure what maltodextrin actually is it's simply a starch that is derived from corn. It's a lot like white rice, but it's powdered that makes it simpler to mix into shakes as well as more convenient to consume in larger amounts and also easier to digest.
In some circles people, carbs are viewed as a negative thing. In the case of some this may be the case. For skinny people who are athletic, performing well as well as weight training and building muscle, carbs are said to be a great choice. A study in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition suggests that we get the majority of the extra calories we consume from carbohydrates that can amount as 40- 60 percent of our calories. A study by the National Strength & Conditioning association offers similar suggestions and notes that consuming 45 to 65 percent in our daily calories coming from carbs is the best option for general well-being, ideal for strength training and is the best way to build muscles. This is in line with the majority of the current hypertrophy studies as well ( study, study). This notion of supplementing your diet with more carbohydrates is based on research (and it's the reason for Gatorade in addition to the like as well).
In the end, when carbs and protein mix in this manner is an easy meal replacement that is easy to cook and is easy to satisfy our cravings, making it much easier to consume more calories in general. This is the reason why mass-gainers are great for helping slim men gain weight. They're an easy source of calories for muscle building.
Here's a pic of Jared who gained the first 27 pounds in the first few months of training--his " newbie gains"--going from being in the middle of weight loss to an appropriate body weight. In the beginning it was three workouts that included full body and was gaining weight following each exercise. Sometimes, we'd create the mass gainers from maltodextrin and whey and at other times, we'd buy them ready-made. Any method is acceptable.
I've tried mass gainers myself as well. While I've always hated drinking these drinks, they've always allowed me to consume sufficient calories in order to grow up muscle. In the above picture it's me during the course of my second weight gain, which was from 150 to 175 pounds in the span of three months.
Did the mass gainers contribute in our success? It's not true. They've just increased our protein, carbs intake, and calories enough to let us increase muscle mass at a rapid pace.
In the past, we've assisted around 10,000 slim guys gain weight, and we've always recommended some type that is a mass gainer an alternative tool for anyone. Certain guys opt to utilize them, while many do not. Some people use them in their first bulk, but realize that they don't need they do anymore and reverse. However, all of them get identical results.
I don't use mass-gainers often nowadays. Today, when I'm trying increase my weight, I'll grab one whey shake, half the trail mix in a cup as well as a small portion of pan de muerto. My appetite hasn't become as an issue in the present, and I'd rather get the additional fats by eating (somewhat) whole food items. The goal isn't to take weight-loss pills all the time, but rather to use them throughout your life when you're in need of these.
What do you think? Do weight gainers work? Absolutely. But do you really require them? Not at all. They're just a tool that can aid you in consuming sufficient calories and protein.
Are MASS GAINERS healthful?
Mass gainers aren't typically a source of lots of micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals and fiber. If you were to replace every meal with mass gainers and drinks, your diet could be lacking in all those items, and this will certainly affect your overall health, particularly if you continued to consume it for long periods of duration. If you're already eating eggs, meat, dairy and fruits, vegetables and olive oil, nuts, grains, and legumes as part of your daily diet and then incorporate the mass gainer shake, there's nothing to worry about.
Remember that bulking is adding more ingredients to our diets. There's a lot of calories. We're eating plenty of food. There's plenty of room for basic calories. Therefore, while the mass gainer doesn't add micronutrients to your diet but if your diet already contains enough there's no issue.
In the meantime, if you're diet is already a bit inadequate, or if you're eating lots of processed food or if you're not eating a large amount of nuts, fruits and vegetables, then the situation will are likely to change. If that's the scenario, you're putting empty calories to an diet that is already inadequate. Instead of adding an appetite-inducing supplement then it may make sense to mix an ice-cream smoothie instead. In the morning, for example, for breakfast, you can blend together some Oats, whey, spinach and nuts, a banana yogurt, and frozen fruit. In this way, you're providing a plethora of nutritious calories to your diet alongside carbohydrates that are protein-rich and starchy.
Another thing to keep in your mind is that moving from being skinny to being muscular and strong can be a major benefit for our general health. Gaining strength, building muscle and regularly lifting weights is all very healthy. If the use of a weight-gainer can help you achieve your goals this could lead to a boost in your overall health. However, even though Marco holds a degree in Health Sciences, we aren't experts in nutrition or medicine therefore, take this advice with a grain of salt.
