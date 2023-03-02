Dofasting Reviews: Does It Really Work For Weight Loss?

Our team of testers was impressed. DoFasting is different in that it provides an app that is subscription-based, as well as beneficial and safe supplements to aid an individual's fasting loss journey. Much less expensive than the other fasting applications, DoFasting stands apart because of its excellent exercise program and nutritious recipe library.
Pros
- Provides numerous mental and physical health benefits
- It's a truly simple app
- Convenient Fasting tracker for fasting
- A comprehensive library of workouts and healthy recipes
- Supplements are organic, vegan and gluten-free. They are also non-GMO.
- Take 75 percent off A six-month plan for a 6-month
Cons
- Not recommended for people with certain medical conditions or an eating disorder history.
- There is no trial period
- No barcode scanner is available to log food items within the app.
Intermittent fasting is an diet trend that many famous people and influencers endorse. However, this diet has its roots in prehistoric times , when hunters and gatherers spent hours and days looking for food to live. Dieticians and doctors believe in intermittent fasting's scientifically proven health benefits such as the loss of weight, mental clarity enhanced hormones, reduced inflammation and improved longevity.
The idea of spending long hours , or even days between meals could seem unattainable However, intermittent fasting can be quite flexible. There are numerous ways to organize the pattern of eating and fasting. But intermittent fasting isn't for everyone, particularly those suffering from specific health issues.
Our team put DoFasting's fasting app and weight loss supplement to the test to determine whether they live in line with the hype. Find our full review here to see whether DoFasting is reliable, safe and appropriate for your life style.
Our Top Picks
3-Month Plan for 3 Months
$48$96
Review by Innerbody Research
6-Month Plan for 6 Months
$69$276
1-Month Plan
$37$74
What we learned from DoFasting
DoFasting is among the many intermittent diet programs that focus on weight loss through fasting however, how does it stack up against other alternatives?
Following six weeks adhering to an eating plan that is 16:8 Our test subjects reported that they were more focused, sleep better and lost about three pounds every week. We identified a number of key criteria to test DoFasting's application and its additional products: safety cost, user experience, and user-friendliness. The efficiency we experienced during the testing of DoFasting can be attributed to the fact that the company is a leader in all of these areas.
Safety
7.5 / 10
DoFasting's application and its additional supplements are built on research-based evidence regarding weight loss. The app categorizes fasts according to levels of experience -- beginner intermediate, expert, and beginner which can be helpful in case you're not sure which one to choose.
Intermittent fasting offers a variety of health benefits, however it may cause adverse effects, including headaches, nausea, hunger and fatigue. DoFasting's supplements can help reduce certain of these negative adverse effects by increasing levels of energy and reducing hunger cravings.
Since intermittent fasting is characterized by long periods without eating, this diet isn't for all. Intermittent fasting might not be the best option for you when you're breastfeeding or pregnant or have diabetes, an eating disorder in the past or gastroesophageal resorptive. We suggest talking with your doctor before you commit for intermittent fasting.
Cost
8.6 / 10
DoFasting does not provide fees for app subscriptions on its website. Users need to complete a survey to learn about pricing options. At present, DoFasting offers three autorenewal plans: 3 months for $2.96 weekly, six months with $1.97 per week and an annual one which costs $1.27 for a week. There's no trial offer however the cost is less than the other competitors.
In the package are a variety of useful features, such as over 500 healthy recipes as well as a workout library as well as a fasting tracker and the ability to record your weight, food the steps you take, as well as water.
If you sign up for the app-based subscription you will gain discounts on supplements as well as subscription-only supplements.
At the moment, DoFasting only sells two supplements on their website. DoFasting Box which is Essential Fiber Complex which costs $69.99 for a month's supply. The other is the Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies which cost $63.99 for a supply of six months. These prices are similar to other alternatives, however it's not easy to determine the best one due to the sheer number of supplements available out there.
Customer experience
8.3 / 10
DoFasting is a secure and effective method of losing weight using its application and other supplements. You can personalize your diet depending on your preferences and lifestyle. monitor your food intake, water intake and steps; discover exercises that are tailored to your fitness level and cook with a variety of healthy meals. The supplements can help you burn fat, decrease hunger, and boost your energy levels.
