Does QCarbo32 Work For Opiates? QCarbo32 Review With Full Instructions

If you’re looking for a detox drink to use to pass a drug test then herbal clean QCarbo32 is a name you will come across very quickly. In this complete QCarbo32 review, you’re going to learn everything you need to know in the next five minutes.
In addition to talking about whether QCarbo32 can pass a drug test, I’ll also be covering these alternatives in detail as well:
We will cover everything needed to pass a test, including how to use QCarbo32 1 step maximum strength (full instructions), how a detox drink works, how good QCarbo32 is, the detox drinks to avoid, and the detox drinks that really work.
What Is Herbal Clean QCarbo32 1 Step Maximum Strength?
Herbal Clean is a company that makes a lot of detoxification products. Pills, detox drinks, and combo pill/drink products.
Unfortunately, they are mostly awful and don’t work. They are available on sites like Walmart, eBay, and other general marketplaces at very low prices, to attract newbies and cheapskates.
I’ve tested them all, and they do not remove enough drug metabolites and toxins for you to get clean to pass drug tests.
QCarbo32 was the original 32oz drink from this company. They used to call it a " complete body cleanse formula". It got an okay reputation, and it’s widely available. According to the Herbal Clean website, It contains a bunch of natural ingredients such as dandelion root extract, milk thistle seed, ligustrum berry extract, milk thistle weed, vitamin C, juniper berry extract, amino acid, and other botanical herbs. As you can see its a healthy detox cleanse drink, full of natural ingredients.
It all sounds great, but the problem is drug testing has moved on and it’s not highly potent.
In fact, Herbal Clean introduced a new detox drink they claimed was more potent. It was called Ultra Eliminex, and it actually was a good formula that genuinely worked. It was as good as Rescue Cleanse, the market leader.
Unfortunately, they then changed the formula after a couple of years. It’s now virtually the same as QCarbo32 1 step maximum strength detox drink, and not as good. But it’s exactly the same price as it was, meaning they are earning even more profit from a worse formula. That why Herbal Clean products got so many negative reviews recently.
How A Detox Drink Works To Flush Out The Body
To understand if Herbal Clean QCarbo32 or Qcarbo 16 detox drink has the potency to flush out your system, maintain the balance in your urine, and therefore pass a drug test, you have to understand how a detox drink actually works:
- The detox drink flushes out your system with the volume of liquid it contains. But you could do that with water. The detox drink is different though because it contains diuretics, and natural ingredients that help to speed up the flow of toxins through the kidneys. This increase in efficiency removes toxins at a significantly quicker rate than is usually naturally achieved.
- The result of the flushing out is a gap in the toxin flow. It will then take several hours for your body to process fresh toxins through the kidneys, and then to appear in your urine. This is usually between two and five hours during which you can submit a clean sample.
- To stop your urine from being horribly diluted/unbalanced and not containing what it should, the detox drink also floods your body with things found in urine. These are flushed through as waste along with the liquid, appearing in your urine and keeping it seems natural.
- A good quality detox drink also contains vitamins and other minerals that help to stain your urine the correct color as well, so that you would pass a visual inspection and not appear diluted.
Detox Drinks Work As Masking Agents NOT A Permanent Detox Cleanse
As you can see from what I’ve just explained, a detox drink is not a permanent, detoxifying agents. It flushes the toxins out of your body faster than you can achieve naturally so that you have a gap in the toxin flow of a few hours.
So it’s a masking agent. It merely masks the toxins for between two and five hours, so you appear clean to pass a drug test.
If you have really heavy levels of toxins in your body though, it could be less than an hour before you test positive again.
That’s why it’s important you detox before the day of your test if possible, and use detox pills to remove more toxins from your body than can be achieved naturally, if you have them to hand and the time to use them.
QCarbo32 Instructions
To stand the best chance of passing a drug test using this detox drink, this is how to use QCarbo32:
The first step of the instructions is to detox for as long as possible before the day of your test. Just a single day can make a big difference, and two or three days is the minimum if possible. Drink plenty of water, exercise, and sweat, stop taking drugs, don’t drink alcohol, and live healthily to give your body a chance.
- On the day of your test don’t eat or drink anything for two hours before you drink the detox drink.
- On the day of your test, 90 minutes before you leave, drink the contents of the QCarbo32 detox drink bottle for over 10 minutes. Then refill it and drink that water as well.
- Urinate several times over the next hour. At least three times, and preferably four. Make sure the last one is just at the end of that hour.
- Then do a home drug test kit to make sure you are clean. If you’re not, if it’s an unsupervised urine drug test anyway, you could still use high-quality synthetic urine such as Sub Solution.
- You should be clean for between three and five hours if you are a light to moderate drug user. QCarbo32 will work for opiates and high levels of cannabis use, but only for a couple of hours. So get yourself to the test center fast and submit that sample.
Herbal Clean Detox Review: Does QCarbo32 Work At All?
