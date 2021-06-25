“Dodi Khan and his inspirational journey from Lipton Tea advertisement to full-featured film Orio”

Starting with a Lipton Tea advertisement to doing international projects, Dodi Khan’s journey has been nothing less of a fairy-tale. Starting when he was just in his teenage, Dodi Khan absolutely nailed his first assignment in the Lipton Tea commercial. Based in Amsterdam now, Khan looks to do many more projects in Bollywood and even create some films in the industry. He looks up to Sanjay Dutt as his idol and Salman Khan for his charitable work. With his career on the rise, Dodi Khan is adamant that his struggle is the reason behind his success. Throughout the early part of his journey, he always thought that every moment of struggle was a step closer to success and even today he holds steadfast to those ideologies. Even in his busy schedule he makes sure to pursue his hobbies. Kickboxing, bodybuilding, football, swimming and even horse riding, Dodi Khan is a man with a lot of feathers in his hat. He believes he has a knack for learning and plans to work in a lot of projects both in Bollywood and globally. He credits Nabeel Zafar, a famous Pakistani actor, for bringing him in the limelight when he featured on his famous sitcom Bulbulay. He also thanks Hassan Zia, the person responsible for his upcoming Bollywood feature film “Orio”. Dodi Khan has worked with quite a few big names in the industry including Freddy Daruwala, Saba Qamar and Yograj Singh. According to him some of his best projects are Orio, Ghabrana nahi hai, Chaudhary and various other international performances. Dodi Khan’s life is an inspiration to all those struggling to make a name for themselves in any industry be it films or others. His life is a shining example that struggles are but stepping stones to success. He teaches the true essence of try and try till you succeed.
"The difficulties I encountered shaped me into the person I am today. I had never thought of being an actor. I like different sports such as kickboxing, bodybuilding, football, swimming and horse riding and I always thought I would help with the family business. Who would have thought that my life would take such a turn? I have always enjoyed watching movies and found myself drawn to Sanjay Dutt’s life. His life has inspired me a lot and gave me that extra push I needed to move forward and break through my fears. I always wondered what plan life had for me, but this plan is something which is the most unexpected. "
Dodi Khan, who is currently in the Netherlands, has many plans to bring to light the lives of real-life heroes and their efforts to be known by all. He wants to work in Bollywood as well as in the production of many Bollywood-based movies. He aspires to be as charitable as Salman Khan, who has touched many people's lives. Dodi Khan, a young, inspirational actor and businessman, inspires many people with his passion and drive for life. He says that when life is filled with struggles, instead of running away and delaying the process, face it and let life shape you into a better version of you. Allow life to inspire you and open up new avenues for you to explore. Life always has a plan for us, so we must keep our eyes open in order to recognize new opportunities and plans that will lead us to a better place in this world.