Dubai Investment Fund (DIF): Top Asset Management Firm To Watch Out For In 2022

With over $300 billion AuM, the Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) stands head and shoulders above any other AMC in the UAE. Established in 2001, the fund has over 7,000 private and institutional clients in over 60 countries. Among its clients are pension and sovereign-wealth funds, family offices, insurance companies, and others. Given the sheer size of this industry titan, it is no surprise that the fund invests in a very wide range of sectors.
The AMC’s key investment sectors are real estate, renewables, financial institutions, commodities, blockchain/cryptocurrency, and a host of other industry verticals.
The fund continually adapts its investment strategy to adjust to the changing dynamics of financial markets. In 2006, five years after its establishment, the fund adjusted its strategy to explore alternative investments in addition to its core sectors of interest. The Department of Innovative Investment was established that year, emphasizing the fund’s strong intent to explore alternative investment formats and Richard Malone was appointed head of the this department the same year.
The drive toward new sectors, particularly the technology and internet industries, was immediately evident with the fund’s investments that year in stocks of Google, Sony, Nvidia, and Amazon, all four of which were the leading players in the fast-growing technological sector.
A year later, in 2007, the DIF was among the first companies in the region to introduce a digital platform for clients and investors to help them access better market analytics and track their investments’ performance. That year also saw another big drive by the fund to invest in leading technology ventures. This time around, the DIF invested in stocks and owned stakes in numerous companies, including Salesforce, Cisco, Adobe, and SAP, the leaders of the CRM, ERP, and business cloud verticals.
The fund’s penchant for technology stayed strong throughout the years. In 2016, the DIF launched its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab in Dubai to explore the emerging sectors of AI, machine learning, and data sciences.
Interestingly, the fund realigned its strategy again in 2020 to focus more on sustainable investment and renewable sectors of the economy. A year later, the DIF made significant investments in renewables and green energy sectors in line with its redefined strategy.
The DIF continues to be the leader among the UAE AMCs, at least as measured by the total AuM, and given its large lead over any other AMC in the country on this measure, it is very likely to stay at the top of the rankings in the foreseeable future.