Look, QCarbo32 1 step maximum strength liquid detox might work for you. It does have the ability to pass a drug test. But it’s not a very good detox drink.
The formula is not very good for maintaining the balance your urine, and it’s not very good for pushing out more toxins.
So I would class it as a mild detox drink that could work if you have very low levels of toxins in your urine.
Overall though, the conclusion of my QCarbo32 review is that I would not recommend it is a detox drink of choice, but it could be one of necessity if there is literally nothing good available (which is why you need to plan your strategy and buy the best right now).
Herbal Clean Products And Other Poor Quality Detox Drinks To Avoid
If you’re looking to pass a drug test, then Herbal Clean QCarbo is not the detox drink you should be looking to use.
Likewise, these are the cleansing drinks that are well marketed, popular, talked about, and have deceptively good track records (most of the positive reviews will be old though), that you should completely avoid:
- Herbal Clean Qcarbo32
- Herbal Clean Qcarbo16 detox drink
- Herbal Clean Qcarbo20
- Smaller Detoxify Brand Drinks
- All Stinger Detox Drinks
- Magnum Detox Drink
- Champ Flush Out Detox
- Herbal Clean Ultra Eliminex
- Quick Clear Detox
Don’t be fooled by the positive user reviews. Some will be faked, but the overwhelming majority are old, or they were very moderate drug users, or simply hadn’t taken drugs for a few days before the test and got lucky.
They were positive back in the day when detox drinks didn’t have to be as smart. Now they do have to be good because of modern drug testing methods.
But unless you know these facts, then you would think that all detox drinks are the same, but some of the worst a little more than flavored water.
To give you an example, Stinger detox drinks are all basically the same, no matter what the claim. The proprietary blend, the thing that makes the difference and makes a detox drink, is identical in each.
Even more stupidly, the same proprietary blend is in Stinger detox mouthwash. So basically, they just make a liquid, and then they stick in different bottles and call it different things.
That’s the level of scam you are up against, and why you should only buy highly reputable liquid detox and dietary products direct from specialist companies who make and sell them.
#1 Best Detox Drink: Rescue Cleanse
One of the best detox drinks on the market is Rescue Cleanse, from the experts at Clear Choice. The company has been manufacturing detoxifying agents for years, they are a well-known detox product manufacturer.
It’s been helping people to pass urine drug tests successfully for 15 years, including me.
It’s potent in its formula to push the unwanted toxins out of your body, and it contains ingredients to keep your urine beautifully balanced, and looking exactly like human urine.
The ingredients are beautifully simple as well. Just drink the contents of the bottle on empty stomach with no additional water, urinate frequently, and you’ll get up to five hours clean.
#2 Detoxify Mega Clean With Precleanse Pills
If you can’t get Rescue Cleanse direct from Clear Choice (via the Test Negative website), then Mega Clean is your best alternative.
Although Mega Clean is available to buy from general marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, and even Walmart, it is best bought from Test Clear.
Test Clear is another specialist drug test avoidance firm. If you buy Mega Clean from Test Clear, you’ll get six free Toxin Rid pre-rid tablets bundled in free. It's a one day premium detox solution.
That will allow you to do a more potent 24-hour detox on the day before your test. The pills will eliminate more toxins safely than can be achieved naturally, leaving less to deal with on the day of your test.
This combo means Mega Clean is better than Rescue Cleanse. But if it’s on its own, it’s not as good as Rescue Cleanse.
But if you have lower toxin levels in your urine, say you only smoke a couple of joints per week, or you take opiates once or twice per week at not ridiculous doses, with medium body mass then even though you’ll be clean in a few days anyway, Mega Clean or Rescue Cleanse will be good enough even 24 hours after your last drug consumption. Heavy toxin exposure starts with daily smoking, if you are a daily marijuana user, I highly suggest you to choose the 7 or 10 day detox program. d
I can not recommend other detox drinks just these two. I have used both in the past to passing drug tests I can say both are excellent detox products.
Best Detox Strategy: Rescue Cleanse & Toxin Rid Detox Pills
The best strategy to pass an upcoming drug test is cleaning your system with detox pills, and then ensuring that you mask any remaining toxins on the day of your test using a good quality detox drink.
Toxin Rid is the pill you should use to flood out harmful toxins. It’s available in course lengths of between a single day and 10 days in length. It's a three part detoxification system with pre-rid pills and dietary fiber specifically designed for passing drug tests.
- The short-length courses are suitable for short-term detoxification to minimize the number of toxins a drug detox drink will have to deal with on the day of your test.
- The seven-day and higher courses are capable of flushing out all the unwanted drug toxins so that you can be completely clean to pass urine drug tests, even as a regular daily smoker or user.
- But if you haven’t got a week to get clean, then the combo strategy will definitely work. Even a single day (same day detox) will help, but 48 hour course of Toxin Rid (or three days if possible) is optimal.
- Simply take the pre-rid tablets each day, live a healthy lifestyle, and aid in pushing out as many drug metabolites as possible.
