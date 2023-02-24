Dr. Dwayne N. Jackson - The Genius Behind "Vital Science"

Individuals with inborn talents are uncommon in our world. They excel in nearly everything they undertake and execute each task with excellence. Dr. Dwayne N. Jackson serves as a prime example of this. He is a highly-regarded individual, a renowned medical scientist, an accomplished athlete, a professor at prestigious institutions, a world-recognized Health Specialist, a successful entrepreneur, and a loving parent of three beautiful daughters.
How he manages his career with his personal life indicates his passion and commitment to the things he cares for. He takes every challenge head-on and keeps his eyes fixed on the goal until achieved. People from all around the globe highly regard Dr. Jackson. They are inspired by his vast knowledge of medicine, health, and fitness. He practices what he preaches and leads by example, marks of a true leader.
From Where Did Dr. Jackson Complete His Professional Education?
If we look into Dr. Jackson's educational background, we will find that he studied at some of the most prestigious institutions in the world. Being accepted into one of these schools is an achievement in and of itself, as the competition for admission is incredibly high. This demonstrates Dr. Jackson's exceptional intelligence and determination, which he utilizes productively rather than squandering it. He dedicated a significant portion of his life, nearly 12 years, to studying human physiology/exercise, medical science, and nutritional biochemistry.
Dr. Jackson earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Ottawa. He then received his doctorate from Western University, followed by postdoctoral research and a fellowship at Yale University School of Medicine. During his time as a student, he was the recipient of numerous scholarships and fellowships from organizations such as the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada (HSFC), the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). These experiences greatly enhanced Dr. Jackson's professional abilities and reputation.
What Was Dr. Jackson’s Professional Life Like?
Stepping into the professional stage of life was not difficult for Dr. Jackson. He had the necessary experience and knowledge to be a great addition to any institution. Hence, for over 15 years, Dr. Jackson served as a Professor of Medicine in the Department of Medical Biophysics at Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry. At the same time, he was the Chair of Undergraduate Education, during which he structured the current and ongoing Medical Biophysics curriculum. Side by side, he continued doing ground-breaking research aimed at improving human health for the betterment of humanity.
What Are Some of the Studies that Dr. Jackson Carried Out?
Dr. Jackson conducted extensive research, leading to numerous scientific articles and keynote presentations. His work continues to be utilized by students interested in health-related fields. His research aimed at examining the effects of chronic stress on the immune system, inflammation, and mental health and how these factors impact conditions such as cancer, obesity, and Type 2 Diabetes. Additionally, he explored the relationship between exercise, skeletal muscle, blood flow, and overall human performance.
How Has Dr. Jackson’s Career Been Up-Till Now?
In just a short span of 20 years, Dr. Jackson got the opportunity to work as a Medical Consultant, Scientific Director, Chief Scientific Officer, and formulator for several reputable organizations that specialize in producing supplements and life science products. To achieve these designations, people have to work day and night tirelessly, but Dr. Jackson made it possible for himself by using his capabilities. He is now one of the most sought-after medical scientists and Health Specialists in North America. He has made his mission very clear to guide his clients to take responsibility for their health by modifying their unhealthy eating patterns, increasing the consumption of foods rich in vitamins and minerals, and increasing physical activity.
In terms of his writing career outside of academia, Dr. Jackson has succeeded in publishing hundreds of articles in well-known magazines and websites such as Muscle & Fitness, MuscleMag, Flex, Oxygen, Muscle & Performance, and Bodybuilding.com. In addition to his academic pursuits, Dr. Dwayne is a lifelong athlete with past careers in professional motocross and watercraft racing, and 30 years of competitive bodybuilding under his belt.
How Did Dr. Jackson Establish “Vital Science”?
In 2019, Dr. Jackson started his venture known as “Vital Science.” When Vital Science was first established, he intended to spread his knowledge across the globe and not keep it restricted to a few university students. On the official website of Vital Science, you can find the following:
· Training Programs:
Dr. Jackson's training programs are suitable for individuals of all ages and fitness levels. He personalizes each program to help clients reach their goals in a timely manner.
· Educational Podcasts:
The Vital Science website offers informative podcasts on topics related to health, fitness, and nutrition. These podcasts aim to enhance people's quality of life by encouraging small changes in their daily habits.
· One-On-One coaching sessions:
Clients of Vital Science have the opportunity to receive personal coaching, where they can receive answers to their questions and ensure that their program is tailored to their specific needs and desires.
· Dietary supplements:
You can also find supplements formulated and backed by Dr. Jackson, aiming to improve the health and performance of his clients.
· Nutrition and Health counseling:
These services are available for those seeking a personalized diet plan, exercise routine, weight loss plan, or managing chronic illness.
Dr. Jackson has made every effort to provide valuable resources through Vital Science, resulting in its growing popularity among health-conscious individuals, including renowned athletes, celebrities, and those who take their health and fitness seriously. If someone is interested in improving their physical and mental well-being by following a balanced diet and supplement regimen, Vital Science is the ideal place to go.
This is just a fraction of what Dr. Dwayne Jackson and Vital Science have to offer. For a deeper understanding, you can visit Dr. Dwayne’s instagram page: @drdnjackson