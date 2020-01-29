Dr. Yaqoub Mousa Mohamed The Versatile Entrepreneur has an edge over law and business consulting

Dr. Yaqoub Mousa Mohamed is a businessman of par excellence, having his expertise in law and business, he has dealt with not less than 200 companies in the Middle East, Asia and other parts of the world with his company Bu Abdullah Group of Companies. He has come a long way, right from getting trained as a military school, he also developed soft skills and other leadership skills to be a competent professional and now a successful businessman. Having completed his education at military school, he joined Ajman Municipality and Planning and worked there for eight long years.
However, in a short duration of time, he rose on the success ladder in his career to become the Senior Manager of the company. His work was applauded for his commitment and thorough professionalism. But he knew that this is not the end, hence in 2005, he embarked with his own company called Bu Abdullah Group of Companies roping in top lawyers and business professionals. He pursued his degree in law to get an edge over the subject so that he can offer the best services to his clients. His professional advice worked for many and so far he has dealt with more than 200 companies all across the Middle East and Asia catering business and law solutions to big corporations to small-size companies as well.
His humble nature and competence have helped him connect with top people from different walks of life including influential people from political circles from the Middle East and Asia. He has good terms with the Royal Family of UAE and with the top politicians of India and Pakistan. His works speak a lot and have even helped him bag several awards including getting Dynamic Emarati Entrepreneur by Ramdas Bandu Minister of State for Social Justice, Empowerment in the Narendra Modi Government and the Most Iconic Emarati Business Personality of the Year 2019. With his good connections in Bollywood, we never know he would embark with one project in the Tinsel Town soon.