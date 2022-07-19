Doxxed Co: Redefining the NFT Space With Its Incredible Utilities Rooted in Real-Life Assets

The blockchain is dubbed as one of history's greatest inventions, and rightfully so. After all, technology has paved the way for a new frontier and the creation of outstanding innovations, including the highly popular NFT industry. This time, one remarkable venture has joined the thriving space - Doxxed Co.
It is a multi-faceted enterprise that extraordinarily fulfills one of the community's most enormous demands: real-world utilities backed by tangible assets, specifically high-end real estate. As perfectly explained, "Doxxed Co is an International Mega Mansion Network utilizing NFTs as a vehicle for membership on the Ethereum Blockchain."
Unlike most other initiatives in the NFT space centered around PFP characters, the project features exquisite 3D art of spinning buildings, an apt representation of its unique concept. But of course, it does not stop at having beautifully crafted designs. Staying true to its promise, Doxxed Co has already secured its first property, a gorgeous and luxurious mansion located in Bel-Air, which token holders can access.
On top of that, the NFT collection comes with Web3 gamification. It has a play-to-earn mechanic, allowing collectors to compete with one another and see how far they can go on the Infinity Boardwalk. The top contenders will then earn their rightful place on the leaderboard and have an opportunity to win NFTs to the project's next location.
But perhaps the venture's most exciting perk is its exclusive membership club. Securing a spot in this elite group is highly coveted by many as it brings a plethora of benefits that focus on experiences in various fields such as culture and art, live music and entertainment, health and wellness, and galas. As it boldly declared, "Doxxed Co will set the standard for tier-one gatherings in the blockchain community. Following a consistent activities calendar, NFT holders will participate in a wide array of compelling and exclusive experiences."
The unrivaled expertise of its founders allows the forward-thinking project to develop and execute such an ambitious idea. Its core team has a combined experience of more than 60 years across the real estate industry. They have also collaborated with several major hospitality and entertainment companies worldwide.
With such impressive utilities and inclusions, as well as the leadership of a dynamic team, Doxxed Co is already on its way to becoming the NFT space's next biggest enterprise. As a testament to that, it has already amassed an organic, tight-knit, and rapidly growing community of like-minded individuals on Twitter and Instagram.
As the innovative enterprise continues to rise to greater heights, it remains steadfast in its vision: "Our project is about real assets, real utility with a helpful side of blockchain." Moreover, it aims to connect with more NFT collectors and crypto enthusiasts who share the same philosophies and principles.
At the same time, the venture also intends to encourage individuals who may not be quite familiar with the space. As long as they understand the value of membership clubs and high-end real estate, Doxxed Co will take care of teaching them the Web3 side of things.