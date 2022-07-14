Dr. Anil Kumar reckoned and awarded for his tireless striving

The Indian economy is showing significant signs of resiliency after being battered for two years by the Covid pandemic and its effects. Growth has experienced return rates of 7% and is anticipated to stay at this level for the foreseeable future. India is still working to "formalize" its economy, and this effort is assisting some businesses that may otherwise have stayed in their old patterns. There are ever more highly valued startups at the top of the economy; many of them are driven by or made possible by information technology. With the economy improving, investments have been made in many different economic sectors. One such Indian brand which has been touching new horizons of success is Ankita Group of Companies, owned by Dr. Anil Kumar.
The magnificent journey of the enterprise
One of those who defied stereotypes and chose to launch his own business in the 2000s was Dr. Anil Kumar, CEO and Chairman of the Ankita Group of Companies. In the beginning, the firm sold pharmaceutical products, but in 2004, he decided to launch an agribusiness as a division of Ankita Groups. In order to assist all the farmers who weren't receiving a fair price for their goods, he founded Ankita Overseas. They directly purchase agricultural products from farmers, export them, and then sell them on the world market. Dr. Anil's efforts were unquestionably worthwhile, but he did experience many challenges along the way. He encountered many difficulties initially, including a lack of funding, logistical issues, and inadequate infrastructure. Still, he persisted, and the outcome of his persistent efforts is in front of us.
Work for the upliftment of the society
Dr. Anil Kumar possesses not only commercial talents but also altruistic experience from watching his parents assist the less fortunate members of society. In order to empower and educate Indian women, he founded the Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit organization. The NGO helps women learn skills and knowledge about numerous subjects so they can support themselves independently. More than 150 low-income families in Bihar received financial assistance from him during the floods. In Bareilly, he established a school for kids with special needs. This school's goal was to help everyone and ensure that nobody felt left out. Even when a pandemic ravaged the world, Dr. Anil was there to provide a helping hand and aid people in need.
Achievements and Recognition
Dr. Anil Kumar, CEO and Chairman of the Ankita Group of Companies, was recently honored with the Eminent Personality of the Year Award at the Topnotch Foundation's Global Achievement Business, Education, and Healthcare Awards 2022. The Shangri-La Eros Hotel, located in the center of the National Capital, hosted the ceremony. The event was professionally planned for June 29, 2022. Moreover, the purpose of the celebration was to honor those who made significant and impactful contributions to healthcare, education, and business.
The achievements and life experiences of Dr. Anil Kumar are instructive for everyone. Dr. Anil Kumar has demonstrated that perseverance pays off by rising from a middle-class background to founding his own business. If anyone doubts their ability to follow their passion, they should just pause and read about Dr. Anil's life story; it will undoubtedly inspire them.
