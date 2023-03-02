Do Resistance Bands Build Muscle? ARE RESISTANCE BANDS AS GOOD AS FREE WEIGHTS FOR BUILDING MUSCLE?

We've written an article about how to construct the barbell-based home gym and are about to publish another on how to create a smaller, less expensive home gym that uses only kettlebells or dumbbells. Our philosophy has always been that we can assist you to build muscle using any kind of weights, be it the full gym membership or a barbell, some plates with adjustable dumbbells or even a few kettlebells from the past.
A common question we get but is the reason we don't suggest resistance bands. It's not because we don't want people to buy the bands. We don't recommend them. It's a bit odd, isn't it? It's true that resistance bands aren't expensive and easy to carry and aren't they adequate for building muscles? In order to encourage growth in muscles all we have to do is push the muscles ... isn't it?
So, what kind of results do we anticipate out of resistance bands?
Recently, gyms across the globe have been shutting down, so many are looking for ways to develop muscles in their homes. A common suggestion is to purchase resistance bands. It's actually most likely the most popular recommendation currently. Why is this? Of all the methods to work out on your own, how do you use use resistance bands? Are they specifically beneficial to build muscles?
One argument one is that the use of resistance band are superior to build muscles over free-weights. The theory is that the different resistance that is created by the resistance band which makes the band progressively more difficult to stretch as it grows longer, results in an unique curve of resistance which is beneficial for creating muscles. This is in complete contrast of what the majority of research suggests in the field, and we'll go over that in a minute however, it also raises a different issue. If the use of resistance bands is the best way to build muscle then why aren't more people using these at the fitness center?
Despite how inexpensive and lightweight resistance bands are, they typically do biceps curls using dumbbells, bench presses with barbells, or do lat pulldowns by using cables. Some people buy gymnasium memberships or expensive dumbbells that can be adjusted or even fill up the spare space with a home gym barbell in order to lift weights that are free. This is the case for bodybuilders, powerlifters and athletes at all levels. Why? What is it that makes weights that are free?
In fairness, in elite gyms for powerlifting they will make use of an accommodating resistance which is when they add some chains or resistance bands to their bench press with barbells back squat, back squat, or regular deadlifts to make it more difficult to lock out. Do these exercises increase the growth of muscles?
It's also common to see people using resistance bands to train metabolite such as when women put bands on their knees during hip thrusts in order to create an increased muscle pump on their glutes. Are they triggering muscle development?
However an individual recently was recently asked Mike Israetel, PhD, who he advises against using resistance bands. I'm paraphrasing here however, he said that if we're not able to have the money to buy a few dumbbells, we might want to focus on exercise with bodyweight such as jogging or using the household "free weights" like a glass of water , or even a bag filled with books. What's the special thing about weights that are free?
As the best hypertrophy researchers are being pushed out of their fitness centers and buying equipment for training at home as well. For instance, a top hypertrophy researcher Dr. Brad Schoenfeld, bought himself two heavy, dumbbells that can be adjusted. What made him choose free weights instead of resistance bands?
We can build muscle with anything
Before we go into the subject of whether the resistance band is the bestfor creating muscles, it's crucial to note that we can create plenty of muscle even in adversity. In reality there are only three requirements to build muscle
- Consume enough calories to build weight. The ideal amount of weight gain will depend on your weight, how thin you are as well as how you're new to lifting as well as how fit you are, and also how you'd like to be when it comes to your weight. The most crucial thing is to increase at minimum someweight on the scale every week.
- Get enough protein in order to build muscleabout 1 Gram of protein for every pound of weight per day is an excellent general rule of thumb.
- Engage your muscles through intense exercises. This is what is signalling to our bodies that it is time to begin investing in the development of muscles.
If we are able to accomplish those three things, we will be able to build muscles. Actually, I'm convinced that you'd be able to develop muscle if trapped on a deserted island with only your own body weight and an strength-building supplement. However I'm also certain that you could wash your house using the aid of a toothbrush and vinegar. There's a big difference between being likely and things being simple.
For some there are those who don't care whether bands with resistance are the best method to build muscle. I know people with impressively strong bodies by swimming laps in the pool. Certain people build up muscles in abundance because of being overweight. Others have already built muscles and are now trying to keep their strength, size and overall well-being in a fun way.
