Dr Ashwin Vijay: Transforming the world with his life-changing videos & expert health advice

In a world that is fast running towards getting successful in every possible manner, it is sometimes wise to pause a bit, take a deep breath, relax & then start again. This is one of the most basic things an individual must know to live a healthier & happier life & the same has been advised by an inspiration & a role model for many Dr Ashwin Vijay.
He has a long list of credits attached to his career spanning more than two decades. He is not just an orthopaedist and orthopaedic surgeon, but also a life coach, a motivator, a fitness expert & even an icon in the healthcare industry who is working day & night to provide the best insights to people so that they take every possible step towards becoming a stronger individual not just physically but mentally & emotionally too.
Dr Vijay is of the opinion that since life is unpredictable & it may surprise you with unimaginable difficulties & challenges, still there is always a way out. He inspires people to come out of such difficult times, face them with courage & transform their lives through his motivational life lessons that are easy to understand & easier to apply in day to day lives. He has also dedicated himself towards working for the fitness world where he acts as an advisor & a role model to athletes & fitness freaks all over the globe. Dr Vijay who is also a specialist in arthroscopy & sports medicine believes that an individual can transform his/her life & make it more positive with stronger & powerful thoughts when they decide to get on the right path & work towards becoming fitter physically & also mentally.
Dr Ashwin Vijay owns his brand of orthopaedic center named Ojas Ortho in Saligramam, Chennai that works with sensitivity & empathy towards its patients by offering them a variety of advanced orthopaedic and sports medicine treatments. He being a part of the international society of arthroscopy, knee and orthopaedic sports medicine (ISAKOS) has even treated many national & international athletes for their sports injuries. Along with this center, Dr Vijay has also created a platform called STRENGTH INDIA MOVEMENT that provides people with simple but informative details about living healthier lifestyles.
This dynamic personality in the health care industry already has a list of awards to his credits like the Icon of HealthCare by Berg, in Singapore in 2016, the Pride of Tamil Nadu Award by the Round Table India in 2017, the Medical Excellence Award in 2017 for his contribution to the medical field, been named in the Hall Of fame at the Indian Orthopaedic Association conference IOACON 2018 for excellence beyond orthopaedics.
The world needs more doctors & motivators like Dr Ashwin Vijay, who alters people's lives in the best possible manner & makes them value the true riches in life like health & wellbeing.