Dream & zeal should reflect in your efforts manav durga

May 9: Isn’t life just a memoir of fleeting moments of joy with a sprinkle of laughter when you do something you love? We believe so too! Having said that, shouldn’t we go all out and live the best life without constraining ourselves to just one city, one job or one hobby? To back this up with a solid example, Mumbai’s most desirable and sought-after artist, He is a powerhouse of not only one but so numerous talents that simply make him a trendsetter in his industry. Emphasizing this belief, Artist Manav Durga opened up about his perspective “Contrary to popular thinking that a person should hone only one set of skills, I strongly encourage you to do anything you want because life is short. I have been pulled towards performing arts, debates, orchestra, and numerous other areas ever since I was in school.”
Manav further explains the upside of having multiple talents and interests saying, “A versatile person opens a golden door to a wide range of opportunities for himself. Varied interests don’t have to mean that he can’t master one, but he is richer in terms of skills and thus with opportunities coming his way as well. People with multiple talents work hard to polish their skill sets and create an abundance of opportunities for themselves.”
The young performer has always had his eyes on the spotlight. Manav made his professional theatrical debut when he was just 18 years old. He decided to try his hand at acting in front of the camera due to the sheer positive feedback he received. “Being selected for a project is just the tip of the iceberg, there is a lot to be done even after that. For instance, when there is a whole day shoot, and your shot isn't going to happen for the next couple of hours, so you have to wait patiently and preserve your energy for when the time comes. An actor also needs to understand that the crew members on the set are dependent on actor and should feel this responsibility.”, shares the multi-faceted artist Manav which puts light on how hard he works on the acting front of his career.
According to Manav, the only thing that can make someone flawless is learning. He believes that there are no perfect people, only perfect life lessons, and he seeks them from all possible sources. Manav is known among his companions as a free-willed traveller who enjoys being on the go. He enjoys diving deep into the different cultures of the world. Having lived in Delhi, Dubai, and Mumbai and travelled extensively around the globe, Manav just aspires to explore more of what life offers.
Well, believe us, you are in for a lot more! He has won praise for his success in national-level sports tournaments. Lawn tennis and badminton are his other passions, and he gives his all on the courts, just as he does in his performances. To pursue his diverse interests, he is now learning gymnastics and freestyle dance. We are swooning over his versatility already, aren’t we?
Besides that, Manav loves to maintain a healthy lifestyle and follows a strict workout regiment. But isn’t life all about that sweet sense of balance? At times, he loves to indulge in his favourite food as a reward for his hard work. He believes that a calm mind is a key to award-winning performances both, in reel and in real life. Manav practices yoga and meditation to connect to his true self and focus better on all his projects.
Versatile and multi-faceted personalities like Manav Durga are an inspiration for us all to live the life of our dreams without being boxed up by this conventional world.