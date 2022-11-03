Dogeliens, Decentraland, and PancakeSwap are Three Profitable Coins to Hold for Long-Term Gains

Are you looking for potentially profitable cryptocurrencies to add to your portfolio in preparation for the coming bull cycle? Dogeliens (DOGET), Decentraland (MANA), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) may be worth considering.
These cryptocurrencies have interesting features that can help boost their prices and provide gains to holders. We'll explore their ecosystems and discuss why they might be profitable. Let's get into it.
Join the Alien Dogs on an Intergalactic Exploration Through Dogeliens
Dogeliens (DOGET) is a developing meme coin that aims to become an enthusiast favorite in the cryptocurrency market. It is based on the concept of an intergalactic dog species that will take users on explorations through space.
Dogeliens (DOGET) is based on the Ethereum blockchain and will offer practical advantages in the DeFi and NFT sectors. Services like staking and trading will be offered on the platform. Users can also learn about DeFi and earning opportunities through the platform's University of Barkington. A Play-to-Earn (P2E) game that will utilize dog-aliens NFTs will also be part of the ecosystem.
Dogeliens' DOGET tokens will support all platform interactions, including the minting of NFTs. You can get the token now through the platform's ongoing pre-sale.
There are massive bonuses for participating in the Dogeliens' (DOGET) pre-sale. You can receive up to 22% extra tokens when you buy. There are also additional bonuses depending on the current pre-sale stage.
Build and Earn on Decentraland's Shared Metaverse
Another coin that can potentially provide massive long-term gains is Decentraland (MANA). It is a popular metaverse token built on the Ethereum blockchain that rewards users for participating in a shared virtual environment.
The platform offers users an opportunity to own virtual real estate and develop and monetize it. Users can also design other collectibles that can be sold on the platform.
The platform is useful to users who need to escape reality and relax in a virtual world featuring entertainment, interactions, and other activities. However, all of these activities depend on the MANA token.
The MANA token was one of the most profitable coins for 2021. As the metaverse becomes more popular and more users come on board, the coin can see increased demand, which will result in increased value.
Trade Cryptocurrencies and Earn Passive Income Through PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap (CAKE) is one of the most popular decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms operating in the crypto industry. It offers users access to cheap crypto trading of BNB Chain coins.
PancakeSwap (CAKE) users can also access earning opportunities like lending to liquidity pools. These pools are used to facilitate trading and loans on the platform. Users of the liquidity pools will pay fees that will be distributed to contributors.
Other earning opportunities include staking and lottery. However, users need the platform's CAKE token to access any of its numerous features. Rewards are also paid out in CAKE.
As activities gradually return to the crypto market, PancakeSwap (CAKE) will likely get more users. This is because increased activities will boost its value.
We have discussed three cryptocurrencies, (Dogeliens DOGET), Decentraland (MANA), and PancakeSwap (CAKE), noting their features and how they can possibly provide long-term gains.
You can check out these projects on cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Dogeliens (DOGET) is so far only available on pre-sale. A perfect opportunity to get in before the price rises.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.