Early Gnox (GNOX) Investors Grab 63% Gains As Presale Phase 2 Comes To An End, Potential Next DeFi Behemoth Alongside Curve (CRV) And MakerDao (MKR)

Over the last crypto bull run, two behemoths in the world of DeFi, Maker DAO and Curve DAO saw exponential growth in price. Not that it’s uncommon. A slew of DeFi platforms produced massive gains in 2020 and 2021. However, most of them have since fallen 80% to 90% or more since their all-time highs taking all those gains back. (Hopefully, you took profit at the top.)
One of the reasons DeFi tokens took off is because their prices quickly surpassed all previous resistance levels early in the bull run. So there were no psychological price barriers to break through. Now, nearing the end of the bear market, these assets are staring down several levels of resistance as they try to claw their way back. Nonetheless, before the year is over, they could easily double, triple, or even quintuple investments made today.
Another option would be to buy a token that doesn’t have any resistance levels to break through — in other words, a token that is launching before the next bull run begins. Gnox Token fits the bill for both great timing and a use case that could make it the first DeFi coin to see mass adoption.
Let’s look at an overview of all three assets.
Maker (MKR)
Maker (MKR) is the governance token of the MakerDAO, a decentralized organization. The Maker Platform is based on the Ethereum blockchain. It does one thing. It allows users to issue and manage the popular DAI, a community-managed stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. MKR is the 25th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. The platform boasts more active addresses than the leading stablecoin, USDT. Holders of DAI can earn savings by locking their tokens in a special contract.
MKR took off in 2020 giving early investors 10X gains in a few months. Since then the price has fallen by more than 80% to about $820. If MKR hits its next major resistance level before the end of the year it would produce a 175% gain from today’s price.
Curve (CRV)
Curve is a decentralized crypto exchange. Like Maker, it’s built specifically for stablecoins. Curve caters to DeFi investors and offers yield farming and liquidity mining. All transactions on the exchange are paid for in CRV which is awarded to users based on amount staked and the length of time. The platform allows users to hold non-volitile stablecoins and earn passive income making it a relatively low-risk investment.
CRV has been on more of a roller coaster ride than most altcoins. It gained more than 600% in the second half of last year. However, with the bear market the price has fallen back to its pre-run level of about $1. CRV could provide a 3x gain this year if it reaches the next major resistance level of around $3.
Gnox Token (GNOX)
The Gnox platform hasn’t even launched yet and early investors have already seen gains north of 63%. Further gains are pretty much built in, all but guaranteeing a rise in the price of the token over the next month. That’s because during the presale, every 30 days, on the 12th of the month, a good chunk of GNOX tokens are burned. This gives investors a nice incentive to get in early. Before launch all unsold tokens wil be burned. This assures a fair launch and is bound to substantially increase the price of the token one more time before it goes on the market.
So what is the Gnox platform? Simply put, GNOX is an investment token. Buying and holding GNOX gives investors exposure to a diversified basket of crypto assets that provide passive income. They call it “yield farming as a service.”
Frankly, we can’t imagine that investing in crypto could be made a simpler or lower risk. The combination of a deflationary token supply and air drops from transaction fees assure that the supply is always shrinking and the stacks are always growing and gives GNOX a real shot at being the first DeFi token to see mass consumer adoption over the course of the next bull Run.
