During the lockdown, Karthik Naidu's revenue increased from zero to one crore rupees

February 02: Mr. Karthik Naidu, like everyone else, was stuck at home. He had two options: watch all of the movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other OTT platforms, or do something entirely risky, like start a new business. He went with the second choice. It was hazardous to start a business from home with only the internet, a laptop, and himself, but his sixteen-hour workday supported his idea.
He launched his new business, 'Business Coaching,' after hours of research.
However, immediately after its introduction, he was confronted with a question: Karthik, why business coaching?
He responded that obstacles are inevitable in business, and he has faced the same difficulties that 90% of small and medium-sized enterprises have. Karthik is recognised for his troubleshooter attitude, and he enjoys the process of addressing difficult problems and creating simple answers.
During the lockdown, multiple emergencies arose in various locations, and he believed that now would be the perfect opportunity to assist small enterprises, particularly start-ups that required the most assistance.
As a result, he packaged all of his knowledge on starting and developing a firm through a technique known as "business automation."
Over the previous year and a half, he has influenced over 42,000 people through his webinars, and over a thousand business owners have become valuable members of his paid community. They've mastered the fundamentals, tactics, systems, and strategies. These lessons have allowed them to blossom to their full potential.
Furthermore, he expressed his gratitude and congratulated all of his founding members who invested their time in learning during the pandemic, which he is certain made them better entrepreneurs and allowed them to handle their business with much more ease and relaxation while growing it multiple folds over time.
In his own words, he had not only shared his experience, but he had also learned about new business issues during the lockdown. Learning is thought to be a two-way street. Proper communication between the tutor and the students can help both parties. His courses and training have benefited a large number of people. It would not have been feasible without the mentorship of "Mr. SiddharthRajsekar," who served as a guiding influence in all of his endeavours. The "Crore Club award" was made possible by his mentor's instruction and wisdom, paired with hard work.
The "CRORE CLUB AWARD" from the "ILH Society" is given to persons who have earned more than one crore through the internet and/or digital companies. When this target is met, people are eligible for this prize.
Karthik's perseverance enabled him to generate one crore in income by employing a disciplined and strategic business coaching strategy and resolving their concerns and obstacles. Karthik's initiative benefited not just him but his entire community, and he adds that this is 'Just the Beginning...'
He is on a quest to assist 1 million company owners in building, automating, and scaling their businesses through value coaching. Karthik recalls a ParamhansaYogananda saying, "Environment is Stronger than Will Power."
Now, all business owners who want to study the strategies and tactics of the same system Karthik has used to establish his new venture are welcome. "If you want to get somewhere in life, locate someone who's been there and done it," advises Robert Kiyosaki.
Karthik is the individual who has taken his new enterprise from $0 to over a crore in income. Suppose you want to shorten your learning curve and learn the art as a business owner. Then you should join his 'Sales Automation Workshop,' where you may learn about systems and automation for free.
Entrepreneurship, as the phrase goes, is a journey, not a destination.
So, if you're an entrepreneur looking for a way to expand your firm, don't wait. Join the workshop and begin growing right away.
Sign up at https://www.karthiknaidu.co/saw-liveright now.