However, I'm looking at this from the viewpoint of a thin hardgainer. I was only able to build muscle after I started to train for it in a systematic and deliberate manner. When I was trying to decide what equipment I should purchase for my gym, I didn't want be able to see a photo of a model who was holding a resistance band and proclaiming "anything can be done!" No, I wanted to be aware of which the advantages and disadvantages of each were. It was my desire to understand how the resistance bands compare to barbells, kettlebells, dumbbells and other kettlebells.
It's possible to build muscles using anything, from exercise bands (study) or including our own weight. Let's discuss the best method to use and the reason for it.
Are RESISTANCE BANDS a good option for Building Muscle?
Now having covered yes, you can make muscle from any object, even resistance bands. Let's examine whether resistance bands can be as effective as free weights, and what the various advantages and disadvantages are.
First, regardless of whether we're using bands for resistance or free weights the same basic principles of building muscle are still in effect. For instance, we must get sufficient time between sets so that we're not confined to the power of our muscle more than our cardiovascular fitness. If we're doing one that's intended to exhaust us in the end, that's not hypertrophy it's cardio. This disqualifies many resistance bands, bodyweights, and even free-weight exercise routines however, it doesn't mean that these tools aren't suitable, but rather the style of training.
No matter if we're using freeweights and resistance bands need to concentrate on the major compound lifts. Add some isolation exercises that have a broad variety of movement and push the exercises close to muscle failure and complete enough challenging sets every week. Let's review these concepts and how they can be applied for resistance bands.
The problem with variable resistance
As a rule of practice lifting with a broad variety of movements is great to build muscles. It makes muscles perform more work, increase the number of muscle fibers, and often we work greater muscle mass overall. However, there's a specificity to it, as well. There are two particular areas of motion which are extremely significant:
- A sticking point is that our muscles only expand when we put them under pressure and certain areas of our movement range are much more difficult than others. The most difficult part that is the most difficult part of range of motion known as"the the sticking point. It's the place where we most often fall short, and also where we usually cause the greatest muscle growth. For instance, the most effective spot of any squat happens when our thighs are parallel to the ground. If we can squat to this level, we reap the most benefits from the squat, which is why it's regarded as a "complete" Squat. If we go higher then that point, we're deemed as a "partial squat" which means we'll miss out on a portion of development of the muscle.
- Stretch at bottom The most significant advantage of increasing our range of motion past the point of no return is that it lets us achieve a stretched stretch to our muscles near the bottom of the lifting. For instance, if you squat deeper and longer, we'll be able to get a greater stretch to our quads and be able to stimulate greater muscles growth. This is likely the reason that the deep front squats as well as goblet squats are just as effective in stimulating muscle growth as back squatsdo, even when back squats are heavier. This is the reason why sitting hamstring curls, that make our hamstrings undergo more strain, grow muscles faster as compared to lying curves
(study).
The next question is how important is this? Do we have an increase of 5% in the growth of muscle? 30%? 50%? That's when things get extremely fascinating. When we examine an analysis of all relevant research, we can see that putting our muscles through the paces when they are stretched stimulates 260% more muscle growth as doing it in a contracted posture, which is nearly 3 times more growth in muscle:
The findings have been verified by three recent research studies on muscle building, too ( Pedrosa, Maeo, Yanagisawa). All three studies show that working our muscles to greater lengths of muscle leads to increased muscle activation and 2 to 3 times more the growth of muscles. That's an entire amount of growth in muscle. This is something we should be paying attention to when selecting our primary exercises for bulking. This is the reason why deep squats, bench presses, deadlifts, and even push-ups are all great for promoting muscle growth. They all test the muscles to stretch in a position.
The second question is what do muscles being stretched when stretched stimulates the growth of muscles? The most common method we use to generate force using our muscles is through contracting the muscles, which is known as active tension. Our muscles are sort of elastic. If we extend them then they pull themselves back to their normal length. This is known as passive tension. If we're flexing our muscles as much as we can, and also gaining some of the elastic effects it means that we're combining tensions, both passive and active. This causes more mechanical strain upon our muscle. This is the primary cause of hypertrophy, consequently, having more mechanical muscle tension encourages an increase in muscle size.
