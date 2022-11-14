Dogeliens And Solana - Must-Have Cryptocurrencies To Build A Potentially Lucrative Portfolio For 2023

Cryptocurrencies Solana (SOL), Vechain (VET), and a new cryptocurrency, Dogeliens (DOGET), may experience greater price growth than other cryptocurrencies in 2023, and holders of these cryptocurrencies may rank among the top gainers.
There is a lot of optimism about the upcoming year, and many experts believe it won't be any worse than the 2022 cryptocurrency market. The current year marked the beginning of the crypto winter, with more losses than gains. However, if you have specific cryptocurrencies in your portfolio, the situation might improve in 2023.
Solana (SOL), Vechain (VET), and Dogeliens (DOGET) can be considered must-haves, as experts believe these cryptocurrencies have the potential to increase wealth. Let’s explore what makes these three cryptocurrencies exciting.
Solana — A Solid Alternative To Ethereum
Without a doubt, one of the most spectacular introductions in the cryptocurrency market is Solana (SOL). Asides from being a solid alternative to the Ethereum blockchain, Solana (SOL) also boasts a remarkable transaction processing speed. Solana (SOL) can handle up to 65,000 transactions per second.
Solana (SOL) also stands out due to its low transaction costs, averaging less than $1 per transaction.
Furthermore, Solana’s Sol Sea NFT marketplace has gained significant traction in the NFT sector. Due to its minimal costs and extra benefits, many NFT users have migrated their collections to the Solana (SOL) platform.
Finally, Solana (SOL) maintains stability and control over its constantly growing supply by burning half of the transaction cost.
Dogeliens, Meme Coin Aiming To Deliver Real-World Utility
Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new, open-source, community-based, Binance Smart Chain (BSC)-based, dog-themed meme cryptocurrency on the cryptocurrency market.
Dogeliens (DOGET) aims to promote fun and philanthropy within the DeFi space through its intergalactic metaverse, Puptopia. Dogeliens’ main objective is to deliver real-world utility and social impact, which many established meme cryptocurrencies haven’t achieved.
Participating in the Dogeliens (DOGET) project has numerous advantages for users. In addition to the entertaining and interesting community features that go along with meme tokens and metaverse spaces, DOGET holders can also leverage many other opportunities within the ecosystem, including Dogeliens’ University of Barkington, where users can learn about DeFi.
The ongoing pre-sale gives potential buyers a fantastic opportunity to purchase Dogeliens (DOGET), potentially the next big cryptocurrency, at a discount and hold it until the price increases. So rush for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presented by the pre-sale!
Dogeliens (DOGET) represents a long-term endeavour, thus presenting a viable option for crypto traders looking ahead to 2023. When the new cryptocurrency launches, it can reach the moon in 2023 alongside cryptocurrency heavyweights Solana (SOL) and Vechain (VET).
