Dr. Viral Desai - One of the best Neurosurgeons from India

Dr. Viral Desai was born in the year 1978 in the Indian state of Chattisgarh. After completing his MBBS from AIIMS in Delhi, he went ahead to complete his M.D in Neurosurgery. Since then, Dr. Viral Desai is a well-known name in the field of Neurosurgery. He has treated many national and international patients. His clientele includes people from diverse backgrounds such as politics, sports, and many others.
Born to doctor parents, Dr Viral Desai was extremely dedicated and passionate about medicine. Since his early childhood, he had a desire of learning the complexities of the brain and hence decided that he will be a neurosurgeon. He has been practising this profession for over 15 years now. However, recently Dr. Viral Desai was in news because of his separation from his wife. Dr. Viral Desai divorce news has been in the media all over for quite some time.
Facts about Dr Viral Desai
|Full name
|Dr Viral Desai
|Nick name
|Veeru
|Date of Birth
|Sept 1, 1978
|Zodiac
|Virgo
|Height
|5’9”
|Birthplace
|Chattisgarh
|Nationality
|Indian
|Profession
|Neurosurgeon
|Father’s Name
|Dr Rajesh Desai
|Mother’s Name
|Dr Madhu Desai
|Marital Status
|Separated
|Religion
|Hindu
|Residence
|A 1101, Grand Windsor, Andheri Oshiwara
|Family
|Wife-Separated
Son-1
|Education
|MBBS- AIIMS(Delhi), MD-AIIMS
Dr. Shalini Desai - Viral Desai Wife
After being married for 7 years, Dr. Viral Desai decided to separate from his wife, Dr. Shalini Desai. Dr. Viral Desai divorce became quite a hyped news as he is a well-known figure in the medical fraternity.
Dr. Viral Desai, in an interview, confirmed that he is separating from his wife after a mutual discussion and there is no personal disharmony. He also expressed that his personal and professional life should be kept separated and he demanded privacy during such a difficult time. There was a lot of buzz around Dr. Viral Desai divorce and there were many allegations around him but his wife confirmed that it is better to end an unhappy relationship rather carrying on one for the sake of society. She also confirmed that it is a mutual decision and she still respects him as a friend.
Dr Viral Desai Divorce case
Dr Viral Desai has always stayed away from media but when there were speculations against him, he came out in the open to clarify everything. In an interview, he told that he and his wife were discussing the terms of divorce for a long time and they both are happy with this decision. He also mentioned that his personal life is not a topic to be discussed and as an extremely private person, he demands privacy. Dr. Viral Desai divorce was being covered by many local newspapers and when his wife cleared the air around it, people eventually stopped.
Dr. Viral Desai also mentioned that people need something to discuss all the time and it does them no harm to play with others' reputations. He also blamed many newspapers for reporting false information about him. Dr. Viral Desai also added that his kids are staying with their mother currently but he will be opting for joint custody soon. He mentioned that his wife agrees to it. Dr. Viral Desai became emotional in an interview and requested privacy during such time. He added that his wife and he should be left alone so they can cope with this and come back stronger.
Dr. Viral Desai said that he works 16 to 17 hours a day and such accusations can harm his mental state. He has had a reputation of being one of the finest neurosurgeons in the country and his personal life will not affect his professional life. He has had a great relationship with all his patients and a lot of them came out in his support during his defamation. Dr. Desai mentioned that as a public figure, his life is always under scrutiny which leaves less scope for privacy. However, now that everything is clear around Viral Desai divorce, it is believed that people will respect his decision and leave him alone.