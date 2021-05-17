Dr Anju Sharma is a Multipurpose Professionals Shining in the field of Alternative Medicine and Therapies

Dr. Anju Sharma is a versatile person when it comes to Alternative Medicine and Therapies. She is a Psychic reformer, Sound & Energy Master, apart from being a Wellness-Holistic Coach and International Speaker. She is also the founder of a Musical Healing Band called “Sound of Infinity”. She has been in the field of Alternative Medicine and Therapies for not less than a decade and it has been a gorgeous journey so far. She has an edge more 128 different types of traditional and global healing modalities and therapies like verbal, art, hydro, colour and others to name a few.
She also has a certification in Aromatherapy working in this domain as a Facilitator along with Master Trainer in Scientific Vastu Healing along with an Energy and Radiation Healer. It has remained her baby when it comes to getting a south healing band in India. In the last few years, she has trained a number of students and healers all over the hospitals, students, doctors and
Alternative Healing Practitioners to name a few.
She has remained popular in areas like Nada Healing and she has worked hard in the Nada world and emerged as a competitive professional in the mind and body wellness. She also has used the different forms of sounds, mantra, music and raga blends when it comes to treating and healing people with different ailments. Her expertise in this domain has helped her bag the title called Sough Queen in Dubai, while she has even contributed in the areas like card and face reading. She is also involved in mind reading and matric reprinting.
She has completed her MBBS degree along with her masters in Neurosciences and getting her a decade experience in different fields of Sound and Music, she has come a long way. So far, she has gained more than 14 different global and national awards at such a young age speaks about her expertise and experience. She even bagged the CM of Uttarakhand, Education Minister and the HRD Minister of India for her Anti-drug campaign besides being nominated for other awards for different fields.