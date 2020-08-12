Donorbox Explains Why Indian NGOs Need to Adopt Donation Software

NGOs are nonprofit organisations that work towards social issues and welfare of the society. There have been a lot of NGOs lately that are helping the deprived sections of the society and which are unable to achieve their daily needs. However, before that let’s see the history of NGOs.
NGOs date back to 1945 with the establishment of the United Nation (UN). The UN was the first organisation to give the nod to set up an organisation whose purpose was to overlook the issues of society. Since then, there was no looking back and today there are roughly 3.7 million NGOs worldwide with an estimated 2 million of them in India.
In the words of the UN, the sole purpose of an NGO is to bring social issues such as education, human rights, children rights etc in front of the world. Apart from this, they are also required to find a solution to all of these problems irrespective of social or geographical limitations. In simple words, an NGO is an independent group of people who are working day and night to help humans and make this world free from suffering.
NGOs in modern culture are recognised as a way for people to contribute to society. However, it is not easy to manage and make an NGO work every-time. Each one of them faces some limitations and the most common problem that NGOs are facing right now is the financial crunch. It is seen that many of the NGOs cannot function properly citing lack of funds. There are a lot of reasons which attribute to this monetary problem, however the most common amongst all of them is a lack of management. Many NGOs lack strategic planning which ultimately proves to be a strong hurdle in the way of their functioning.
Other factors supporting this serious concern is the lack of financial management of the funds available to them. According to the latest report, only 57 percent of nonprofits organisations were able to meet their goals without annual fundraisers as compared to 77 per cent of the organizations who held funding events each year.
There are a lot of ways in which the NGOs can revive themselves from this financial crunch. Some of these solutions include fundraising events conducted by the NGOs. One of the most successful solutions is “donor funnel”. This funnel includes a series of steps for contacting, tracking and connecting with the current and potential givers. This process also helps NGOs in acquiring and remaining connected to the donors. However, it is not possible to keep track of all the donors and be in touch. Hence, to solve this problem a lot of Donation Softwares are coming in the market.
Donation software uses the latest technologies such as automated emails and letters to members based on their giving profile, helping both the nonprofit and the donor stay in the loop on their funding. Donor retention also excels within a software system.
There is a huge number of software that are helping NGOs today to clear away their financial blues. One of the popular software is Donorbox, which has different price policies to cater to the needs of different people. Other tools that are helping NGOs are Excel, Microsoft Access, FileMaker Pro, or QuickBooks to keep track of mailing lists and donations. Although very useful, these tools are not yet as successful in providing fundraising to NGOs. The demerit of using wrong software tools is missing out on the two key benefits of professional fundraising software- to help raise more money and save your valuable time.
Why Should NGOs Go For Donation Softwares?
Donation Software Helps in Getting More Donation.
NGOs have a lot of questions about the use of good Donation software. Although there are a lot of reasons for using donation software, a major one is raising more money. The results of a recent survey suggest that over 1,000 organizations that use a leading fundraising software solution reported an increase in the average fundraising. The number of funds was double the national average of what NGOs receive in their very first year in the United States of America.
But now a question arises: How is it possible? The appropriate answer to this is CRM fundraising software. A Constituent Relationship Management Fundraising software is the one which allows an NGO to store and manage data for all their donors, volunteers, board members, event attendees, etc. in one database.
This means that the software not only tracks the type of relationship with the donor but also helpful in maintaining the relationship. For instance, your database is likely to include multiple members of the same family, organizations that employ many of your constituents, etc.
The donation software uses a lot of tools which help maintain records, and coding and filtering donor attributes. This software helps in maintaining a database with a centralized information resource and also helps in maintaining the donors’ relationships with the concerned NGO.
For example, by knowing that Donor A and Donor B work for the same company, and Donor A told you their company will match their donation, you can get a matching gift from Donor B as well.
Better Communication With Donors
Donation software also helps NGOs in developing organic communication with donors and reaching out to potential donors. The tools that are available in the software help in generating targeted solicitations for keeping notes on potential major donors. It also aids in good communication, tracking and managing your campaigns and results.
The major reason why people make donations to NGOs is that they are made aware of the motto for donating. If an NGO does not have the right tools to track the potential donors, they won’t be able to raise more funds as they are unaware of the present circumstances. The more vigilante an NGO is, the more benefits they can reap from their donors.
A good donation software allows you to create lists based on any type of information you choose, such as recency and frequency of giving, who gave “last year but unfortunately not this year” and more.
Post this, the concerned NGO can personalize the fundraising communications through mailings, emails, or generating specific telephone call lists and more! Since more than 80% of the donations generally come from less than 20% of the donors, NGOs should be able to categorise contact activities into a concerted effort to allow the development of the staff to plan, coordinate, and track cultivation efforts for these donors. Filtering your lists allows you to target the constituents you want.
