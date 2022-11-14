Don’t Know what Skull Jewelry Symbolizes? Here is Its Every Meaning

Seeing the symbol of the skull and crossbones, many of us immediately imagine a pirate ship and the Jolly Roger. Unfortunately, way too many people think that the skull is nothing more than death and danger. It is true that the skull means the frailty of earthly existence. At the same time, it symbolizes the immortality of the soul and its ability to reincarnate in a different body.
Skull jewelry is not just an ornament. It is a message cast in a noble (or not so noble) metal. As a multifaceted symbol, it represents:
- Death, the transition of the soul to another world;
- Rebirth, the beginning of something new, unknown yet thrilling;
- Wisdom and knowledge because skulls accommodate the brain;
- Protection and lucky charm – a skull talisman can safeguard against adversity and evil spirits;
- Masculinity since ancient warriors applied this symbol to intimidate their enemies, and modern armies and militarized groups have it on their insignia.
- Unity and brotherhood – communities that worship skulls (bikers, for instance) believe that their members are equal and should be treated with mutual respect. The skull is a representation of these ideas.
Motifs of Skull Jewelry
Although all sterling silver skull rings for men stand for the said above, specific designs and additional symbols can bring new meanings. Here are some of the motifs you can see in these pieces of jewelry as well as their significance.
- A winged skull symbolizes freedom, carelessness, along with liberation from a tiresome routine and problems. This theme is the best option for people who value their opinion and want to be leaders instead of followers;
- A skull with a snake that crawls out of an eye socket personifies wisdom. The image as if says that this person is willing to leave their knowledge and experience to the descendants after their death;
- A skull wearing a crown is a personification of power and might. This combination indicates that the owner of jewelry seeks to gain power and honor. Alternatively, it may showcase the desire of the one who wears such jewelry to become a prominent figure and leave their mark in history. In this sense, the crown represents cultural heritage;
- Raven sitting on the skull means destruction;
- A skull with a rose is a choice of people who are carefree, live only for today, and don’t want to know what tomorrow brings. They are not afraid of death. At the same time, this image can symbolize love and death as well as the immortality of true feelings;
- The image of a skull of a horned animal (especially a goat) represents abundance and vitality.
- A skull and crossbones is a well-known symbol of pirates. They were the first to put the skull on the flag. Such an image was intended to intimidate the opponents and force them to surrender. Today, this image appeals to people adventurous, passionate, and reckless.
- Sugar Skull (aka Calavera) is an essential attribute of the peculiar Day of the Dead celebrated in Mexico on the 2nd of November. This festival brings together families and friends who dine at the same table and feast on sugar skull cookies. Having the recognizable shape of the skull, the sweets are generously decorated with flowers and vibrant glazing.
- A hooded skull oftentimes carries a scythe with it. Its gloomy appearance is a reminder of the inextricable connection between death and life. The scythe is sometimes replaced with a less grim object, such as a guitar. This brings a touch of humor to the image.
- Skull and clock is a physical representation of the well-known Latin saying “memento mori” (that is, remember death). A person who chooses this symbol for their jewelry opts for a constant reminder of one’s mortality. Life is fleeting, so live it to enjoy every day you have on Earth.
Other Meanings of Skull Jewelry:
Want to get meaningful skull jewelry but none of the meanings are up your alley? Here are some other things the skull represents:
- the skull symbol stands for liberation from fetters and gaining long-awaited freedom;
- people whose lives are associated with thrill, constant risk, as well as gambling opt for skull and crossbones to show that their life is worthless and can end at any moment;
- sometimes the skull can denote the bitter truth and forgiveness.
The skull is not a people pleaser. Its look may repel. Many people react to it with fear. At the same time, those who are not afraid to adorn their bodies with this symbol are able to manifest fearlessness in the face of the most mysterious thing in existence, death. After all, death is an integral part of life, its apogee, a transition to a different stage of evolution, and the beginning of something new.
