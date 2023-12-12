Doorstep Delivery: Punjab Launches 43 Citizen Services Scheme

DAWN OF A NEW ERA IN THE STATE AS PEOPLE TO GET 43 CITIZEN CENTRIC SERVICES AT THEIR DOORSTEPS THROUGH ‘BHAGWANT MANN SARKAR, TUHADE DWAAR’

FLAG OFF MOBILE SAHAYAKS TO FACILITATE PEOPLE IN AVAILING BENEFITS OF THE SCHEME

BHAGWANT SINGH MANN AND ARVIND KEJRIWAL LAUNCH THE AMBITIOUS SCHEME IN LUDHIANA

Ludhiana, December 10-

In order to provide effective, transparent and responsive governance to the people, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme to provide 43 citizen centric services to the people at their doorsteps.

These services include Birth/NAC Certificate, Addition of Name in Birth Certificate, Multiple Copies of Death Certificate, Correction of Entry in Birth Certificate, Issuance Death/NAC Certificate, Multiple Copies of Birth Certificate, Delayed Registration Birth Certificate, Delayed Registration Death Certificate and Correction of Entry in Death Certificate (Health), Income Certificate, Affidavit Attestation, Inspection of Revenue Records, Certified Copies of registered & unregistered documents (copying service), Non-Encumbrance Certificate, Equity Entry of Mortgage, Fard Generation, Countersigning of Documents, Indemnity Bond, Border Area Certificate, Backward Area Certificate , Demarcation of Land , Counter Signing of Documents of NRI , Counter Signing of Police Clearance Certificate and Kandi Area Certificate (Revenue), Stipend to Children of Beneficiaries, Registration of Construction Worker and Renewal of Construction worker (Labour), Residence Certificate (Personnel), Schedule Caste Certificate and BC Certificate, General Caste Certificate, Other Backward Class Certificate (OBC), Income and Asset Certificate(EWS) and Shagun Scheme (For Sanction of Case) (Social Justice), Pension to Old age citizens, Pension to Widow/Destitute Citizens, Pension to Handicapped citizens, Apply for Disability Certificate UDID card and Pension to Dependent Children (Social Security), Electricity Bill Payment (Power), Registration of Marriage (Compulsory), Registration of (Anand) Marriage (Home) and Rural Area Certificate (Rural).

The ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme will provide hassle-free and straight access to Government 2 Citizen (G2C) services by launch of the Door-Step Delivery (DSD). This initiative will bring all the 43 critical G2C services - such as Certificates of Birth and Deaths, Income, Residence, Caste, Pensions, Electricity Bill Payments and others right to the doorsteps of citizens across the state. The citizens can avail of the service by calling a dedicated helpline number 1076 and scheduling an appointment at their convenience.

The citizens will be informed of the documents required, fees applicable and others for the service to be availed adding that citizens will receive an SMS with the list of documents required and date/ time of appointment. Specially trained personnel will visit their homes/ offices at the scheduled time with Tablets and complete the necessary paperwork, collect fees and give an acknowledgement receipt with which the Citizen can track his application. This scheme will not only enhance the convenience of people but also eradicate the role of middlemen thereby bringing in transparency, efficiency and citizen-centric governance.

The citizens can avail themselves of the DSD Service through both Sewa Kendras and the dedicated helpline number 1076 from today December 10 onwards. This effort is part of the state government to facilitate the people so that they can get their routine administrative works done easily. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister and Delhi Chief Minister also flagged off Mobile Sahayaks to facilitate people in availing the benefits of this scheme.