Dr. Shamoly Khera on her journey from being a Doctor to an Award-winning Author

On her initial days as a Doctor
I was a medical graduate and practicing as an aesthetic physician, looking into cosmetology and skin woes of my patients. While it was very gratifying to make patients look prettier, I truly believed that media was my first calling and I wouldn’t have forgiven myself if I hadn’t taken a chanceto try; to know what it felt like to be in the media.
The switch
I decided to take the plunge in a very structured manner – I enrolled in the Barry John Acting School, post which I started receiving good opportunities to be a part of the theatre scene. The stage, the audience, the rush of performing – I knew I was at the right place. It was so effortless, it was unreal!
The Big Break
I must admit, I was doing theatre for about two years. My family sat me down at some point in the 3rd year, and very rightfully brought to my attention how financially unstable theatre was. And they were right. I gave myself another year, simultaneously auditioning for TV shows; also part-time practicing aesthetic cosmetology; during that time I stared applying to medical colleges in the UK for a masters in Dermatology. I got an acceptance letter from the prestigious Cardiff university and in a very filmi style, I also got a call-back from a leading Bollywood channel to be their prime presenter and scriptwriter. I deferred the degree for a year and took up the television opportunity. I knew I would never forgive myself if I had not given this profession and myself a fair chance.
Post that, there was no turning back – before I could realize I was doing shows with leading production houses and interviewing everyone from Shahrukh Khan to Deepika Padukone. The ‘struggle’ and the whole doubtful period were worth it.
Expert Presenter
Performing and speaking in front of an audience, I realized came from a very deep sense of wanting to share – share knowledge, share experience and make a difference. After presenting for about 6 years, both in India and the Middle East, I started meeting a lot of people who were struggling with camera confidence - introverts who didn’t know how to initiate a conversation, or how to deliver a speech on stage. I realized that in my own journey of being a classic introvert to thriving in the media industry, I had devised strategies for all of these issues, that had successfully worked for me. That’s when I started Speak to Inspire, a coaching academy that has since its inception helped thousands of individuals gain camera confidence – many of whom have become professional speakers and Youtube creators. Being able to empower people in overcoming their shortcomings and being successful in sharing their art is the most satisfying feeling; I feel honored to have enabled that journey for them.
Debut as an Author
During my coaching journey, I realized that body language and external confidence portrayal has no meaning until I make true belief shifts in the internal thinking of the individual. That’s when I dived into the research of what makes a person confident; why does our confidence get shaken with everyday obstacles? I wanted to devise a solution, a bedside friend that can enable people’s confidence in any part of the world, just by spending few minutes with the book. That’s when ‘Bedazzle – The Art & Science of Eternal Confidence’ was born. I am truly humbled by the response it has generated and the acceptance it has received.
The Journey Ahead.
My next book is due for release next year; this is only the beginning. I believe that every person has so much potential, all we need is a reminder to awaken our core inner beliefs. I believe I have just started out and having met my purpose, I cannot wait to get more people out in the open as confident speakers and make them worthy of who they are meant to be.