- Then, on the day of your test, 90 minutes before you leave, use the bottle of Rescue Cleanse to mask the remaining drug toxins.
Because you’ll have pushed so many drug toxins out, you’ll definitely have three, four, or even five hours clean during which you can submit a clean sample.
If you’re a moderate user, that process could have flushed out the remaining toxins to leave you completely clean. It's a highly effective cleanse detox program, but if you are a heavy user, add some more days of Toxin Rid to your detox regimen.
Just make sure you also buy two or three good quality home drug tests at the same time. They are available from both Test Clear and Test Negative when you buy the detox products I’ve just talked about.
That way, you’ll know if you’re clear on the morning of your test, and you’ll know if you are clean after you have used Rescue Cleanse (or Mega Clean) to mask the toxins.
There are other detoxification techniques as well such as doing sports and eating healthy, but that way it takes weeks to get clean. Please dont fall for home remedies such as cranberry juice or apple cider vinegar, both are healthy, but none of them going to pass you a urine drug test.
To finish up here:
- Mega Clean is available from Test Clear (with six pre cleanse pills)
- Toxin Rid detox pill courses are available from Test Clear (it's good for different drug tests not just urine)
- Rescue Cleanse detox drink is available from Test Negative (Clear Choice)
Herbal Clean Carbo FAQ
Does Qcarbo32 work for all drugs?
All cleansing drinks work in the same way, it’s just how effective they are at doing the job of masking the drug metabolites for long enough to pass a urine test.
Detox drinks flood your body so that you urinate more, and they infuse diuretics and other ingredients to help you not only urinate more, but to push out more toxins than you can naturally. This creates a gap in the drug metabolites flow out of the body, giving you a gap of a few hours before your body catches up.
A good quality detox drink also floods your body with things found in urine, so they are passed through your bladder in the right quantities, so your urine sample doesn’t test as adulterated.
Qcarbo should work for all drugs because detox drinks all work the same way. However, it’s not a good quality cleansing drink. It will struggle to push out enough toxins to create a long gap in the toxin flow, and it isn’t well-balanced to keep your urine testing natural.
As a last resort, sure, try Qcarbo, but there are far better options out there, such as Rescue Cleanse.
How Long Does Qcarbo32 last?
A good quality detox drink and flush out so many toxins that it takes up to 5 hours for your body to catch up.
However, Qcarbo is not a good quality detox drink, and will not give you a particularly long gap in the toxin flow. For some people like heavy cannabis smokers, the gap may not even happen at all.
So, if you get lucky, Qcarbo could create a gap of 1-2 hours, but if you aren’t lucky, or have a lot of metabolites in your body, then you may test positive even when it should be at peak effectiveness.
Can urine drug tests detect detox drinks?
A urine drug test validity check cannot detect anything in the detox drink. What it can detect though is diluted samples and unbalanced samples. Poor-quality detox drinks can cause both of these things to happen.
As long as you use a good quality detox drink, then no, a drug test will not detect that you are using one because they only contain natural ingredients found in the body anyway.
Are negative Qcarbo32 reviews correct?
Unfortunately, yes, negative Qcarbo reviews are correct. It is a very poor-quality detox drink, a little better than sugared water in its composition.
A good quality detox drink floods the body and helps you urinate more, drawing out more toxins. This process speeds up the removal so much, that it’s a few hours before your body starts passing toxins through the kidneys and into the bladder again.
Also, good quality detox drink contains a lot of things found in urine, so they are passed through as waste, which keeps your urine looking and testing as natural in structure and composition.
Qcarbo is not capable of doing this very well, and in some circumstances, not at all. Using a bottle is really like tossing a coin to see if you pass or fail your drug test.
How long does Detoxify last in your system?
Detoxify works by flushing out unwanted drug toxins and replacing things found in urine to maintain a natural balance.
How long it works for will depend on the number of drug toxins you have in your body, and how quickly it processes them. If you get lucky, you could have a gap in the toxin flow up to five hours, but more usually, it will be around three hours. Still, enough time to submit a clean sample in.
Is QCarbo safe for pregnancy?
Qcarbo is absolutely safe for pregnancy, it’s little more than sugared water with a few everyday additives. So it’s fine for using while pregnant.
What is not fine for is passing a drug test. Qcarbo is not a potent and effective detox drink. You may get lucky, and it get you clean for an hour or two, but mostly, if you have a lot of drug metabolites in your body, then you won’t get a clean zone at all.
Should you Mix Qcarbo with Ultra Eliminex?
Qcarbo and Ultra Eliminex are both detox drinks made by a company called Herbal Clean.
They have slightly different formulas. Ultra Eliminex used to be good, and really potent detox drink that could pass a drug test, but they changed the formula and it’s now not so good.
So sure, you can mix both of these detox drinks together, and drink a bottle of each. That will be better than just using one.
However, the formulas aren’t that great, and it won’t necessarily increase the amount of toxins are removed from the body, or increase the amount of time you are clean before toxins are processed by the kidneys and start to reappear in your urine again.