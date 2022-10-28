Dogeliens And Chiliz: Ethereum Compatible Projects With Excellent Community-Based Services

Ethereum has influenced the creation of several blockchain projects. Its smart contracts and DeFi infrastructure makes it suitable for hosting any crypto project.
Dogeliens, a new meme coin project, intends to leverage Ethereum and Binance to achieve its next-generation functionalities. Dogeliens intends to grow an extensive crypto community like every meme coin project.
Dogeliens has unique features like charity, online school, DAO, and GameFi platforms integrated into its ecosystem. Let us briefly explain how these features will help make Dogeliens whole. We will also compare Dogeliens with Chiliz and Ethereum.
Features Of The Dogeliens Crypto Project
Dogeliens is still new to the coin market. When compared with Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and other Doge meme coins, Dogeliens stands out.
Leveraging Binance and Ethereum, it intends to be the first dog-themed meme project with GameFi features. With its decentralized nature, it promotes community-driven initiatives.
Dogeliens GameFi Platform
Dogeliens games will be available within its metaverse. This game will feature tons of NFT-like in-game assets called Dogeliens pups. These NFT-like in-game assets will be used as avatars allowing players to interact with the game's environment.
The Dogeliens GameFi Platform accommodates all users; those who like action games and those who do not. Users can engage in head-to-head combat with these pups and earn rewards when they win the battle.
Others who dislike combat games can explore the Dogeliens metaverse by engaging in fun activities. These fun activities can include going for a walk or playing other types of games available in the Dogeliens ecosystem.
Dogeliens Charity
Dogeliens intends to be big on charity and help members of its crypto community thrive. It has set aside a protocol that transfers 3% of all transactions into a charity wallet. At the end of each month, crypto community members decide which charity will receive the funds.
Dogeliens will support charities themed towards providing proper education for underprivileged areas worldwide. Dogeliens will also play an active part in educating members of society.
It has established an educational platform within its ecosystem. It will teach blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in an up-to-date manner. It intends to get as many as possible actively involved in cryptocurrency.
Dogeliens Features Next To Chiliz And Ethereum
Chiliz exists as a community-managed project. It partners with socio.com to enable the minting and sales of fan tokens. Fan tokens are crypto assets owned by sports clubs. Loyal fans of these clubs can buy the tokens of their favorite clubs to support them.
The Ethereum blockchain is the network that hosts Chiliz. Its native cryptocurrency, CHZ, is an ERC-20-based token that allows users to buy fan tokens from socio.com.
Although the Dogeliens native token, DOGET, operates on the Binance Smart Chain network, it will be a cross-chain platform. DOGET will be available on Pancakeswap and Uniswap, allowing users from both ecosystems to enjoy their benefits.
With its cross-chain functionality, Dogeliens will become the most significant meme coin in the coin market. Its utilities will transcend far beyond that of any single crypto project.
Dogeliens Token Presale
Dogeliens has DOGET as its native token. It is a BEP 20 token with a total supply of 25 billion tokens. The Dogeliens token presale will feature about 30% of this total supply.
From August 2022 until February 2023, Dogeliens will conduct its token presale. So far, it has completed stages 1 and 2 of the presale. Currently, it is in stage 3, which ends November 4th, 2022.
Stage 3 rewards participants with a 6% bonus, while stage 4 rewards 5% bonuses to participants. The earlier you get on board, the more rewards you get.
By inviting others to the presale, participants can also earn $50. Both individuals receive the $50 when the referred person buys $250 worth of presale tokens.
How To Buy The Dogeliens Presale
Visit the Dogeliens official website and register with your email. Indicate how much you will be paying. Verify your email and deposit your tokens to the specified address. Once the platform verifies your deposit, you will receive your tokens.
Conclusion
Dogeliens is unique in its approach as a meme coin project. It sharply contrasts other meme projects with its advanced, next-generation features. Dogeliens will touch the lives of its users, creating new opportunities to earn rewards over time.
Dogeliens (DOGET)
Presale: https://buy.dogeliens.io/
Website: https://dogeliens.io/
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever.