Dr. Maqsood Ahmed ushering a new era in the educational sector

Education has always been a prominent factor in building a bright future and creating a plethora of opportunities for deserving students. But many children did not get the opportunity to study and make their mark in the professional world. Thus, Nizamia Education Group(NEG) founded under the leadership of Dr. Maqsood Ahmed is offering students with free counseling, coaching, and education consultancy services to the disadvantaged students, and also conducting Nizamia Scholarship Test (NST), a merit-based scholarship exam, every year aiming at imparting scholarship to right and meritorious candidates without any discrimination.
Dr. Maqsood is focusing on ensuring that every child from socially and economically marginalized families access quality education and decrease the high dropout rates. With his Nizamia Education Group, the philanthropist is meticulously working towards supporting the education of every child who wants to establish their name in the professional world. Dr. Maqsood with the vision of mitigating the lack of equal opportunities for students from poor families is making a revolution in the education realm by providing every child with the best possible opportunities.
Talking about the importance of education in the lives of children, Dr. Maqsood says, “Education is the most powerful weapon which can bring transformational changes in the world. Seeing that many children who can become the next inspiration lack proper education and opportunities, I decided to launch Nizamia Education Group that becomes the guiding light in tough times and assist them in embarking on a journey that provides them with proper guidance and counseling who dreams big and is willing to go the extra mile to achieve the same. I firmly believe in the fact that nothing could stop you from reaching new heights and success if you believe in yourself and push yourself to do great things.”
Nizamia Education Group, based in Jammu and Kashmir, has expanded its operations to the states of North-Eastern India and Bihar. They have already shaped the futures of over 10,000 kids and aim to educate a total of 1,00,000 pupils by 2025. Students from various South Asian nations as well as Africa have used the NEG platform to pursue their professional goals. Dr. Maqsood's purpose is to build higher independent individuals who will emerge from their poor beginnings and embrace alternative lives using a human development strategy. Moreover, the Nizamia Education Group also counsels the aspirants on how to enroll in India’s best universities so they do not fall behind.
There are several stumbling blocks on the road which become a breakpoint in the lives of unprivileged children and stop them from achieving their dreams and accomplishing the biggest milestones but the Nizamia Education Group is offering the students with all the necessary resources that carve their footprints in the professional world. The leader has bagged several awards for his commendable efforts and selfless approach. From Youngest Edupreneur of India” by N.C.S at the Indian Ethnic Fashion Show, ICONIC ACHIEVER- YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR by Kotler at Marketing Summit 2.0., to receiving the honor at “Super 30 College of Competitions”, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed has received it all.