Dr. Anil Kumar’s philanthropic and entrepreneurial work makes him inspiration for many

Many businessmen, entrepreneurs, and people from other occupations are working round the clock to boost the Indian economy. They try to come up with new approaches, ideations, and plans to bring something new to the market. With their hard work and consistency, they make a successful name for themselves in their respective industries. One such businessman whose story encourages people is the self-made millionaire Dr. Anil Kumar. From merely being a middle-class person to being the CEO and Chairman of the Ankita Group of Companies, he has come a long way.
With Dr. Anil Kumar’s able and dynamic leadership, today, the Ankita Group of Companies deals in the international market by manufacturing, exporting, and importing different agro, healthcare, and grocery products. In order to provide help to numerous farmers, he decided to help them and started a company called Ankita Overseas that buys products from farmers at the right price and then sells them in the global market. The company supplies a wide range of premium quality agro-products like foxnuts, lychee, and rice. All these products are sold over the globe in almost 43 varieties. The products reach different customers in different countries and continents like Africa, the Middle East, the USA, Europe, Asia, etc. The fine quality products and excellent services have helped the company make a name for itself in the market.
There is no doubt that Dr. Anil Kumar’s work in his business world deserves appreciation but his philanthropic work also deserves to get recognized. With a generous nature, he tries to help all the people in need. Be it financial help or help in any other aspect, he never steps back. With the aim to uplift those in need Dr. Anil has looked after many war widows, disabled people, and retired defence professionals by providing them with amenities to sustain a good life. He also has helped numerous people financially and has also helped those who were stuck away from their homes at the time of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
He also has an NGO named Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation, telling more about it Dr. Anil Kumar shares, “I think that by empowering women, the world would be a better place, and with that in mind, I founded an NGO with the goal of empowering women and assisting them in achieving a strong position in society. We teach them different subjects and make them well versed with skill training so that they can sustain in the world without anyone's help. In the future also we want to continue doing this work.”
Dr. Anil Kumar’s life sets an example for everyone and his life seems like a dream for numerous people but as people know that all these glitters are not gold, the same way his journey was not an easy one. While setting up his business he faced many challenges like lack of capital, logistics, infrastructure, etc but his determination helped him fight through all the odds, and today he is getting the recognition he deserves. His work is appreciated by many and he also got the Rashtriya Udyog Ratha Award, in 2011 by the National Education and Human Resource -Development Organisation. Dr. Anil’s contribution, hard work, and preservences are a learning lesson for someone who wants to live a fulfilled life.
Dr. Anil Kumar’s philanthropic and entrepreneurial work makes him inspiration for many
Many businessmen, entrepreneurs, and people from other occupations are working round the clock to boost the Indian economy. They try to come up with new approaches, ideations, and plans to bring something new to the market. With their hard work and consistency, they make a successful name for themselves in their respective industries. One such businessman whose story encourages people is the self-made millionaire Dr. Anil Kumar. From merely being a middle-class person to being the CEO and Chairman of the Ankita Group of Companies, he has come a long way.