If you're looking for an explanation that is more specific of the way this is done Here's an article by Greg Nuckols, MA:
When discussing any aspect about muscle growth an appropriate first step is to consider mechanical tension. While the tension that is active in muscles tends to be the highest around the length of its rest but passive tension caused by non-contractile components (the muscles fascia and tendons) increases as muscle size increases, so that the total muscle tension is typically most intense when muscles are the stretched position. Tension is a major factor in hypertrophy since tension is felt at costameres (where muscles join to the fascia surrounding them) that trigger the protein focal adhesion-kinase (FAK) that activates the mTOR pathway that is responsible for hypertrophic signaling during exercise. In a meticulously controlled rodent research ( study) it has been proven that tension in itself and not only active tension that is caused through muscle contraction is the trigger for this pathway. So, even if tension is reduced however, the significant increase in passive tension which causes more total tension, will result in more hypertrophic signaling.
Greg Nuckols, Monthly Applications in Strength Sport
You might be thinking, what's this have to relate to resistance bands? There's nothing keeping us from utilizing the full range of motion with the help of resistance bands, isn't it? If we utilize the correct resistance bands and properly, we'll be able to ensure that there is some tension in our muscles near the bottom of our range. This is true, but the issue is that the bands slowly apply more force as they are stretched, which means that the bottom end of lifting is less difficult to perform than lifting the highest. Our muscles aren't being given sufficient of an opportunity to test themselves in the lower part of the exercise which means we're not enjoying the full benefit from training at longer lengths.
When I inquired Greg Nuckols how resistance bands compare to free weights in building muscle, he informed me "Yeah I'm sure that, generally speaking, bands could be slightly less effective for growth , since it's more difficult to load a muscle with longer lengths of muscle."
To summarize the point, our muscles are most developed when we test them with longer lengths of muscle. Resistance bands can make lifting more difficult when muscles are at smaller muscles lengths, thus preventing us from putting our muscles to the maximum extent during a full stretch. This could, theoretically be a disadvantage to build muscles.
CURVES OF RESISTANCE BAND STRENGTH
Varying resistance refers to the word that is used for the peculiar resistivity curve that bands of resistance provide. To better understand how it influences muscle growth we must compare this resistance curve with those of the normal resistance curves of our muscles to determine how closely they correspond. If the resistance bands are strong in areas where we're strong and loose when we're weak, then that's an ideal match. However, if they're strong in areas where we're weak but loose in areas where we're strong this is a bad match.
If we take a look at the curl of the dumbbell, we find that we can train our biceps to the full range of movement. There's no complete stretch in the lower end however, our biceps are at the very least stretched up to their resting length (or slightly more). However, as we've mentioned above it is also important to determine if our muscles are being tested throughout the range of movement.
If we examine the way our leverage changes when we lift the weight it is apparent that while the initial lift is pretty simple, but it becomes more difficult at the midpoint (where your hands remain horizontal) and the lift gets much easier immediately afterward. In the middle position, the weight is 40% heavier and therefore, most people be unable to complete the lift. This is where the problem lies. But, we need to account for your own internalleverage:
The little blue lines are the moments arms are created through muscle insertions and joint angles. The reason for this is that our Biceps are having inadequate leverage in the beginning and then they become stronger in the middle but then leverage becomes worse once again towards the highest. We're using loose numbers here In this instance our leverage is approximately 30% higher at the point of sticking. The majority (but but not every) of the curve is canceled out due to our own leverage. This dumbbell weighs less at beginning and the end of the exercise this is great, because that's when we're weaker. The dumbbell is the heaviest at the center, which is fantastic as that's when we're the strongest.
It's amazing that the majority of free weights are similar to the biceps curl and also have their resistance curves at a minimum flattened by our own natural strength curves. We are strongest in the most difficult section that is the squat, the bench press as well as deadlift as well. This allows us to lift huge amounts of weight and this implies the muscles we use are tested throughout the entire range of movement (including at the lowest point, which is vital). Our bodies are made to be able to lift weights without any assistance. Naturally, they are. We've lifted things against gravity for thousands of years.
However, there are other aspects to our curve of strength too. In the case of example, if you push our muscles beyond their normal lengths at rest, they behave as stretched elastics and give us a little boost in strength when we begin an exercise. If we're smart, then we could make use of this as an opportunity to gain the momentum needed to blast over the sticking area by further flattening the curve. It's also excellent to build muscles.
What happens when we take a look at resistance bands? In this instance, assuming you hook the bands beneath your feet, then the angle of pull is fantastic. This slightly backward angle indicates that we'll get an extra stretch in our biceps when we are in the bottom position . It also means that the stick point can move a bit lower. That's good. In fact, experts such as Menno Henselmans MSc suggest doing cable biceps curls by using the same angle of pull.
At first glance it appears like an even more effective exercise than the traditional curl for dumbbells. However, resistance bands aren't identical to cables. They have a variable resistance. When we stretch the bands, the load increases in weight. It's easy to start but the band really tests our muscles at the very end. The biceps has been transformed from a full curve into just a half biceps biceps. In addition, it's the most vital portion of the range of motion , which is made the least useful.
To clarify it's not that resistance bands won't increase muscle growth. Our muscles are always being tested at some point in the lifting process, and therefore, we'll increase the size of our muscles each time brings us close to failure. It's not a problem. The issue is the way the resistance graph on the bands doesn't match up the strength of our curve as free weights do. This means that we'd expect them not to cause less muscle growth for each set.
There are a myriad of caveats to this. We can preload this resistance band by applying sufficient tension to fail at the start of the motion range. It is possible to attach the resistance band in different angles. You could also do several sets of varying tension, so that we fail in various portions of the motion range. We could even extend the set beyond failure until we're unable to stretch the band even a one inch. All of it isn't the ideal situation. The use of resistance bands makes it difficult to build muscles.
However, to be certain I also asked hypertrophy expert, Eric Helms, PhD. He replied, "Not a lot of research has been done on this subject however I'd agree with your general suggestions using freeweights as well as machines to help with hypertrophy. You can use bodies and bands working in the nick of time."
All this means is the body is designed pretty well to handle free weights such as dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells and , as a result free weights make building muscles relatively simple. The resistance bands are still able to help to build muscle, it's just more difficult. This isn't the end of world, but certainly not optimal, but not ideal either.
RESILIENT ACCOMMODATION
Resistance can be accommodated the process of adding chains or resistance bands to free-weight exercises for example, barsquat back, the bench press and deadlift. Sometimes , it's described to illustrate the way that resistance bands are beneficial for increasing strength and muscle size however it's very different. To fully understand why this is, it's important to understand the purpose and the purpose for which it serves.
The concept of accommodating resistance was first introduced in powerlifting that was geared, and which saw lifters compete in squat suitsand benchespress shirts and knee wraps to boost their strength in the middle of their lifting.
As an example, let's look at the squat. Powerlifters are doing all they can to increase their squatting power such as standing with a larger posture, sitting farther back, and putting the barbell higher in their rears. This causes squats with a reduced range of motion and makes the lifting's bottom tough. The fact that the bottom is hard isn't an issue for those who are developing muscle mass, but to be successful in their sport, they have to be able to lift the maximum weight they can by any means.
One method that can make getting to the bottom part of the squat more comfortable is to put on an squat suit that extends out towards the base, giving your hips an extra boost. Another method is to utilize knee wraps, which extend towards the bottom, giving the quads an extra boost. This will help to reduce the slope of the curve of strength. The initial phase of lifting remains the most difficult point however it's more comfortable, and they can lift quite a little heavier weight. Powerlifters however wanted to lift an considerable amount more weight. And as knee wraps grew larger and more padded, the strength curve began to shift. The beginning began to be the easiest part of the lift, while the lockout became tougher. This alters the type of strength powerlifters require. Instead of needing a more powerful upper body part to pull the barbell off their chests They need more triceps strength to hold the barbell in.
It is also known as the Banded Barbell Back Squat.
What do a powerlifter who is geared build their strength to lockout? One way is to wear squat outfits, benchshirts as well as knee wraps. But this kind of exercise is very heavy and difficult to get back from. Furthermore, those items are a bit of painful to the a**. Fortunately, this bizarre power curve can be recreated by the attachment of chains (or chains) to an exercise bar. If the bands cause the lifting heaviest towards the top and the lifter is able to concentrate on enhancing their strength to lockout. It's like a partial. (And sometimes , partials are made as well but partials are heavier and more difficult to get rid of.)
In the present, pure powerlifting is more well-known than powerlifting that is geared. It's uncommon to find an athlete who is wearing knee wraps or the triple-ply squat suits. However, unless one is planning to wear gear to accommodate resistance is more harmful than beneficial. It makes the curves of resistance more difficult to build muscle and isn't ideal for building the strength powerlifters require in the middle of their range of motion.
However, a new concept began to emerge. Powerlifting is still most difficult in the beginning and the final portion of the lift is pretty simple. Can't we not build more muscles by making the entire range of motion difficult? Maybe! It hasn't yet been confirmed in study, but it does make sense that if a greater portion of the range of motion was difficult and we were able to stimulate an increase in overall muscle strength each rep.
But, the fundamental rule for adapting resistance to the first part of the lifting process has to be the most difficult portion. The concept is to incorporate lightweight resistance bands in addition to the heavy free weights. The lighter resistance bands can make the lockout slightly more difficult, however heavy free weights guarantee that the lower portion of the lift is the toughest. In other words, adding more resistance bands could make the lift more difficult to lift to increase strength and size.
The Front Squat from the Resistance Band
This means that if you take away the free weights and do squats using solelyresistance bands and bands, we're making the curve of resistance much more difficult to stimulate the growth of muscles. This doesn't mean that the exercise becomes unusable, but it's just that an ordinary squat using free weights is much more effective. This is the reason why research at the possibility of accommodating resistance is fascinating for those who perform the barbell squats that are big, but not for those who have to choose between free weights or resistance bands.
It's true that there's not any proven advantage to adding accommodative resistance bands to lifts for powerlifting yet, but it could be beneficial but not only to build strength and strength, but also to build muscles. It's an intriguing method.
Another thing to think about to consider is when we're working out to increase the size of our muscles and general strength, we'll not necessarily be lifting as powerlifters. Instead of doing exercises with a wider stance and a narrow distance of movement, it's best to perform a deep and squat using the weight that is before us. This reduces our weight capacity we are able to lift, however, it strengthens our muscles with more range of motion. It also will help in increasing the size of our upper backs.
It's the Barbell Front Squat.
The sticking part of the squat at the point when your thighs remain vertical The front squat can be significantly deeper than. This alters the strength curve. If we blast from the hole we will gain some momentum that will help us get through the point of sticking. Also the tension on our upper backs stems from keeping the weight ahead of us, and it remains constant throughout the whole range of movement. The lockout remains the most straightforward part, the ability to tolerate resistance may assist but the curve of strength is already a little more rounded.
The same pattern applies to the other major complex hypertrophy exercises. Powerlifters bench press using huge arches, which reduces the chest stretch towards lower levels of the exercise. This can be detrimental to developing muscle. Therefore, when lifting to build hypertrophy, we choose an arch that is smaller and concentrate on increasing the stretch. This allows us to bench press with a flat strength curve, which decreases the effectiveness of being able to accommodate resistance. This isn't to say that it's inherently useful, mind you, but it's not that crucial. (And as previously mentioned, it's not clear if it will help in the best of situations.)
Complementing resistance is a mix of free weights and bands of resistance. It's a favorite among powerlifters who compete however there's a feasible that it can increase the growth of muscles. (There's no proof to suggest for either side.) But the principle for accommodating resistance means that it should not alter the main area of the lifting. If the band of resistance makes more than the weight it can cause the lift to become more difficult.
The BIG COMPOUND LIFTS
Once we have the fundamentals in place, we can look at some of the ways in which the use of resistance bands alters the performance of the compound lifts. This is the main source of the growth in our muscles comes from.
Think about a front-loaded squat that is done with dumbbells, a barbell or kettlebells. you squat as far as our knees and hips permit, allowing a good stretch in our quads. They have been proven repeatedly that they are better at strengthening our quads over partial squats when partial squats are twice as weighty. Why is this? This is because when we do the partial squat, you're cutting the most vital areas of motion. These include the point of sticking and the stretch.
Consider what happens when you do bodyweight squats while wearing resistance bands. In the lower position the band of resistance is loose which makes it very simple. This is not ideal. As we move closer to the upper limit of our range of motion the resistance band gets stretched and the lift becomes harder. This means that we're realizing our quads are being tested at the top end in the motion range. This isn't ideal to build muscles. It's better than nothing however, it's probably not more effective than weight training. It is possible to build muscles by performing bodyweight single-leg squats. In this case, the lower part is the most heavy part of the lifting:
The Bulgarian split in squat.
Similar to the push-ups. We can certainly make it by using resistance bands, however the bands that are used to resist create the top of the lift significantly harder. This means we're no more putting our chests through the ring when we're in a stretched posture. Instead, we're putting pressure on our triceps during the lockout. The best way to replace the bench press is to use the deficit push-up. In it, we lift our hands to create an additional stretch on our chests, and also make the the bottom of the lift more challenging: