Dr. Khizer Ahmed, An Inspiring Journey from an Employee to the Most Influential Entrepreneur of IT industry

January 3: A good entrepreneur is not born, rather he becomes one through his insights, his experience, and advice. Dr. Khizer Ahmed is a brand of his own who has successfully established his business across India with the help of his incredible team within a short period. Digifinite Solutions is now a full-time, profitable, and sustainable enterprise, which wouldn’t have been possible without his visions and determination.
A Microsoft Certified Professional Developer, a technology specialist, and the Youngest Entrepreneur of the year 2021, know his secrets and his success mantra today!
The inspiration behind starting Khizer Technologies, which is now called Digifinite Solutions.
After his graduation, he was not getting a job. He was a topper but was seen as fresher, so it was hard for him to get the job that he deserved. So after doing something that he didn’t find himself happy in, after seven months, he started Khizer Technologies with an aim to hire and train freshers for their bright future.
His first client was a shoe showroom startup in Jayanagar. The company created a static website for him for 9500 rs which was a turning point in their business.
According to him, priorities don’t change; they just expand. Initially, his main focus was to establish his business, and now that it is established, he aims to grow it day by day. The priority has been and always will be growth, not only of Digifinite Solutions but of the whole team and employees as a whole.
Regrets, Career Choices, and Challenges:
According to him, By God’s grace, things have worked out the way he always wanted them to. But he regrets one thing in his life, which is despite getting a seat in MBBS, he chose to go in the IT Sector. Otherwise, his Doctorate would have been Doctor, and you might see him treating Covid Patients for now.
In the professional field, his only regret is being too positive and over-friendly when it comes to employees. So says he never inquired about their reasons for the leave and even stepped beyond ways to help them.
This isn’t regretted but a lesson, because today it’s not difficult to be taken undue advantage of. The lesson he believes has It has taught him to be more professional instead of emotional and keep things in that way.
The biggest challenge for him and for any startup would have been setting the clients. So he demonstrated how they make and host a live website. Initially, he didn’t charge the clients and took payment only after delivering the work. This helped them build their trust in Digifinite Solutions.
Treating the Competition:
There is indeed an expansive competition, but he is proud of his transparent dealings. Money hasn’t been his motive, and that for this reason, he is where he is today. All the services provided are cost-effective and specially designed for businesses that are just starting out in the market.
A journey from employee to employer:
His first employees were freshers, who were final year students. He selected them on their determination and the connectivity that he felt with their aspirations and dreams.
He had worked for seven months before starting with Digifinite Solutions. He began the company using all his savings without borrowing money from anybody. He recommends this technique of investing to all young entrepreneurs. Borrowing could be easy, but the liability can become hard.
Strategies, Workplace Culture, and Business Market:
Dr. Khizer has used the traditional strategy of door-to-door marketing to every shop and every business. He said that their tough time paid off; now, clients approach them directly for their business.
When the company grows, our employees grow too, be it financially or in terms of experience. He has believed in direct communication, no unnecessary hierarchy so that they can be provided with instant solutions rather than unnecessary approvals instead of the Chinese checker’s confusion!
Upcoming Projects:
Their next big project will be a Mathematics app that will launch in December 2022 for CBSE, students of classes 8th, 9th, and 10th.
In the end, he says:
“Money will always become a piece of paper when you are lying in your grave. Focus on building strong relationships because that is what shall go with you till the gates of the heavens.”
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/khizerahmedofficial
Website: www.khizerahmed.com