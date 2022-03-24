Dr. Vivek Mansingh Teams Up With Practically To Deliver an Insightful Masterclass on Achieving Success and Growth

Live on Practically's Youtube channel on Friday, 25th March 2022 at 5.00 pm IST
New Delhi, March 24: Renowned entrepreneur and leader Dr. Vivek Mansingh teams up with Practically, India's first immersive and experiential learning app, to share his unique learnings and foolproof insights that will help students set themselves on a successful path for life.
The Masterclass will dive deeper into how every student can benefit from the right and timely mentoring and how it can help them score better grades in class. It will also touch upon how mentoring can motivate them to be consistent in the face of all challenges they may face at different life stages.
Date & Time: 25th March 2022 | 5.00pm IST
Dr. Vivek Mansingh said, "I am delighted to host a Masterclass with Practically that will guide students in achieving tremendous success. It is based on my recent book "Achieving Meaningful Success: Unleash the Power of ME!". This book is an adept lifetime mentor faithfully by the reader's side to guide them through various stages of life.
I look forward to discussing topics like the selection of a profession, career, college, further studies, knowledge and skill development with the young minds."
Charu Noheria, Co-founder & COO, Practically said, "We are thrilled to have Mr. Vivek Mansingh conduct a Masterclass with us. He has mentored many young entrepreneurs throughout his lifetime and has played a pivotal role in guiding companies. This Masterclass is going to be a source of inspiration for many of our students and educators."
Practically, recently recognised as a 'Minicorn' by Tracxn, has carved a niche for itself for K-12 students through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR). At present, over 1.5 Million students benefit from this app.
Dr. Vivek Mansingh is a name synonymous with success and consistency. He is recognised as a global leader, entrepreneur, author, technology visionary, and innovator. For decades now, he has been an inspirational force for founders and businesses across the globe. A staunch believer in right mentoring, he is currently in the pursuit of "Mentoring A Million." Towards this vision, he has also launched his latest book titled, "Achieving Meaningful Success", which combines key learnings and a definite guide with a step-by-step process to help people achieve their professional and life goals. It also includes insights from exclusive interviews with renowned leaders like Ratan Tata, Narayan Murthy, Kiran Majumdar-Shaw, Sadhguru, John Chambers, Dr Devi Shetty, Rahul Dravid, Prakash Padukone, Vinita Bali, Vani Kola, to name a few.
The session aims to empower the youngsters and the education community at large.
