Easy Steps For How To Start A Pet Blog And Earn Money Online

Starting a pet blog is a great way to share your passion for pets with others. And you can make money while doing it!
In fact, even before the pandemic, which saw pet adoption and ownership skyrocket, running your own pet blog was very lucrative. Now, oh boy!
If you take the correct steps, running a pet blog might just be the smartest thing you’ve ever done. So how about I show you those steps?!
What Is A Pet Blog?
A pet blog is a type of blog that focuses on pets, usually written by pet owners or animal enthusiasts. A pet blog can cover a wide range of topics related to pets, such as pet care, pet health, pet behavior, pet training, pet products, pet news, pet events, and personal stories about pets.
Pet blogs can be written in a variety of styles and formats, such as text, photos, videos, or a combination. Some pet blogs are designed to educate, entertain, and inspire pet owners and animal lovers, while others are used as a platform to promote a product or to advocate for animal rights and welfare.
Many of the best pet blogs provide a sense of community for pet owners to connect with other like-minded individuals who share a love for animals and want to better care for them.
How Do Pet Blogs Make Money?
There are several ways to generate income with a pet blog, and not all of them require much, if really any, work. For example, take the Innovetpet affiliate program, which offers a 40% commission rate (i.e., you earn 40% of the sales you generate), a 30-day cookie tracker, and pre-made content for you to quickly make posts with.
Brand
Innovet Pet
Competitor
Commision
20-40%+
5-15%
Cookie Duration
30 Days
7-15 Days
Markets
U.S. & Global
U.S.
Choose only good pet companies which have USDA organic, 3rd party lab tested, non GMO products and founders are experienced pet parents.
The 6 Most Common Ways Your Pet Blog Can Make Money:
- Affiliate marketing
- Display advertising
- Sponsorships
- Selling merchandise
- Selling services
- Memberships
A common question is how much can you make from a pet blog? And we’ll be honest with you, that can really vary based on the work you put in. When you take the time to set up your site, optimize/monetize your content, and understand your audience, you can sit pretty comfortably with a pet blog that’s providing your only source of income.
Besides monetizing your website through a multitude of methods, consider creating an email list to help recapture all that traffic you want to generate for your website.
Benefits Of Pet Blogging
Pet blogging is a popular and rapidly growing niche in the blogging world. Pet bloggers create content about all things pet-related, from dog training tips to cat care advice to exotic pet information.
In the US, pet parents and pet lovers spend an average of $1,201 per year on dogs and $687 per year on cats. That spending is expected to rise every year for the foreseeable future too as younger generations are significantly more likely to spend money on their pet babies.
Here are some of the key benefits of pet blogging:
Share Your Passion
One of the main benefits of pet blogging is the opportunity to share your passion for pets with others. If you're an animal lover, writing about pets can be a fulfilling way to express your love for animals and connect with other pet parents.
Connect with Other Pet Owners
Pet blogging provides an opportunity to connect with other pet parents who share your interests and passions. Through your blog, you can build a community of like-minded individuals who share your love for pets. You can engage in meaningful discussions about the best practices for caring for our pets’ health, what the best pet for a specific household looks like, or just talk about how cool our pets are!
Provide Valuable Information
As a pet blogger, you have the opportunity to provide valuable information to pet owners. Whether it's tips on how to train your dog, advice on how to care for a sick cat, or whether it's the right time for a new pet, your blog can be a go-to resource for pet owners seeking reliable information and guidance.
There is a lot of misinformation in the pet world, and your blog can help clear that help. That’s right, your blog can help give pets everywhere a better life!
Improve Your Writing And Creativity Skills
Blogging is a great way to improve your writing and creativity skills. By regularly writing blog posts, you will quickly develop your writing, grammar, and creativity skills. This can help you not only become more comfortable expressing your ideas and opinions in written form, but also improve your speaking skills.
Build Your Online Presence
Pet blogging is a great way to start building your online presence. Not only will it establish you as an expert in the pet industry, but it also shows you have strong marketing prowess and an online influence.
As you create valuable content and engage with your audience, you'll attract more followers, building a loyal following of pet parents and animal lovers who trust and seek out your advice and insights.
Promote Your Pet Business
Even if your business is just a local mom-and-pop shop, starting up a pet blog is a fantastic way to bring awareness to your company and increase profits. This is great if you ever wish to expand, are just looking for a way to drive up foot traffic, or want to make a little extra money.
For example, if you run a pet store that sells pet products, consider joining the brand’s affiliate program for a quick and easy way to make your company money.
Make Money Online
Last, and one of the big reasons you're here reading this right now, is because pet blogging can be a lucrative way to make money online. There are several ways to monetize your pet blog.
This includes advertising, affiliate marketing, sponsored content, and digital products. Earlier, we discussed how a pet affiliate program alone was a great way to earn passive income.
With the right approach, pet blogging can be a viable source of income for animal lovers who want to share their knowledge and expertise with others. Take the right steps and it can be your sole source of income.
Is A Pet Blog Right For You?
Love pets? Want to help fellow pet parents? Love making money? Have a knack for writing?
If you answer yes to those questions, then starting up a pet blog is probably right for you. Hey, who doesn’t love earning money by getting to talk about pets all day? I can assure you this writer does!
8 Steps To Starting A Pet Blog
Starting up a pet blog can seem daunting, but after you see it broken down into simple steps, I promise you’ll be feeling better about it.
Step 1: Choose Your Niche
The first step to starting a successful pet blog is to choose your niche. While it’s easy to love and want to talk about all pets, it's important to focus on a specific area to stand out from the competition. Some examples of pet niches include dog training, cat care, exotic pets, and pet health.
To choose your niche, think about your interests and expertise. Do you have a lot of experience with a certain type of pet, or do you have a particular passion for a certain aspect of pet care? If so, that's a great place to consider starting. And don’t worry if you find that your passion doesn’t end up staying there. It’s much easier to transition your blog to a new pet niche than it is to create a new pet blog from scratch.
If you’re stuck between a few different ideas or are just not sure, consider an SEO tool that gives you background information on your niche, from its popularity to competing domains.
Step 2: Set Up Your Blog
After you've chosen your niche, it's time to choose your domain name, hosting service, and/or blogging platform.
First, you want to choose a good domain name that reflects your website. In 2023, finding a domain name that isn’t taken isn’t the easiest. Thankfully, there is an ocean of domain name generators you can use to help. Generally, you’ll want a .com domain and a name that reflects your niche but isn’t too specific, so you have room to grow. Also, try to keep it on the shorter side.
Next, it’s time to pick your web host (web hosting provider), which will store all of your website files — code, text, images, video, etc. — on their servers. Popular web hosting companies include Bluehost, HostGator, SiteGround, and GoDaddy. When you go with a web hosting provider, you will need to download publishing software such as WordPress (.org version) — most hosts will help with that.
If you want to keep to simply blogging, you may find all the customization options a web host provides is too much for a simple blog. But between web hosts streamlining the process of running a website to the additional benefits, many people see them as worthwhile.
When you want to keep things simple, you can choose a content management system (CMS) option instead of a web host. Big names include WordPress (.com version), Blogger, and Wix.
WordPress is one of the most popular blogging platforms and offers a wide range of customization options. In many cases, your web hosting service will provide a platform option at no additional cost. For example, Bluehost uses WordPress, and in fact, has been recommended by WordPress since 2005.
When choosing your host/platform, consider the level of customization you'll need, as well as your technical skills. If you're not familiar with web design or coding, choose a platform that offers easy-to-use templates and drag-and-drop design tools.
Step 3: Design Your Website
Now, it's time to choose a theme for your website. There are several free themes to choose from, and in the beginning, you may find you prefer testing out a few different free options instead of immediately choosing a paid theme. Astra, GeneratePress, and Kadence are some good platforms you might want to check out.
After you’ve chosen your theme, it’s time to decide on your pet blog’s design and color palette. Again, there are several websites out there that can help you choose the best color and help design your website’s logo.
Last, it’s time to create web pages for your website. Generally, you’ll want a homepage, contact page, privacy policy page, and about us page. Your homepage can be reserved for directly accessing your individual blog articles or you can make a dedicated blog webpage.
Step 4: Create High-Quality Content
Once your blog is up and running, it's time to start creating high-quality content. This is the most important aspect of your blog, as it will attract readers and keep them coming back for more.
To create high-quality content, focus on providing value to your readers while focusing on just a few niches at a time. Write in-depth articles on pet care topics, share personal stories about your pets, and offer helpful tips and advice. Use high-quality images and videos to make your content more engaging and visually appealing.
Remember to verse yourself in SEO (search engine optimization), so your content ranks well in Google and other search engines. SEO techniques such as keyword research, keyword volume, and link building are great ways to improve your search engine rankings and drive traffic to your site. They can also help you decide whether creating a particular article is worthwhile or not.
Step 5: Sign Up For Pet Affiliate Programs
After you’ve created a few blogs and you’re starting to build traffic, it’s time to find a pet affiliate program to sign up with. While some pet affiliate programs only want established bloggers who can really drive traffic, many are open to accepting beginners. And while they might be a smaller company, they are more likely to offer better perks to compensate.
One more thing you can do, create a pet store and add the products of the popular pet companies such as food, toys, oil, accessories that are redirected to the company websites. For each qualified sale you will get commissions.
Or create a wholesale category on your website and add top brands who are doing wholesale. Such as Innovet pet CBD wholesale program. For each qualified reference you will be rewarded.
By signing up early in the game for an affiliate program, you immediately unlock products and topics you can quickly and easily write about.
Step 6: Promote Your Blog
To attract more readers to your blog, you'll want to promote your website through various channels. This includes social media, email marketing, and search engine optimization (SEO).
Share your blog posts on social media platforms, like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Remember to consider building an email list so you can send regular newsletters to your subscribers.
Guest posting on less competitive topics for other websites can help get your name out there while being great for backlinks that will help drive a company’s built-in audience to your site. For example: CBD oil for dogs, Dog treats, multivitamins, are the most trendy products in the pet industry. Write in depth content content like this one.
Remember to read up about SEO, as previously mentioned, but don’t expect immediate results. Even with rigorous SEO, on average, it takes 6-12 months before you start ranking in Google and other search engines.
Step 7: Further Monetize Your Blog
Once your blog is seeing a steady stream of traffic, it's time to monetize it!
While affiliate marketing is great, there are several other ways to make money from a pet blog, including:
Advertising: You can sell ad space on your blog to pet-related businesses and earn money based on clicks or impressions. Make sure your ads aren’t explicit in any form as that’s an easy way to lose a pet parent’s trust.
Sponsored content: You can work with pet-related brands to create sponsored content, such as product reviews or sponsored posts based on their top selling products.
Digital products: You can create and sell digital products like e-books, online courses, or pet-related printables.
Step 8: Engage With Your Audience
Finally, it's important to engage with your audience on a regular basis. Respond to comments and messages and ask for feedback. Focus on creating a community with your blog.
In a world of generic mass-produced copy and AIs/bots, many people, especially pet owners, want that personal touch only a fellow animal lover can provide.