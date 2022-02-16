Dr. Mel Thomas Ortega: How Finding Effective Solutions is Integral to Plastic Surgery

The last few years have seen a drastic rise in popularity for cosmetic surgery. In 2017 alone, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), reported an all-time high of $15 Billion spent on aesthetic procedures. Last year saw an even steeper increase in popularity as the world got plunged into constant screen-time due to the challenges of COVID-19.
Of course, this continued rise in acceptability has gone hand-in-hand with continuous improvements in the industry. Developments in both technology and technique have made cosmetic procedures safer, more reliable, and more affordable than ever. Cosmetic surgery, done correctly, can be one of the most effective ways of addressing issues with self-esteem and psychological health.
A double-board certified General and Plastic Surgeon with 30 years of experience, Dr. Mel Thomas Ortega believes that this problem-solving aspect lies at the core of modern cosmetic surgery. Doctors in this field work closely with their clients and other medical specialists to ensure that patients get what they want and what they truly need to address their problems and live happier, healthier lives.
Dr. Mel Ortega believes that the true measure of a successful cosmetic surgeon is not in the money but in the sense of gratification that can only be achieved through genuine improvement of their patients’ lives. Following this motivation has made him well-loved by patients not only for the high-quality of his technique but also his and his team’s dedication to exemplary customer care.
Another of Dr. Mel Ortega’s secrets for cosmetic surgery success is a passion for learning that shows in his continuous pursuit of innovation in surgery and medicine. After all, being on the cutting-edge of technique and technology for a field that often involves actual cutting is a sure-fire way to ensure that patients get the results they need safely and consistently.
With the increasing acceptance of cosmetic surgery as an aspect of everyday life, it is more vital than ever to highlight the importance of a patient-oriented framework not only in practitioners but also in potential patients.
Towards this, Dr. Mel Ortega works to educate not only as a mentor for pre-medical and medical students interested in cosmetic surgery but also as a mass educator for the general public, using social media to help them make informed decisions about their goals and concerns. As a bonus, the online reach these efforts have provided have made Dr. Mel Thomas Ortega’s practices at Spectrum Aesthetics and iBody Aesthetics in Miami, Florida extremely sought-after, with reservations being booked months in advance.
Despite the financial success he admittedly enjoys, and his many media appearances, Dr. Mel Thomas Ortega continues to cite his patients’ fulfillment as his most important metric of success. In the face of fame and fortune, Dr. Mel Ortega maintains:
“Every patient that has thanked me for my help is my success story.”