Therefore, mass gainers aren't necessarily unhealthy or unhealthy, it simply is dependent on how they are integrated into your diet. If you're on a healthy diet however you're struggling with losing weight mass gainers may be a great option. However when you're eating the wrong diet and are consuming more processed foods, they likely aren't the best option for you.
What is the best way to make use of MASS GAINERS?
As a guideline an unfit beginner may be looking to gain anywhere between 0.5-1 pounds each month in weight. If you're not gaining weight regularly, try eating an energy drink after each exercise. If that's not working, the scales, try taking a mass-gainer on rest days as well. If this doesn't work then you may want to read our post on ways to eat greater calories.
The benefits of having mass gainers after exercising is twofold.
- The idea of having an "anabolic post-workout window" in which we have to consume lots of protein and calories , is frequently exaggerated ( study) however it's an ideal opportunity to consume plenty of carbohydrates. If I asked one the researchers in the above study if it was appropriate to consume maltodextrin or weight gainers after exercise and he replied, "Post-workout carbohydrates shouldn't cause you any problems in the long term, as you're very insulin sensitive after training. As long as you stick to an appropriate diet and good exercise and reduce your body fat and your blood sugar is not too high Then you're good to go."
- After a workout many slim people find it difficult to eat large meals. It could be because they have to shower, change before heading back to their homes after working out. Perhaps their pre-workout supplements has slowed their appetite. Perhaps lifting can kill the appetite for a few hours. Whatever the reason drinking an energy drink that boosts your mass and then drinking what's left afterward makes sure that we're not getting in the wrong direction with our calories.
Now, the secret to mass gainers is to ensure that they aren't making you gain weight in a hurry. If you're losing 0.5-1 pounds per week, then you're fine. If you're seeing greater than this, particularly for longer than a couple of weeks in one go, you may need to reduce your pace. It's not because the weight-gainer is in itself overweight, but rather that you're taking in excessive calories and gaining weight at a rapid rate. That's it...
Do WEIGHT GAINERS cause excess fat GAIN?
They shouldn't result in you gaining extra weight, provided you're not eating excessive calories in general. The portions are huge, but mass gainers can be extremely easy on the stomach and it's not uncommon for people to overindulge. This isn't due to the fact that mass gainers make you fat but due to the fact that they're eating too much calories and growing weight too fast.
Image alt="Illustration showing a thin man getting fat by eating mass gainers."
Be aware that mass gainers have been designed to help you to build muscles without the excess weight gain. They typically have enough protein to increase the synthesis of muscle protein, which is ideal for building muscles quickly and effectively. They also have starchy carbs that are excellent to increase glycogen storage and are ideal for building muscle and are extremely likely to be stored in the form of body fat. They're also very low on fat. It's the macronutrient more likely to accumulate in body fat, and especially when process is a way to remove it.
Are MASS GAINERS better than REAL FOOD?
Nope! If you're looking to consume your calories from actual food sources, you won't be missing any of the benefits. Mass gainers aren't an enchanted supplement to build muscle, they're an simple source of calories that don't provide much nutrition. They're an effective aid for those struggling to gain weight even when they consume real food.
There are a lot of fantastic bulking food items that are fantastic alternatives to mass-gainers, and we've included several of them in this article..
Do you need to have MASS GAINERS BEFORE YOU GO TO BED?
We'll go into this more in depth within our post on sleep to increase muscle mass However, it's usually not a good idea to consume lots of simple carbohydrates and whey protein prior to bed. The body's temperature rises and this can make us sweaty and twitchy. Furthermore, the whey protein rapidly is broken into amino acids, among them is tryptophan which could interfere with the production of melatonin making it difficult to fall asleep and remain asleep.
Image alt="Illustration of a sleeping man."
However when you use your weight-loss device while exercising the additional energy produced by maltodextrin can be a plus and can increase your endurance during training. The whey protein may be broken down into different amino acids, such as tryptophan. However, that's an advantage. Tryptophan functions as an osmophore for melatonin which means that if you are able to keep it away from bedtime it could actually lead to greater the production of melatonin, improvingyour sleep.