DoFasting can also provide the flexibility. However, when it comes to losing weight the flexibility might not be something everyone requires. If you're more comfortable with the support of your friends and structured meals, workouts or activities periodic check-ins, or even educational advice, DoFasting is not recommended.
Easy to use
8.7 / 10
The most notable aspect of DoFasting is that DoFasting application is the tracker for fasting. You can pick the method of fasting that best suits your schedule or go into the challenge mode. If you decide to do so the app, it will send daily reminders of your fast.
The other features in the app are very user-friendly. The recording of steps, weight and water can be a fast process. One of the most useful features is the exercise library. It guides you through each exercise using instructional videos and also tracks the time.
The only drawback is the feature to log food. If you consume the DoFasting recipe, it is easy to record the food you eat. However it is the case that the DoFasting application does not have barcode scanners, which is standard for all other weight loss applications. If you consume an energy bar or buy store-bought hummus, you must manually input all the nutritional data. The feature for tracking food can be enhanced.
DoFasting's supplements are a seamless an integral part of your routine. No matter if you mix powders or chew a gummy they are easy to use and don't require any specific equipment or preparation.
How do you define intermittent fasting?
Intermittent Fasting (IF) is an approach to losing weight that involves alternating periods of fasting and eating. Similar to any other way to lose weight diet, IF works the similar way: It consumes less food than the body burns. In between meals -- or during a fast your body burns off the sugar stores it has and then is able to burn fat.
IF restricts calorie intake for certain days or intervals. Some of the most common approaches for IF include:
- 5:2 fasting means eating five days per week, and then fasting for two consecutive days.
- The practice of eating during a particular time of the day , and then eating only during the remaining hours. The most well-known method of daily time-restricted fasting method is the 16:8 approach, in where you are fasted for 16 hours and eat in 8 hours.
- OMAD fasting is One Meal A Day. It can be difficult to consume a full day of nutrients in one meal, therefore we would only recommend this to those who have experience with fasting.
There are many benefits associated with IF. variety of health benefits that are associated with IF which include:
- Mental sharpness increases
- Increased levels of blood pressure as well as resting heart rates.
- Lower risk of developing obesity and obesity-related ailments
- Reduction in inflammation
- Longer-lasting and better quality
Intermittent fasting isn't suitable for all particularly when you're breastfeeding or pregnant or are diabetic, suffer from gastroesophageal reflux or an history of eating disorders. It is recommended to consult your physician before you commit on IF as well as any diet.
Who is the best candidate to use DoFasting?
DoFasting is an organization for health and wellness that offers a subscription-based app to help you intermittently fast and a range of supplementation for losing weight. The DoFasting app allows you to monitor your fasting and help you lose weight by offering different options:
- A fasting tracker that tracks your fasting hours and the time you eat.
- Step, food, water and the weight tracker
- A workout library
- Over 5,000 healthy recipes can be adapted to suit your preferences for meals
- Articles on intermittent fasting.
- If you're determined to push your limits
The app is designed to aid you in losing weight through healthy and nutritious recipes for cooking as well as workouts to get active, as well as a customized diet that will fit your life style. DoFasting supplements DoFasting supplements work together with DoFasting to supply essential nutrients and help reduce hunger and make your fasting routine easier and more effective.
DoFasting is designed for people who are who is interested in intermittent fasting, and is looking for meals and exercise ideas. DoFasting is flexible because you are able to choose your own mode of fasting, what you eat, and the way you train.
If you're seeking an organized diet plan, DoFasting may not be the ideal choice. It's not ideal for those who prefer social assistance as part of your weight loss regimen. The business does not provide any guides, coaches or dieticians to assist in the motivation and accountability.
The general rule is that fasting isn't advised if you're pregnant, nursing, suffer from diabetes or an eating disorder in the past or have gastroesophageal resorptive. Before you commit to an eating plan that is new it is recommended to talk with your physician.
DoFasting app. DoFasting application
The DoFasting application is free to download however, you'll need to pay for an annual subscription in order for access to the features. DoFasting offers three subscription auto renewal plans: 3-month, 6-month and an annual one, but the company does not provide prices through its web site. When we tested DoFasting, it were able to access subscription prices that are listed in the chart below.
Weekly price discount
Cost per month for the effective monthly amount
Price for a regular week
3-month
$2.96
$11.84
$5.92
6-month
$1.97
$7.88
$3.95
Annual
$1.27
$5.08
$5.01
The longer you purchase the lower the cost of the DoFasting app will be.
A subscription gives you access to the entire applications features, including:
- Flexible options for fastening
- A window tracker for eating and fasting.
- A water, weight step, calorie tracker
- Over 5,000 healthy and nutritious recipes
- A collection of exercises for all levels
- A few informative articles on health and intermittent fasting.
- Challenge mode
When you sign up for an account The app will prompt you to select the kind of fast you would like to follow. Fasts are categorised according to the difficulty. For instance the beginner's fast is 12:12, during which you go on a fast for 12 hours and enjoy the option of eating for 12 hours. An advanced fast would be 5:2, where you are fasting for two consecutive days, and for the rest of the time meals are normal.
When you select your type of fasting The app starts recording your food intake. The tracker for fasting is useful particularly if you utilize its reminders.
It is also possible to customize many elements of the app: the method you use to fast, your eating habits or restrictions on dietary intake as well as the kind of workout you'd like to perform and whether you'd like to track calories, water or steps. The most complete and comprehensive app features fitness and healthy recipes libraries.
Overall, the application is simple to use, allows you to monitor numerous data points and has a wealth of sources to help you eat healthy and to exercise.
Cancelling your DoFasting subscription
The process for cancelling your subscription is based on the method you purchased the app -- via DoFasting's site, on Google Play, or with an iOS device. We suggest reading the cancellation guidelines of the company that could be simpler.
DoFasting is extremely restrictive regarding refunds and doesn't offer the right to refund. They will only offer the possibility of a refund when you contact customer service in the first 14 days after the date of your purchase. You must submit evidence of your payment as well as complete information and evidence that shows how the product was defective.
DoFasting supplements
If taken regularly DoFasting's products boost your energy levels, reduce good cholesterol, feed healthy gut bacteria, reduce appetite, and start the process of burning fat.
The essential fiber complex
$69.99 per one-month supply, available in their online shop as well as with an annual subscription
The Essential Fiber Complex Box is the brand's most popular weight loss product. It increases feelings of satiety and allows you to extend your fast, while avoiding cravings. It also assists in controlling cholesterol levels and maintain an ideal colon. It also helps regulate cholesterol and maintain a healthy colon. Essential Fiber Complex Box is free of gluten, is non-GMO, sugar-free, gluten-free and also vegan.
Photo taken by Innerbody Research
This Essential Fiber Complex Box includes two plant-based fibers, the glucomannan and cellulose. Both glucomannan as well as cellulose have been reported to increase satiety and aid in weight loss However, more study is required to establish the efficacy of the ingredients. A handful of tests have proven that the consumption of these supplements does not have any effect on the loss of weight or appetite/fullness.
There are a lot of fiber-based weight loss supplements available on the market, therefore it's difficult to decide if The Essential Fiber Complex Box is worth the money.
Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies
$63.99 to buy 3 bottles, available in their online shop as well as when you sign up for the purchase of a subscription
The apple cider vinegar is a wellness and health essential for many long. The research suggests that it offers a variety of advantages, such as lower blood sugar levels, encouraging an overall healthy digestive system as well as calming acid reflux. DoFasting's Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies combine these benefits along with vitamins B6, B12 and Folic acid. They are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO as well as free from artificial colors and flavorings.
Photo taken by Innerbody Research
Gummies are a fantastic substitute for drinking vinegar from apple as the liquid form, apple cider vinegar damages tooth enamel, which can cause damage to the stomach. There is a way to dilute the vinegar with apple cider, however the flavor can be too strong for certain people.
There are various apple cider vinegar options available on the market. The most notable is Bragg's ACV Supplement in capsule form. With $19.99 for a bottle, Bragg's cost is similar to DoFasting's.
