Dr. Kanury Rao Launches a book – At The Doorstep To Moksha

Dr. Kanury Rao, an eminent Indian scientist recently ventured into the world of literature where he launched a book, At The Dorsteps of Moksha. The book is a light-hearted attempt to establish a difference between two contrasting ideas. Authored by Dr. Kanury Rao, it perfectly describes the word Moksha by a fictional story. At The Doorstep To Moksha perfectly focuses on human society and it’s emotional action upholding past and standing alone beholding like “ghettos”.
The concept, the structure, the storyline of the book have been aptly laid by Dr. Kanury Rao. The book isn't preachy and does not feel subjective. By weaving in the story of Gururaj and some defining moments and people in his life the topic breathes life. The entire book follows a more conversational form of storytelling and this makes it an easy read despite the topic being heavy (showing instead of telling). The descriptions are very vivid and make it feel like it's happening in front of our eyes.
At The Doorstep to Moksha revolves around the meaningless death of the protagonist, Gururaj who divinely comes out of his body to find himself. The structure of the book is very organic as the plot revolves around real concept of Moksha. This book takes its readers to a spiritual journey. As the story starts and main character dies, the story makes its readers curious.
Delineating on the concept, Dr. Kanury Rao said,” Being an eclectic reader, culture and mindset of the human society have always intrigued me. The concern that dominates in the present day is that humankind seems to have chosen an increasingly retrogressive path in which it is dividing itself within narrow territorial ghettos, each built around its own parochial notions of identity. The book is just an attempt to bring forth the standpoint, the ones who are standing on the verge of liberation.”