Dr Nisarg Patel of Nisha IVF Ahmedabad sheds Light on the Latest Advancements in Reproductive Immunology and Treatment Options

"Reproductive immunology is an emerging field that has the potential to transform the way we treat infertility," said Dr Patel. "Now we can develop more effective treatments for couples struggling to conceive after understanding and treating their immune system suitably for conception and pregnancy".
Our IVF specialists recommend reproductive immunology therapy if patients have experienced two or more miscarriages or IVF failures, suffer from immunological problems such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, or other immune disorders, have experienced abnormal fetal growth in previous pregnancies, have experienced a blighted ovum, or have had several miscarriages while trying for a second child.
Nisha IVF in Ahmedabad offers the latest diagnostic tests to determine the root cause of immunological problems. We make efforts to analyze the likely causes of immunological abnormalities and focus on your IVF treatment on the basis of the analysis.
We offer several diagnostic tests to identify immunological infertility, including the Antinuclear Antibodies (ANA) test, which detects antibodies that are reactive components of a cell's nucleus. The test helps to identify those at a higher risk for recurrent pregnancy loss.
The Antiphospholipid Antibody (APA) test helps detect the presence of antibodies that attack phospholipids in placental cells, which can increase blood coagulation and cause blood flow restriction leading to fetal death.
The Antithyroid Antibodies (ATA) test identifies the presence of antibodies that cause an increase in pro-inflammatory cytokines secreted by T cells in the uterine lining, affecting implantation.
The Natural Killer Cell Assay helps to test for circulating NK cell activity and the ability of immunoglobulins to suppress this activity. Higher levels of NK cells are often linked with recurrent pregnancy loss and recurrent implantation failure.
The Helper T 1 & 2 Assay test helps to identify the natural balance between Helper T 1 & 2 cells, as a higher ratio of these cells often increases the chances of infertility and pregnancy loss.
Finally, we offer tests for Thrombophilia, a disorder that increases the tendency for blood to clot. During a healthy pregnancy, this ability to produce blood clots in the placenta and the uterus is suppressed. Abnormal suppression of this clotting may be prevented by certain conditions, leading to pregnancy complications and fetal demise.
At Nisha IVF center, Dr Patel and his team can address the underlying immune issues preventing pregnancy. Along with their experience, they are highly experienced in developing personalized treatment plans like steroid therapies, intralipids, ivig therapy etc for couples struggling with infertility. They rely on advanced diagnostic tools and therapies for developing personalized treatment plans for couples struggling with infertility
Equipped with expertise in reproductive immunology, Dr Nisarg Patel is one of the most sought-after IVF specialists in Ahmedabad and Gujarat.
