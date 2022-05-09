Don’t Miss Out On These Cryptos - Aave (AAVE), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Mushe Token (XMU)

The cryptocurrency world is seeing numerous changes every day as new tokens emerge with unique features and capabilities. With this, investing in a cryptocurrency has become quite a strenuous task as it has become difficult to decipher which token will be profitable in the long run.
Asides from the features they have to offer, most cryptocurrencies have their downsides too. Issues like volatility, security, and transaction speed have made most investors scared of putting their money down for investments. However, regardless of these negatives, some cryptocurrencies have the potential to be the future of the cryptocurrency world.
Crypto gems like Aave (AAVE) and Near Protocol (NEAR) look promising and have maintained their stand in the crypto industry. With features like scalability and speedy transactions, these tokens have cemented their grip on the list of cryptos to provide a good return on investment.
Even the new cryptocurrency Mushe Token (XMU) has made real noise with its entrance into the crypto sphere. Currently, in a pre-sale, XMU looks set for a big future. Let’s look at these cryptocurrencies and what makes them potentially ready for an upward trajectory.
Aave (AAVE)
When it comes to Defi projects, Aave (AAVE) has made its presence known and has proven to be one of the best Decentralised Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies. Aave (AAVE) was founded back in 2017 and has since then stayed on the radar of investors year after year.
Aave (AAVE) functions as a crypto project with a profit-sharing model and provides users with the opportunity to earn interest on the cryptocurrency they deposit.
AAVE allows users to earn interest on the cryptocurrency they deposit. Demand and supply of the invested cryptocurrency affect the interest rate. The interest rate on a particular cryptocurrency rises in response to increased demand. These attributes make Aave (AAVE) a cryptocurrency ready to take the world by storm.
Near Protocol (NEAR)
One of the goals of Near Protocol (NEAR) is to create an optimal sustainable ecosystem for developing decentralised apps (DApps). This would address some of the issues with other services, such as limited throughput and prolonged speeds.
Many new features, such as NFT Marketplaces and music streaming, have been added to NEAR Protocol (NEAR) and are being used by artists and developers alike. All of these would be deployed through the protocol's Decentralised applications (DApps) network.
Mushe Token (XMU)
Mushe Token (XMU) is currently in its pre-sale phase, and this allows you the opportunity to buy the token at a lower price than when it debuts on decentralised exchanges (DEX).
The price of the Mushe token (XMU) has risen significantly. This is an excellent opportunity for crypto fans and investors to buy XMU because the supply is currently minimal, and the price is projected to rise even after the official launch date on Thursday, July 4.
XMU's initial popularity can be attributed to a growing belief in the project's long-term prospects. XMU will be the central medium of exchange for an environment that smoothly blends fiat and cryptocurrency transactions rather than relying solely on the notoriously volatile crypto market.
If Mushe Token (XMU) is any indication, its financial model is one to watch, and its future potential makes it a notable investment option at its current pre-sale valuation.
Find Out More About Mushe Token Here:
Pre-sale: https://portal.mushe.world/sign-up
Website: https://mushe.world/