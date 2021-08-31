Dr. Niranjan Samani draws inspiration from Bhuvan Bam. Here’s the scoop!

Uniqueness is what makes you stand apart from others. And in an uncertain time of the pandemic, the internet has been a platform that has seen the rise of many talented people from different fields. The field of medicine has always been one of the most profound career options. And giving many reasons on how to make a successful career as a medical professional, Dr. Niranjan P Samani is inspiring all the budding medical professionals.
The name needs no introduction. Dr. Samani’s fanbase in the digital space speaks volumes about his work. What makes him unique from others is the fact that he has been utilizing social media as a content creation platform to raise awareness about the medical field. Creating diversified content about the most common and most severe medical issues, Dr. Niranjan Samani is undeniably the most preferred medical professional in today’s time.
Hailing from Kudla, Karnataka, Dr. Samani says that he wants to raise his native language Tulu all over India. Besides his official Instagram page and YouTube channel that boasts more than 375K followers and 17K subscribers respectively, Dr. Samani has another page called ‘We Are Kudla’ where he creates content in the Tulu language. Bringing out his creative side in the best way possible, Dr. Niranjan Samani believes that there are a lot of talents in his city Kudla who are not recognised. “The page created by me is to showcase the world the kind of talents Kudla city has”, said the doctor.
Moreover, Dr. Samani has created a one-of-a-kind series concept called ‘Doctor Vs Patient’. Highly inspired by YouTuber and social media star Bhuvan Bam, the series of episodes sees the doctor donning different characters. “I have always loved BB Ki Vines created by Bhuvan Bam. The series of episodes of the ‘Doctor Vs Patient’ is something I have drawn inspiration from his videos”, added Dr. Samani.
Apart from this, the 25-year old doctor recently completed his MBBS degree. Currently pursuing his masters, Dr. Niranjan Samani is simultaneously building awareness about the field of medicine through his out of the box content pieces. Not only a highly experienced doctor, but he is also a talented singer and an artist. Besides the profession of medicine, Dr. Niranjan Samani is keen to try his luck in the world of lights, camera and action.