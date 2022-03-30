Dr. Yasam Avayefe On Fintech Investments in the Beginning of the 2022

Financial technology (or "fintech") is a broad term that encompasses a wide range of organisations that use new technologies in the financial sector.
Fintech's potential is almost limitless. We can clearly see that the investorsarerecognisingthefintechindustry'senormouslong-termpotential,as indicated by the statistical data presented in this article.
2022 Will Be A Record-Breaking Year for FinTech
After reaching record highs in 2021, global Fintech financing is oﬀ to a strong start in2022. According to a report by City Global Insights, over $18 billion were invested in financial technology companies (fintech) in the first 45 days of 2022. This equates to 13% of the total 2021 funding for fintech, signalling that it is almost sure to surpass last year's recordnumbers.
These businesses raised a record $136.8 billion last year, and we were all asking the same question - whether those levels of financing could be sustained. Thus far, the figures indicate that investors can and will continue to finance at the current level.
As cryptocurrency soared into the public consciousness in 2021, numerous projects drew investors seeking the next big thing. The outlook for the cryptocurrency business in 2022 may be evenbrighter. Itraisedmuchmoremoneyinthefirsttwomonthsofthisyear than lastyear; $4.1 billion compared to $800 million.
The Geography of Investing
There was an intriguing circumstance regarding the geographical distribution of the investments. In the first two months of 2021, American corporations covered a vast of the investment market, accounting for 64% of overall investment, while Europe and Asia accounted for 16% and 11%, respectively. Today, we are in a radically different situation; European investments (32%) nearly equal American investments (39%).
Conclusion
Overall, we can conclude that the development of a variety of fintech sub-sectors and increased corporate interest are projected to further boost investment in the fintech sector in 2022. As a result, it is anticipated that cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology will be an increasingly attractive investment prospect this year.
