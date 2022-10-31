DOES UPCOMING MEME COIN DOGELIENS PLAN TO SHAKE THE WORLD OF WRAPPED BITCOIN & NEAR PROTOCOL THROUGH ITS GAME-CHANGING GOALS?

Dogeliens (DOGET) is an upcoming meme coin with meaningful utility. With its motto "Play, Learn, Hold, Earn," the project aims to disrupt and take over the crypto-verse. From popularizing the DeFi (Decentralized Finance) ecosystem to making the masses more educated and reigning the metaverse, DOGET has plans for all. Its game-changing goals and utility might even disrupt the likes of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and Near Protocol (NEAR). Continue reading to know more about WBTC, NEAR, and the massive goals of DOGET.
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC)
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an Ethereum-compatible tokenized version of Bitcoin (BTC). Wrapped as an ERC-20 token, it can be used throughout the Ethereum network, including DeFi applications and DEXs (Decentralized Exchanges). Moreover, its value is pegged to BTC at 1:1. Thus, bringing the value of the King to the evolving world of DeFi on the Queen's blockchain.
The crypto is governed by its DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), WBTC DAO. Members of the DAO control decisions on upgrades and changes to the crypto. They also choose merchants and custodians to manage the system. Presently ranking among the top 20 projects on CoinMarketCap (CMC), it has a market cap of over $4.7 billion. Sharing price with the King, WBTC traded below $19,500 at the last check. However, its previous ATH (All-time high) was $162,188.26 in November 2021.
NEAR Protocol (NEAR)
NEAR is a layer one blockchain platform that enables the creation of dApps (Decentralized Applications). The protocol is much faster and cheaper than Ethereum, with an expected speed of 100,000 transactions per second. It uses the sharding technique to enhance its transaction speed and capacity. Moreover, the protocol operates on PoS (Proof-of-Stake) consensus, making it energy-efficient and scalable.
The project also partners with carbon-offsetting companies to cancel its energy use and support its carbon neutrality. The native token of the protocol, NEAR, gives voting rights to its holders and is used for paying transaction & data storage fees. Currently trading just under $3, NEAR's market is over $2.4 billion and ranks in the top 35 on CMC. It shot up to $20.42 this January to register its latest ATH.
Dogeliens (DOGET) - The Game-changing Meme Coin with Utility
Hailing from an alien planet occupied by alien dogs, Dogeliens (DOGET) is a meme coin jampacked with utility. It brings fun, learning, and earning into a unique mix to remain relevant for ages to come. On top of providing fun games in the metaverse, the project also has two learning initiatives in the plan. Its University of Barkington and Dogeliens Academy will give users access to informative content on blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
They will also provide virtual classrooms for different subjects like mathematics and geography. DOGET also plans to contribute to charitable causes, with 3% of proceeds from each transaction in a charity wallet. The Deogeliens community will decide how the proceeds are spent on charities at the end of each month. Additionally, its six-stage long launch map also includes NFT release and metaverse integrations.
Want to own DOGET in its Presale? Here's how!
DOGET is currently in stage one of its presale with around 950 million tokens before a price increase. At present, you will get 1000 tokens for just 1USDT. You can buy the token through its presale page by setting up a crypto wallet and connecting it. You can then purchase the token using ETH, USDT, or BNB. The purchased tokens will be ready for collection upon the conclusion of the presale.
DOGET is an upcoming meme coin with a total supply of 25 billion. This meme project is more than just fun and entertainment, with learning and earning thrown into the mix. Its numerous utilities and unique plans could propel the project to surpass WBTC and NEAR.
