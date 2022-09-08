Dr. Suma Sandhyala, one of the leading Cosmetic Surgeons talks about surgeries & enhancement

Advancement in medical science is essential for the high-profile society we live in. After all, it's a lot of work to take care of your face and body. Plastic and cosmetic surgery is one of the most prominent medical fields today. Numerous renowned surgeons and specialists have carved a niche for themselves in this sector and one such name is Dr. Suma Sandhyala. She is a recognized and esteemed name in plastic and cosmetic surgery. With several years of venture in the field, Dr. Suma Sandhyala articulates what plastic and cosmetic surgeons and/or consultants deal with in these upgraded times when cosmetic surgery and enhancements are trending and have become a status symbol.
Dr. Suma Sandhyala has received ownership in cosmetic surgery in New York and was also awarded the Best Outgoing Student Award from NTR University of Health sciences. She also has a website that is dedicated to her work and lets her patients discover their options according to their facial needs. Prettyu.com is also the platform where you can get all information about the methods and procedures in the modern world of plastic surgery. She is also a board-certified Plastic, Cosmetic, and Reconstructive Surgeon specializing in liposuction, breast augmentation, tummy tuck, and aesthetic procedures containing enhancements like face lifting, neck lifting, eyelid/oculoplastic surgery, facial rejuvenation, fat grafting, and implants. Dr. Sandhyala believes that a Cosmetic Surgeon’s career isn’t limited to just plastic surgery, but the prime condition is to reinstigate confidence in her patients. Being at the top of her field in plastic surgery, Dr. Suma Sandhyala deals with a lot of patients who have experienced these surgeries under her supervision.
With a Master's degree and the Best Resident Award in Plastic Surgery by Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, Dr. Suma Sandhyala is an experienced name in the plastic and cosmetic surgery field. Sharing her thoughts, she stated “Cosmetic surgery is a safe option for people who want to reinstate their looks and features. The human body is capable of many things and choosing to become more confident is a priority for many. We conduct several cosmetic methods which comprise breast surgeries, facial plastic surgery, body contouring, female genital surgery, etc. Our main specialization is in breast and body contouring surgeries.” Dr. Sandhyala is a confident Surgeon who leaves no stone unturned in bringing out the best in her patients.
“It is challenging to work professionally and also balance a personal life and being a woman, I can understand the dilemma of their lives. Not just women, but every person who comes to my clinic for facial enhancements believes in my work and appreciates what we (as doctors) do for our society. It is an immense pleasure to be able to help people regain their confidence. We always encourage people to prioritize themselves and their needs,” the renowned doctor said while talking about the advantages of plastic surgery in people’s lives.
Plastic surgery has evolved over the years, there are numerous possibilities for curing and enhancing a person’s body, and several techniques have emerged that offer easy solutions to contemporary problems. The most common issues are breast problems that women commonly deal with (small breast / large breast or sagging breasts). There are a lot of procedures each altered according to the demands of the patients which is also known as mammoplasty. Other than that there are various treatments that are offered on prettyu.com including facial contouring with procedures like Rhinoplasty, lip reduction, chin augmentation, lip augmentation, ear correction, and ear lobule repair. Among additional methods, the most popular are general cosmetic surgeries that cure scar revision, excision biopsy (moles, corns, tumors), ingrown toenails, and any other kind of reconstruction. Dr. Suma Sandhyala is a devoted Surgeon who is dedicated to her work and is constantly working for the betterment of our community.