It is generally better to eat smaller meals, and slower digested protein before going to bed, when you can. It's fine to eat meat for dinner and so is casein protein that is present inside cottage cheese, Greek yogurt and casein powder for protein. A better bedtime "weight increaser" could be oatmeal that has casein in it. Perhaps some cottage cheese and some strawberry jam. This kind of thing.
MASS GAINERS AND STOMACHACHES
It's normal for people to feel stomach pain after taking the mass gainer shake. It happened for me and I've also had many members of our group struggle with it too. Being aware of how uncomfortable that could be, it's been a reason for me to avoid recommending these products. The problem is in part from the fact portions are massive. The stomach pain we experience when we eat 1,250 calories from an appetite-inducing food is typically very similar to the feeling you'd experience from eating a meal of 1,250 calories.
There are a few excellent ways to prevent stomachaches:
- Reduce the size of the serving. Instead of eating the 1,250-calorie meals that are popular for weight-loss supplements, consider taking 50-75 percent of the dose, which gives you a total of 625 to 800 energy per portion.
- Consume the weight-gainers before or immediately after exercising. My preferred method for doing this is to sip on my mass gainer as I work out, and then drinking whatever is left after the completion of my exercise. I've never experienced stomach issues this way and it usually provides me with energy and motivation during training.
- Be sure to drink sufficient water when you use the mass-gainers. It is possible to mix a scoop of powder into the glass then drink it and later mix a second scoop.
- Blender bottles are a good choice. They're usually big enough to hold lots of water, and also have a blender spring that helps break the lumps. I prefer this one by Rogue.
What is the best MASS GAINER?
The best aspect of the mass-gainers' is they're not any kind of fancy or innovative it's just a tonne of digestible calories. But, the most effective mass gainers share certain characteristics that are essential to them:
- They're a good source of protein that can completely boost muscle protein synthesis. The protein source will vary, but based on the source, this is usually about 50g of protein in each serving.
- They are the lot of digestible starchy carbs that are easily digested. The exact source of the carbs can vary however maltodextrin is a popular source and is a great choice. A typical weight-gainer has about 250 grams of carbs per serving.
- They're not loaded with fat. A couple of grams is sufficient however, more than that can be good. It is better to take the fats you need from food sources including eggs, nuts avocados, olive oil, fish, and more.
There are many companies that produce mass gainers that comply with these requirements The most important thing is to locate the one you can believe in. Maltodextrin is among the most affordable ingredients for supplements therefore it's not likely that to be under-dosed. However, whey is an expensive powder, and you can be sure that your bulk gainer shake may overstate how much protein it contains, substituting some of it with additional maltodextrin. This is why selecting the best brand for you is crucial.
- Serious Mass by the company Optimum Diet (Amazon Affiliate Link)
There are several brands that have gained an excellent reputation for creating quality supplements that are precise in their dosages. The Optimum Nutrition is probably the most well-known as well as their mass gainer, Serious Mass, is one which I've had a positive experience with both personally and with our community.
Summary
We often come across two different opinions on mass gainers:
- The mass-gainers can be considered supplements and they are actually cheat codes. They are superior to whole foods to bulk up. If you don't make use of these.
- Mass gainers are supplements and they're not as nutritious as real food. It is not recommended to use them.
You can guess, the answer lies somewhere between the two. A few people actually benefit from bulk gainers, particularly those who are thin and have difficulty losing weight. They're not going to increase the speed at which your body builds muscles, however, they'll simply help you eat more of the correct kinds of calories: protein and carbs that are starchy. In light of how vital it is to consume sufficient calories, protein and carbohydrates, this could change the game.
However Whole foods are an essential part of an healthy, balanced diet. The majority of the time the majority of your calories must be derived from natural foods. However, that doesn't mean supplements shouldn't be an excellent supplement to your diet and aren't not healthy or effective in the first place. Actually the protein whey and maltodextrin on mass gainers are excellent to build muscles.
If you're diet has already turned out to be pretty shabby but you're still slacking on whole foods, and lacking in vegetables, fruits and legumes, then you might be better off mixing into a smoothie, rather than buying a weight loss supplement. Blending together yogurt, whey, oatmeal and frozen berries, bananas as well as spinach and nuts are probably a better option.
Disclaimer:
