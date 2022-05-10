Doctor Dreams Mattresses Offer ‘Same Day Delivery’ In Bangalore

May 10: Doctor Dreams by Nilkamal ltd, has launched a first of its kind initiative where they will be delivering mattresses on the same day. The 'same day' delivery will be applicable for customers across Bangalore, if an order is placed between 12 am to 4pm.
Doctor Dreams is a holistic sleep solution brand delivering Happy Sleep with a variety of products, solutions and digital experiences including innovative Mattresses, Mattress Protectors, Pillows, Beds and more. Doctor Dreams mattresses have been designed keeping in mind the sleep patterns, body ergonomics and India’s prevalent weather condition.
Creating innovative sleep solutions, Doctor Dreams has launched ICEFOAMTM Orthopaedic mattress which has a unique cooling technology that keeps the mattress cool in all weather. Designed with unique Antimicrobial Tencel fabric, ICEFOAMTM, Memory Foam and PU Foam the mattress offers you the best sleep you can imagine. Doctor Dreams has also introduced the Matrix Smart Recliner bed that reimagines your complete sleeping experience and brings out the best of tech and product innovation in the category.
Mr. Vinod Khandelwal – E Comm Head, Nilkamal Group shares, “In its quest to provide ‘Happy Sleep’, Doctor Dreams is taking the initiative of ‘Same Day Delivery’ where the mattress will be delivered on the same day as ordered. This will make sure that there is not a single night where customer has to go without a Happy Sleep. The team has worked exhaustively on setting up the storage and delivery processes to make sure there are no delays. And very soon Doctor Dreams will be going beyond Bangalore and will be rolling out the same day delivery to other key cities.”
Shop from Doctor Dreams on: https://doctordreams.com/