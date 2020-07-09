Dr Kshama Chandan talks about bad breath, its causes, prevention and the impact on the dental health

There are many things you want to be remembered for – a stunning smile, an infectious laugh, a contagious spirit but noone wants to be known for their bad breath.
Imagine you’re deep in conversation with a friend when, out of nowhere, you’re slammed with an alarming odor. Was it your breath? Your train of thought veers and all you can think about is an escape.
Mumbai-based dental surgeon Dr Kshama Chandan talks about bad breath, its causes and how it can be prevented.
Bad breath or medically known as halitosis develops after years of lethargy towards poor oral health. It occurs when bacteria breeds on the tongue, teeth and in the oral cavity. When you eat, the bacteria feed on the food left in your mouth leaving a foul-smelling waste product behind.
Its no surprise that most cases of halitosis are associated with poor oral hygiene, gum diseases such as gingivitis,periodontitis, and a dry mouth but a visit to the dentist may help rule out periodontal disease and identify any issue that could be contributing to bad breath.
Dr Kshama states that low carb diets which have gained popularity over the last few years are one of the causes of bad breath.
She says “They don’t call it “keto breath” for nothing. When you drastically reduce your carbohydrate intake, as is prescribed in the keto diet, your body makes its energy by breaking down fats instead of carbs. As your body breaks down fat, these fatty acids turn into acetone and cause bad breath often described as fruity or sweet-smelling.”
Denture wearers suffer a similar fate. Just like your natural teeth, bacteria and food particles cling to dentures. Not removing dentures at night or cleaning them properly is another cause of halitosis.
Advanced liver or kidney disease and uncontrolled diabetes can also lead to unpleasant breath. In these cases, a person is likely to experience significant symptoms beyond bad breath, and should seek medical attention.
Dr Kshama further added that smoking and constantly chewing tobacco can also cause bad breath leading to staining of teeth and irritation of gums. If it gets neglected, there are chances of periodontal disease. “The onset of gum diseases happen with a plaque buildup on the teeth and the bacteria further forms toxins which causes gum irritation. In case the neglect continues there are chances of periodontal disease “said the doctor.
Besides dental problems, many other diseases can lead to bad breath. Respiratory diseases like pneumonia or bronchitis, diabetes, postnasal drip, sinus infections and other kidney problems can also cause bad breath.
Dr Kshama strongly states “To save your breath, try to limit your intake of garlic, onions,fish, and meaty meals. If you want to treat yourself but don’t want to deal with the repercussive stink, a glass of milk during or after a meal has been known to help deodorize breath.”
Another simple strategy is swapping that second cup of coffee or glass of wine with a refreshing glass of cold water.
Brushing your teeth at least twice a day, after meals, with a fluoridated toothpaste is mandatory.
With a Masters degree in Advanced Prosthodontics, Dr Kshama Chandan is running her private practice in Mumbai. The aftermath of the coronavirus crisis has made the dentist take all the measures to ensure the safety of all her patients.