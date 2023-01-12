Dogecoin (DOGE) And Bonk (BONK) Prices Fluctuate With New Focus On Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

In the cryptocurrency world, one day, a coin could reach the moon, and the next, it could freefall. But once currencies like that lose their momentum; others gain it. This is the case with Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bonk (BONK). Analysts believe Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which is currently in phase 3 of its presale, is now the next big coin.
Dogecoin (DOGE)
Dogecoin (DOGE) was a fork from Litecoin (LTC) created in 2013. From its humble beginnings, Dogecoin (DOGE) has grown quite popular and can be used to support charity organizations and pay for products. At its core, Dogecoin (DOGE) is a “meme token” which gained popularity by appropriating Internet joke culture.
Recently, Dogecoin (DOGE) announced a new development fund that will be supported with 5 million DOGE coins. This revelation caused a surprising 3% rally on the Dogecoin (DOGE) price charts.
However, after that rise, Dogecoin (DOGE) cooled off and is currently sitting at $0.0719, a 1% fall recently. The market cap and trading volume for Dogecoin (DOGE) also show red with a single day 0.81% and 34.57% drops, respectively. The current sentiment around Dogecoin (DOGE) is somewhat bearish, and investors are looking elsewhere to yield gains and seek out opportunities.
Bonk (BONK)
Bonk (BONK) is a Solana-based meme token that entered the crypto scene during the last days of December and has since skyrocketed in price. Bonk (BONK) was airdropped first to Solana NFT holders and groups, peaking at $0.00000487 on January 5th.
But, after that rise, it has all been downhill for Bonk (BONK), as with most meme coins. They are very short-lived since no real tangible value can be associated with them. Bonk (BONK) is trading at $0.000001952, which is a loss of 1% in a single day.
At this moment, Bonk (BONK) is headed down a negative price trajectory as its daily trading volume has also diminished by 40%. The long-term outlook for Bonk (BONK) is not yet known, but Bonk (BONK) holders show concern for their investments.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will bring innovation to the crowdfunding industry by creating the first platform where users can purchase fractionalized NFTs. But not just ordinary NFTs; these Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens will have actual equity backing them.
Since these Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens will be fractionalized, more investors could purchase them for prices as low as $1. Through this unique Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) method, up-and-coming companies will grow their community and reach their crowdfunding goals quicker.
That is not all; the Metaverse, a Wallet, and a Swap will all be a part of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ecosystem, and at the center of it lies the ORBN token. With a price of just $0.0435, now is the perfect time to purchase one as, due to high demand, experts are predicting a $0.24 price point will likely come in the next few months. The possibilities for growth are endless with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) coming onto the market.
As for security, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already completed an audit through Solid Proof and will lock liquidity for ten years. These measures show the commitment and faith the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) team has in the project. Analysts believe Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) may be one of the best investment options in 2023.
Disclaimer:
