Dogecoin and Apecoin Sit Back Whilst Big Eyes Coin Memes Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Feud

Meme coins have been lacking recently. The concept is based on making people laugh with crypto and creating a community of like-minded people who love a good internet joke. However, most meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Apecoin (APE) have called themselves the meme instead of producing memes for their community. Unlike the prior coins, the new meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is set on being a great cryptocurrency and making its investors laugh and enjoy following the coin.
Head over to Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) Twitter account.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a newer meme coin still in its pre-sale stage but has already made a massive $8.3 million. They have taken the word ‘meme’ seriously, unlike other meme coins, and their team’s Twitter account is brimming with hilarious content. One of the most recent posts on their feed was a meme take on the recent “feud” or the end thereof between actor/singer Selena Gomez and model/influencer Hailey Beiber.
They have had a rumoured feud for years, and people didn’t know whether it was true. Still, after a recent interview, Hailey Beiber had on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the rumours grew exponentially. However, at the recent Academy Museum Gala, the pair posed for a photo together to quell these rumours.
Like many of us, Big Eyes Coin’s Twitter team became aware of this and created a hilarious meme, saying “Don’t Fight Over Big Eyes” with the caption “Big Eyes loves to see people united!”. This is one of many different memes on Big Eyes Coin’s Twitter page, the only meme coin out there living up to its name.
Has Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Appeal Fizzled Out?
Dogecoin was released in 2013 as a joke response to crypto giant Bitcoin (BTC). For years it grew a small community; however, after the CEO of Tesla tweeted about them in 2021, Dogecoin hit its peak and became known to all crypto enthusiasts. Albeit being the original meme coin, in recent years, Dogecoin (DOGE) has leaned more towards the crypto aspect of being a meme coin and has abandoned what had caused it to rise in fame, to begin with.
This is highlighted further by a tweet made by co-owner Billy Markus hinting at the coin, stating it is “not clever or amusing.” anymore. He followed this with an image of a book cover displaying the words “You No Longer Make Me Laugh”. Is this an omen as to what Dogecoin’s future will look like as an un-funny meme coin?
Where Has Apecoin (APE) Disappeared To?
Apecoin (APE) is a cryptocurrency adopted to be the native token for the NFT collection launched by Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), which Yuga Labs developed. The collection has various pieces of digital art that have been coded onto the blockchain for individual ownership. The NFTs are of apes/monkeys looking bored or disinterested. Though seeming like a strange idea, it is now one of the most popular NFT collections to date, with many influential owners.
However, since its success, Apecoin hasn’t been up to much. With increased volatility in September 2022, crashing and rising constantly, Apecoin seems to be a bad investment idea for now. The collection’s novelty is also wearing off alongside the novelty of the coin.
To Summarise
Most meme current meme coins don’t live up to the name and have somewhat sold out instead of keeping true to their original purpose. Newer meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is keeping true to its name and is releasing memes every day on its Twitter account.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever.