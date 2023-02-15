Early Signs of Chronic Lung Disease You Shouldn't Ignore: Advice by 8 Best Doctors

New Delhi (India), February 15: Some individuals mistakenly believe that breathing difficulties are a natural part of aging. Here are some pulmonologists who reveal symptoms of lung disease that should be closely monitored since they may be the initial indications of severe lung illness such as COPD, asthma or lung cancer.
Dr. Abhijit Ahuja, MD (Pulmonary Medicine), EDRM (Italy), Consultant Clinical & Interventional Pulmonology - Saifee Hospital, Zen & Sushrut Hospital, Mumbai
People generally think having some breathing difficulty is normal and assume it is a sign of aging. It is crucial to pay attention to these symptoms, as they could be the first signs of lung disease, including COPD, asthma, and lung cancer. Knowing the early signs of lung disease can help you receive treatment before it becomes life-threatening. If you experience any symptoms, make an appointment with your pulmonologist asap.
Warning Signs - cough lasting over eight weeks or longer is considered chronic. It is a crucial early symptom that tells you something is wrong with your respiratory system. Shortness of breath, labored or difficult breathing, long-term mucus production, wheezing, coughing up blood, and unexplained chest pain that lasts for a month or more are some warning signs.
Dr. Vijay Kumar Chennamchetty, MD IDCC FSM, Lead Interventional Pulmonologist, Apollo Health City, Hyderabad
Breathing difficulty with exertion or a persistent cough may barely register in our hectic modern schedules, but it's critically important to be attentive to even mild symptoms. Generally, we think having some breathing difficulty is common. Knowing the early signs of lung disease can help you avoid life-threatening complications. If you experience any symptoms, consult your pulmonologist as soon as possible. Early detection could save your life.
Warning signs: chronic cough, labored or difficult breathing, Chronic mucus production, Noisy breathing, wheezing is a sign that something unusual is blocking your lungs' airways or making them too narrow, Coughing up blood. Unexplained chest pain—especially when you breathe in or cough—is also a warning sign.
Dr. Sachinder Jain Nawal, MBBS, DCH, MD (Pediatrics), DM (Respiratory Medicine) International Post Graduate Pediatric Certification, Consultant – Sunrise Hospital & Arihant Hospital, Gurugram
Knowing the early signs of lung disease can help us begin treatment before the condition deteriorates or even becomes life-threatening. It is possible for lung disease symptoms to emerge slowly or discretely at first, and people frequently mistake the symptoms for signs of aging or being unfit. Early warning signs of lung disease include a chronic cough that has lasted more than 8 weeks, shortness of breath that persists after exercise or that occurs with little or no effort, labored or difficult breathing, chronic mucus production that exceeds your tolerance for more than a month and wheezing. Undiagnosed chest discomfort that lasts for a month, especially when you breathe or cough, should be considered a "Red Flag" sign.
Dr. Rajkumar G Nikalje, MBBS, MD, Pulmonary Medicine, Pune
It is vital to prioritize our lung health as our body has a natural defense system made to protect the lungs. But some crucial things you can do to reduce your risk of lung disease: don't smoke, wash your hands often, exercise, maintain good oral hygiene, and get vaccinated. Knowing the early warning signs of lung disease can help you receive treatment before it becomes life-threatening. If you experience the following warning signs, make an appointment with your healthcare provider as soon as possible. Early detection could save your life. Warning Signs: A cough that you have had for eight weeks or longer is considered chronic. Shortness of breath, chronic mucus production, wheezing, coughing up blood, and chronic chest pain are also some warning signs.
Dr. Sameer Arbat, MBBS, MD Pulmonology, PDDM (Mumbai), FCCP (USA), Fellowship in Interventional Pulmonology (Italy), Interventional Pulmonologist, One Healthcare, Nagpur
A nagging cough or slight wheeze may barely register in the course of our busy days, but it's critically important to pay attention to even mild symptoms. Warning signs for chronic lung diseases include a chronic cough, shortness of breath, labored or difficult breathing—the feeling that it is hard to breathe in and out, chronic mucus production, noisy breathing or wheezing, coughing up blood, and unexplained chest pain that lasts for a month or more—as some warning signs of fatal lung disease. If you experience any symptoms, connect with your physician and get yourself evaluated. Also, a lung function test can be helpful. Smoking cessation and vaccination are two crucial tools to prevent chronic pulmonary diseases.
Dr. G. Thilagavathy, MD (Chest), DTCD, HOD -Department of Pulmonology, Vijaya group of hospitals, Chennai
Chronic lung diseases, which are Cinderella conditions that are ignored and neglected, are the third leading cause of hospitalization and death worldwide and are increasing in prevalence over time. Persistent symptoms of cough, phlegm, breathlessness, low-grade fever, wheezing, extreme tiredness, desaturation, blood in sputum, and chest tightness in the absence of treatment are indications of chronic lung diseases. If you experience any of these symptoms, you should be evaluated further with lung function tests and a CT scan. Smoking, indoor and outdoor pollution, occupational dust, and a family history of chronic lung disease, to name a few factors, all increase your risk. Treatment is crucial to recovery before permanent lung scarring occurs, and it's better to be safe than sorry.
Dr. Sneha Tirpude, MD, DNB (Pulmonary medicine), Asthma Allergy fellow, King’s College (UK),
Consultant pulmonologist - Ruby hall clinic & Aster Clinic, Pune
Chronic lung disease pointers include cigarette smoking for more than 10 years; anyone with a history of severe respiratory disease; and someone who has had a persistent or recurrent cough for several weeks, usually more than 2 weeks, and constitutional complaints such as fever, weight loss (which is a loss of over 5% of body weight over 6–12 months), fatigue, and progressive breathlessness.
Make a note of these pointers and see your pulmonologist to confirm any impending chronic lung disease. Longstanding respiratory illnesses, to name a few, are post-infectious bronchiolitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), allergic or eosinophilic pneumonia (e.g., allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis), bronchiectasis, interstitial lung disease, and post-infectious fibrosis.
Dr. Sharad Joshi, MBBS, MD, FCCP (USA), FACP (USA), Associate Director & HOD – Pulmonology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Noida
The third greatest cause of hospitalizations and deaths worldwide, chronic lung illnesses are Cinderella ailments that are disregarded and neglected. Their incidence is rising with time.
Chronic lung disease is indicated by persistent symptoms such as cough, phlegm, dyspnea, low-grade fever, wheezing, excessive fatigue, desaturation, blood in the sputum, and chest tightness.
To diagnose and treat any of these early, further testing, including lung function tests and chest computed tomography, is required. You are at a higher risk if you smoke, are exposed to indoor and outdoor pollutants, or occupational dusts, or have a family history of chronic lung disease. Recovery depends on receiving treatment before lung functions are irreversibly lost. Exercise and a healthy diet can boost your lungs' health.