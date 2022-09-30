Dogeliens, The Dog-Themed Meme Coin Surpassing Coins Like FunFair And CryptoGodz

Meme coins have gained so much hype in the crypto market that a subset of dog-themed meme coins is also making great waves. Meme coins gained publicity after meme stocks like – GameStop and AMC Entertainment saw a rapid pump in their prices in just a few months in late 2020. GMC and AMC are products of Reddit crypto, developed by a Reddit community known as WallStreetBets. However, Dogeliens is a meme coin but is also a coin under the wide-spreading subset of meme coins known as dog-themed meme coins.
The meme coin idea gained higher momentum following the influence of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk tweeted about DOGE, considered the king of meme coins, and this coin's price saw a significant rise. However, the increase that DogeCoin resulted in led to the creation of an imitation of coins over the years.
Dogeliens, unlike other meme coins, is true to its unique features. Most meme coins are imitations of Dogecoin, and because of this, they do not have features that distinguish them ultimately from the king of meme coins – DOGE. Dogeliens, tokenized by DOGET, is a dog-themed token whose goal is to become the pup-pet master.
CryptoGodz, tokenized by GODZ, is a universe of the p2p NFT gaming space. GODZ is inspired by one of the biggest games in history – DOTA 2. However, this token functions mainly as the token on a peer-to-peer NFT game space. Also, the CryptoGodz token uses oracle to balance the game rewards and minting on this gaming blockchain.
How Is Dogeliens (DOGET) A Better Pick Over FunFair (FUN)
FunFair is a token explicitly developed for gambling purposes. Tokenized by FUN, its primary market is the online gambling industry. The FUN token combines the characteristics of the Ethereum blockchain and tech stack, making it a powerful resource for gambling platforms, players, and developers.
In addition, FUN aims to revolutionize the booming industry of gambling by lowering the risks of friction between players and operators. It also aims to move custody of players' funds back to the hands of players, keeping them ultimately in control.
However, Dogeliens, unlike FUN, is not just focused on the gaming industry alone; it utilizes its resources to provide various profitable ends for its users. DOGET aims to take over the Metaverse, the central platform for online gaming, making it perform exceedingly better than coins like FUN. The Puptopia universe, which is the Dogeliens universe, has incredible features that make it ultimately stand out.
Dogeliens’ DeFi And Barking Procedure
Dogeliens is the pup-pet master of decentralized finance. The Dogeliens platform is decentralized for its holders, users, and liquidity providers. In addition, Dogeliens runs a pup-tastic blockchain platform where users can stake and earn coins with an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency known as DOGET.
Also, this open-source platform allows users to buy and sell their cryptocurrencies without interference. Moreover, these transactions are done securely and anonymously with a comparably reduced fee.
The Dogeliens barking procedure, otherwise known as the Dogeliens purchase or, in simpler terms, buy, refers to the steps involved in purchasing the Dogeliens token. There are four steps: creating a wallet through the Binance Smart Chain, funding the wallet made, using pancake swap to import Dogeliens to the wallet, and trading BSC for DOGET.
Dogeliens Academy And NFT Minting
The Dogeliens team understands the relevance of information, hence, the establishment of a free learning hub on the Puptopia universe. However, primary education is free in this universe, with thousands of perfectly-structured videos provided to Dogeliens platform users for free.
NFT minting is also a fantastic feature that the Dogeliens platform possesses. Here, holders of DOGET can mint their own NFT, which can, in turn, be on the very own p2e game of the Dogelien universe – Puptopia.
Humanitarian Dogeliens
Dogeliens understands the importance of charity and has taken it up as part of its ecosystem. This is done through a 3% gotten from all transactions on the platform, which is later used for charitable ventures. These charitable ventures include; funding education in deprived areas of the world.
Conclusion
Ultimately, the Puptopia universe represents the possible blend of profit and good deeds. However, all these will be provided by the Dogeliens universe. Join today!!!
