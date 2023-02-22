Dustin Brown Weight Loss [Suggest Lose 30LB with Best Weight Loss Diet Pills In 2023]

CHICAGO -- The man who shed 285 pounds is now going viral on social media thanks to his remarkable transformation to weight loss.
Dustin Brown, who goes under the name @losttogain3 on TikTok Dustin Brown, who is a member of TikTok, says the struggle he's had with weight. "I used to be the kid who was the most overweight," Dustin says. "I relied on food to feel comfortable to ease depression and anxiety to get away."
In 2004 Dustin lost his father, however, he gave him a commitment. "I informed him I was going to do my best to please him and that I would recover my health," says Dustin. In the years 2006-2009, Dustin dropped 250 pounds. "I took the grief of losing my father as an incentive for this," Dustin adds. "But I didn't do it in a sustainable manner." In the following years, he regained the weight.
In the year 2017, Dustin started another weight loss quest. "I am sorry for returning to that point," he explains.
Since the time, Dustin has lost 285 pounds. He now posts footage of how he lost weight on TikTok. "Weight loss is an equation in math," said Dustin. "But it's the mental aspect that is the main battle," he adds.
He hopes that his platform can create an online community that motivates and inspires others who are trying to make positive, healthier change in their lives.
Disclaimer:
This content is created by brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For any queries, clarifications and/or claims please mail to: support@brandingbyexperts.com.
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.