Nonprofits Can Conduct Reports on Donors, Gifts, and Campaigns
The fundraising software has an additional feature which includes powerful reporting and analysis tools to track donors. Further, it also uncovers hidden trends, refines solicitation activities and analyzes the results. These reports can be easily modified to recreate personalised unique and professional reports. Some key areas which help the nonprofits raise more money are:
1. Campaign Effectiveness Reports
The reports help in analyzing the fundraising efforts of NGOs by solicitation method and/or campaign.
2. Donation Summaries and Analyses
This software helps in creating summaries and analysis of the previous transactions. Reports like these help NGOs in understanding the current trends, improve campaigns and to make better decisions for future fundraising efforts. The reports help break down the summaries and analyse every aspect of the past transactions.
3. Grant Tracking
The reports help in keeping tabs on donations requests, track fund status. It is also helpful in keeping a record of every donation and critical dates. This helps to keep records of the grants, such that no grant goes in vain and is funded easily.
4. Constituent Reporting
Understand individual donors and their giving histories such as a Five Year Giving Report and an LYBUNT Report. Knowledge of this information can be the key to cultivate maximum funds at the end of each year.
5. Donation Software Saves Valuable Time
Donation software helps in recording ledgers of the acknowledgement gifts sent to the donors. The gifts sent are automatically acknowledged, posted to your ledger, and sent to your accounting software. This helps save a lot of time for the nonprofits and keeps a record of the past transactions. It is also helpful in avoiding costly errors and omissions.
Managing Different Types of Donations
It is not important to which type of gift is sent by the donor, a good fundraising software provides a fast and accurate process for entering, recognizing, and managing every gift and pledge. There are many unique types of gifts that nonprofits handle, such as:
· Pledges
· Soft credits
· Restricted gifts
· Matching gifts
· In-Kind donations
· Split gifts
· Memberships
The major purpose of accounting software is to maintain financial records. They do not provide a way to properly record and process these types of gifts. Apart from this, there are other important factors such as security layers for secured credit card transactions. These security layers consist of specialized aspects, such as the need to securely store credit card data for monthly pledges or facilitating online donations that don’t easily fit into commercial “shopping cart” models.
This software helps to correctly enter the data and tracking information through a solicitation method. This method also helps in analysing the results to get an idea of the donations made in the future.
Recognize your Donor and Say Thanks Faster and Easier.
The best way to acknowledge any donation is by providing a return gift as a token of thanks and acknowledgement. The pros of good fundraising software are to automate the sending of the gift to the donors. This can be done with an appropriate thank you letter, a thank you gift or a phone call by the NGO to the donor expressing appreciation and acknowledgement for their donation.
It's recommended that acknowledgement gifts are sent within 48 hours of receiving a gift. This is because the donors who receive timely acknowledgements to their donation are likely to come back and gain donations for the cause.
Fundraising software helps in integrating the website and tracks the donor. It also helps in not creating a virtual ledger. However, an automated acknowledgement is sent from the NGO to the donor for their contribution to the organisation. It is also helpful in providing timely services to the donors, by sending prompt responses to them.
Finding the Fundraising Software Solution which is right for the NGO and its need:
Fundraising CRM software specifically designed for nonprofit fundraising and constituent relationship management will help your nonprofit:
· Provide a unified tool and view for everyone in the organization.
· Helps in improving communication with donors.
· It helps in providing a better report to help in decision making and share with the board.
· Helps in saving the time of the staff and allowing more opportunities to raise money.
There are many donation software available in the market but Donorbox is one of the best most recommended in the Industry. Every big and renowned NGOs like Truthout, Project Charley, and Salvadoran American Humanitarian Aid Foundation in the USA and Shanti Bhavan Children’s Project, Masksforindia.org, in India are using Donorbox for fundraising.
Donorbox is a powerful donation platform that uses state-of-the-art technology to help non-profits maximize donations. Their software is simple to set up and can be integrated into your non-profit website. They make it easy for nonprofits to promote fundraising campaigns and secure recurring donations from supporters.
Donorbox can benefit nonprofits of all sizes. It can help your organization be more efficient with time and resources, for example. Even if you’re already having success with fundraising, it can help scale up your efforts. Donorbox is a quick and easy way to boost your nonprofit’s fundraising efforts, particularly if you’re accepting recurring donations or multiple currencies.
Donorbox is a USA based fintech start-up for non-profits organizations, established in the year 2014. Since it came into existence it has become very popular in online fundraising software platforms in the nonprofit industry. At the beginning of 2020, Donorbox made its first presence in India.
In a recent interview with Raviraj Hegde, the Growth Director at Donorbox said “ As India is adapting with digital payments, it's a great time for non-profits to start accepting online donations. We are excited to expand our presence in India. We are looking forward to opening our corporate office in Bangalore and will try to help as many Indian nonprofits as possible.”
Nonprofits organizations today have a variety of options when it comes to online fundraising. More than 35,000 organizations from 25 countries now use Donorbox’s online donation platform.