E-commerce King Derek James Failed Six Times Before His Business Took Off

At a young age, Derek James took the road less traveled and entered the business world, where he experienced several challenges - the first six business ventures that he started resulted in failure. However, this did not stop Derek’s determination for business success. Currently, Derek is the winner of “40 Under 40” in the 2020 Albany Business Review - a review that recognizes and commends leaders under the age of 40 who possess business acumen, leadership skills, and community involvement.
What sets this entrepreneur apart is the fact that his vast experience has taught him exactly how the e-commerce world works. This is precisely the reason why he was able to reach the unthinkable one hundred and sixty five million dollars in sales in less than three years. Derek has seen the niche of addressing a significant problem: a lack of knowledge in managing Amazon. This is why Derek was able to create a Virtual Assistant Company, VA Relief that is helping brands and e-commerce owners manage the tedious day to day tasks so upper management and business owners can focus on what really matters, Growth!
Derek James, an iconic entrepreneur, not only talks the talk, but he also walks the talk. Derek’s success did not happen overnight. He spent years of trial and error before he was successful in ecommerce and was able to finally create a strategy around training Virtual Assistants. What drove him was his awareness of a looming sense of disconnection in the industry.
Despite dropping out of college before finishing his degree, Derek has a bunch of boasting accomplishments. Recently he has invested eight hundred thousand dollars in a gaming startup. He plans on making it into a billion-dollar business in the future. Derek also grew a single Amazon business from zero to over sixty million dollars in just under three years - and now wants to impart that knowledge onto the world; which is why he posts Q&A’s answering Amazon-specific questions on his Instagram!