Keto Cycle Fuel
$45.80 to purchase a 5 pack Available only as part of the purchase of a subscription
Keto Cycle Fuel is a combination of collagen, MCT, and electrolytes, a mix which boosts the amount of energy and speed ketosis. Ketosis is a metabolic state that burns fat. state that is usually attained by adhering to a high fat and low-carb diet such as that of the ketogenic diet. Ketone drinks, such as Keto Cycle Fuel, are an excellent alternative to reach ketosis without any dietary changes.
Keto Cycle Fuel Keto Cycle Fuel comes in two flavors: chocolate and vanilla. It is dissolved into water and stir it before drinking it about an hour prior to eating your first meal, or one hour prior to or after your first workout.
Keto Cycle Fuel is not available through DoFasting's online store. It is only available as a supplement by purchasing the App subscription.
BHB Ketone Boost
$29.16 per 6 month supply, only available as an annual subscription
BHB Ketone Boost BHB Ketone Boost powder you can dissolve in water and drink for 30 minutes prior to meals. Ketones are a source of alternative fuel that are in the form of fat instead of glucose for your body to utilize. Through increasing ketone levels, you will boost your fat burning, increase your metabolism, improve the mood and energy levels and lessen your appetite.
BHB Ketone Boost is available in two flavors: raspberry and peach. The supplement isn't available through DoFasting's online store and you can only purchase it when you buy an application subscription.
Twice As Easy Bundle
$79.83 per one-month supply, available in their online shop as well as with an annual subscription
The Twice-As-Easy Bundle comprises The Essential Fiber Complex Box and Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies.
DoFasting's All Supplements Bundle
$129.99 to purchase a 1 month supply. Only available as the purchase of a subscription
DoFasting's Complete Supplements Bundle includes the Essential fiber Complex Box, one bottle of apple cider vinegar Gummies and 2 boxes BHB KetoneBoost.
Starting using the DoFasting application
To begin using DoFasting Go to the website of the company or download the app for your smartphone. The registration process is just five seconds and you can anticipate the following.
Step 1: Questionnaire
The short questionnaire will ask for basic information such as height and weight as well as gender. It also asks how comfortable to intermittent fasting what time of the day you're hungry and the ideal size your body and if you're pregnant, breastfeeding or diabetic.
When you've answered your questions correctly, DoFasting will present you with a timeline , so you know how fast you will get to your ideal weight.
Step 2: Sign-up and pay
Then, you'll need to fill in your email address to view your pricing choices. You can join an auto-renewal contract in three three months, six months, and 12 months. While you enter payment details, a timer counts down.
Step 3: Begin to create your strategy
When you buy the plan, you'll be able to experience some upselling. DoFasting promotes its exclusive membership-only services, however, you can purchase them at a later date after purchasing the subscription.
Then, you'll be asked to sign up for a login and download the application. It is possible to begin your fast immediately, but it is recommended to follow the guidelines for preparation first.
Utilizing the DoFasting application
DoFasting application is easy to use. DoFasting application is easy and simple to use and comes with many options, such as:
- The tracker for fasting and eating
- A workout library
- Over 5500 healthy recipes
- Some useful articles
- An area to keep track of your daily weight and calories, as well as your water intake and the steps you take
The tracker for eating and fasting is the main feature. It is necessary to manually start and end your fast as well as eating time, but that's easy to remember as you can set a reminder. Following each period of fasting, your app will ask what you're feeling and it is hoped that fasting will become more effortless over time.
Based on the answers you gave when you signed up, DoFasting determines the amount of calories you need to eat each day in order to shed weight. If you opt to track calories, you might prefer another application because it doesn't have a barcode scanner. If you consume prepared food, you'll have to enter all nutrition data manually. You can also add specific ingredients, such as eggs or apples or even DoFasting recipes.
DoFasting's collection of educational content isn't impressive. There are only about 20 items and you're likely to not have a long time on this feature.
One of the apps' most impressive features are its recipe and workout library. The app contains more than 55,000 recipes and you can narrow your search by type of dish the preparation time, as well as calories. Additionally, you can save favourite recipes for the future.
The workout library offers a variety of options that you can choose from based upon the kind of exercise you want to do, your level of expertise, the amount of amount of time available and which body part you wish to concentrate on. The app walks users through each exercise from start to end with videos as well as an integrated timer. You also have the option to continue onto the next workout or pause it, or take a break during the rest period.
Privacy and security concerns
DoFasting is very transparent in the way it handles personal information when you visit its website or download its mobile application. The privacy policy of the company is easily accessible on their web site.
DoFasting collects personal information from its customers in order to provide products and services. DoFasting collects non-personally identifiable data, like an IP address or your geographical location and browser type OS, device type and more. by means of using cookies as well as other technologies. It is possible to control the collection and the disclosure of your personal information through the hyperlinks on the site If you choose to disable cookies, you'll not be able to access the features of the site.
The company can divulge personal information at any time to its insurers, subsidiaries or professional advisers as reasonably required to ensure insurance coverage or for court cases.
How does DoFasting compares to the rest of the field?
Overall weight loss apps are very popular and intermittent fasting apps make no exception. DoFasting is distinctive due to its fasting specialization and additional weight-loss products, which include healthy recipes, workouts, and supplements -- which other fasting apps don't offer. DoFasting is a good choice for those looking to lose weight. DoFasting app is priced reasonably and is competitive with competitors in certain areas, as we will see below.
Zero
Zero's free application includes an incredibly fast timer, Journal, educational information and weight-loss stats. The paid version of the app, Zero Plus, costs $69.99 per year. Zero Plus includes everything that the free version has and more advanced statistics tracking and the ability to send questions to the company's experts panel. Zero Plus also has a freetrial of one week.
Zero Plus is a bit higher priced than DoFasting's annual subscription of $60.96. However, Zero Plus is more robust with regard to its fasting-focused options. You'll learn more about the process of intermittent fasting, and you'll have more flexibility when it comes to IF adjustments. In addition DoFasting's app comes with two essential aspects that Zero does not provide: thousands of healthy dishes as well as a huge exercise library.
If you're looking to fully be completely immersed in fasting and a healthy lifestyle, then Zero is the best way to take. However, if you're looking to find an all-encompassing, continuous losing weight through fasting DoFasting is the ideal choice.
Fastic
Fastic is the world's biggest community of fasters, boasting more than 17 million app users. Like DoFasting, Fastic is fasting-focused with a comprehensive method of losing weight. You can download the no-cost version, which comes with an exercise and water log, as well as a non-intuitive tracking tool for your fast.
A paid subscription, Fastic Plus, includes recipes as well as weekly and daily challenges as well as the ability to access Fastic platforms on social media, experts advice as well as educational content and healthy habits suggestions. For a subscription that lasts for a year, Fastic Plus costs $74.99 and is higher than DoFasting's $60.96.
If social and community assistance are what you want If so, Fastic might be worth the cost. However, in terms of app features, DoFasting has similar features at a cheaper cost.
LifeSum
The award-winning app Lifesum allows you to completely customize how you lose weight. The app is free, extensive and simple to use. You can track steps, water and food intake by searching the database, or using the scanner for barcodes. Additionally, you can access numerous healthy and nutritious recipes.
A paid edition of Lifesum costs $49.99 per year. Lifesum is a competitor to DoFasting in that you are able to choose to follow a particular diet such as intermittent fasting, ketogenic, Mediterranean sugar detox, and many more.
If you're not sure whether fasting is the right choice for you, Lifesum can be an ideal compromise because you can test IF. But since Lifesum isn't focused on fasting and doesn't offer the same fasting tools, as DoFasting does.
Why you should choose us
In Innerbody Research, we extensively test every health product we examine, which includes Hims. In all, our team has spent more than 95 hours analyzing and testing DoFasting and its main rivals to ensure an honest, objective review of how their services stand up to each other, devoid of advertising jargon and tricks.
In the last 20 years Innerbody Research has helped thousands of readers make better informed choices for healthier living. We assess services in accordance with quality, latest scientific evidence and health standards. Then we ask ourselves one simple question: Would we purchase the item or service in the absence of our job as well as would we suggest it to our family and acquaintances?
In addition, as with the majority of health-related content found on our website This review was carefully reviewed through one of the of the members on our Medical Review Board for accuracy.
Disclaimer:
