The Indian ministry is something extremely complicated to work with, since it requires a high level of efficiency and accuracy. However, Dr. Neh Srivastava has risen to the position of resident of CSSOS undersecretary in the home ministry, owing to his extreme hard work and respect for the ministry in itself.
Besides working for the GOI, he has also a very efficient policy maker, contributing to a lot of important sectors of the nation and being appreciated for the same. Till the present date, he has managed to successfully hold a number of important portfolios, some of which include Prasar Bharti, Commerce and textile, and a few more. Basically, he functions as a policymaker in the fields of policy formulation, public demand, and implementation. He seems to be pretty good at it because he has been working as DG of foreign trade for around two decades now, under the Government of India itself.
2019 was a great time because one of the major policy implementations was done back then. If you must have kept up with the trends, you must be knowing how much the real estate was thinking back then, and it was the suggestion of Dr. Neh Srivastava that gave a boost to the real estate market. Moreover, a two-year tax exemption on notional rent on unsold homes was provided by the Realtors.
The government extended the tax waiver, and very soon the real estate developers could express their join over this since the two were suffering because of the lacking demand in the market, with more than six to seven lacs of unsold units. such uncertain losses can cost a lot two real estate developers. according to the consultants and developers, this particular budget plan would to be advantageous to around spend 28 cities, where the developers were certainly going through a very hard time. Specifically, the national Capital Region and Mumbai metropolitan region, since these are the areas where unsold units spiked.
Dr. Neh Srivastava also speaks highly of the DDA’s Land Pooling Plan (LPP) under the Delhi Master Plan, 2021, which tackles the issue of the growing difficulty to acquire your own home in Delhi due to rising land rates and previous allotment of land to Group Housing Societies developed in the 1980s.
With the proper assistance and guidance from Dr. Neh Srivastava in almost all the different range of fields, GOI and most Indians have managed to benefit greatly. Hopefully he will continue to provide with his best policy making strategies in the future, leading to more advancement in our economy and society.