Don't Miss Out On The Big Eyes Presale; It Promises To Be Even Bigger Than Tamadoge

Meme coins are often regarded as a goldmine of opportunities in the crypto market because many witnessed the rise of Shiba and doge during their time. These meme coins set the pace and initiated the bullish perspective with meme coins. However, since these cryptocurrencies launched, we've seen very few projects meet up to the standards they set, except for Tamadoge and Big eyes coin.
Tamadoge and the big eyes coin have kicked up quite the fuss in the crypto market, which recently led to a Twitter war about which coins would perform better after launch. With the trajectory of these coins, it could be said that they could be the next doge that Shiba investors have been looking for.
Tamadoge raised more than $15 million in presale and is pegged to rally 10x in the future. With more than $2 million raised shortly after launch, the big eyes coin(BIG) is well on its way to following the Tamadoge trajectory and becoming a top meme coin in 2022. Let's find out more about these cryptocurrencies.
Tamadoge (TAMA) The Metaverse Meme
Tamadoge (TAMA)is a metaverse meme coin and a P2E gaming platform building on the Ethereum blockchain. The game was inspired by Tamagotchi, a line of portable digital pets made popular in the late 1990s by the Japanese toy company Bandai. Tamaverse, the Tamadoge unique metaverse, just like this classic 1990 system, is focused on pet breeding, training, competition, and all other activities that most users engage in to generate money.
The Tamadoge team is working on various features, such as Tamadoge pets, animated creatures powered by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are the foundation for the P2E tamaverse games, Tamadoge AR, and a mobile app for easy user accessibility. The network is now coming to the end of the public presale and is looking like a guaranteed return of investment for users since price predictions suggest an automatic price pump after launch.
If you missed the opportunity to buy Tamadoge at its early presale stages, then you should be looking to cop some big eyes tokens on presale, as there is still a lot of room for some good profits.
Big Eyes Coin(BIG) The New Meme Coin
Big Eyes (BIG) is a visionary meme coin to increase the value of its token and generate wealth for users in the DeFi industry. It is a new cryptocurrency building on the Ethereum blockchain, infusing the DeFi mechanism and NFT technology into its unique offerings.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has a cap starting with the minted token supply, indicating that there will only be enough for serious users and enough time for their holding to appreciate. The network intends to initiate an auto-burn feature, which will increase demand for the token and drive up the cryptocurrency's price.
According to experts, the price of the big eyes token is expected to rise to $0.00017142866 after the second round of the presale. This price increase guarantees a 25% value surge, making the token a wise investment option for many.
BIG will be a cryptocurrency that is more than just another regular meme coin, and the network offers some use cases and real-world applications. Token holders of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will receive early access to the NFT collections, exclusive perks during events, and so many other exciting additions that come with it.
The presale is still on, and there remains a window to benefit from this and many more. You don't want to miss out on the next big project in 2022.
