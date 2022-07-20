Dr. Geetendra Singh decodes how free coaching is emerging as a boon for underprivileged ones

Be it the son of a field worker or a small-scale egg seller, the competitive entrance exams conducted throughout the country provide an equitable chance for students from diverse social-class backgrounds to provide excellence and study in leading institutes. However, I believe, many times, due to the nature of the exams and the tough competition that exists, students from weaker financial backgrounds find it challenging to clear the exam without proper guidance and coaching. This is where the idol coaching run by the real-life heroes comes in. These coachings not only empower the students or their families but the upcoming generations as well.
I recall Albert Einstein once said, “Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school.” Though this quote was in good humour, they perfectly mirror the truth that quality education is certainly constant and ever-evolving. As a matter of fact, the face of education has adopted a radical change over the last few decades. Online learning has taken over the traditional classroom model today providing teachings that are immediate, self-driven, and flexible. The technology-enabled learning in the educational journey of the country, in today’s world, has been marked by innumerable milestones. For the impoverished, the only way to beat poverty is through education and when people lend helping hands to harness the potential of education and empower young minds, they mold the lives of these students into something that is worth living. We, at Biomentors, also provide free NEET Coaching to the underprivileged ones with an aim to assist them in fulfilling their dream of cracking these entrance exams.
Online education represents a crucial role in the current setting. Students, especially those belonging to rural areas, don’t have equal access to educational infrastructure. The power of online teaching levels the playing field for all students by providing them an equal and accessible platform to gain knowledge and learn new things. Online education and on-demand education are the need of the moment and the future of higher education. Online teaching is unbiased and convenient that fits with the time and place of every student, providing them both the flexibility and convenience. They are also affordable, providing the best option for students to learn. Students who cannot afford hefty fees are given the chance to learn and fulfil their dreams.
There are also various specific coaching for each entrance exam. Coaching should be decided not just on the basis of how prominent they are but the quality of education they provide. There are a huge number of coaching institutes, providing online learning as well as physical learning, for entrance examinations in every remarkable urban community in India. In fact, Kota alone consists of over 200+ coaching institutes. These training institutes show their victories consistently, but what remains covered is the quantity of total understudies who took education from these institutes. We are all aware of the fact that the more the quantity of understudies taking education, the higher the chances of demonstrating victories.
The right to education is a human right and essential for the working of other human rights. Top-quality education aims to guarantee the overall development of a human being. One of the most powerful tools in the present era is education that lifts socially excluded students and families out of poverty and into society. To make learning, a human right, accessible for everyone there must be equal opportunities, global access, and enforceable and monitored quality standards. The data shows that only 99 countries legally ensure education up to at least 12 years of free education.
Education is a human right and it takes on the status of people because it is integral to and strengthens human nobility through its knowledge, understanding, and wisdom. There are many underprivileged students who aspire to become doctors but are bogged down by limited means. Coachings that provide free education to the impoverished are a deity to human society. There is no greater prayer than helping the people in need, and what can be better than providing free education to the underprivileged.